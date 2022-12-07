Kraken MT4

5
Multicurrency trading robot gebaseerd op standaarddeviatie en gebaseerd op Octopus. Deze robot kan worden beschouwd als de beste van mijn ontwikkelingen, hij bevat alles wat zich in de forexhandel heeft bewezen. De robot is geschikt voor zowel beginners als ervaren handelaren. Installeer trading bot op VPS-server en op één valutapaar "EURUSD", timeframe M15 - geen noodzaak om meer manipulaties te doen. Minimale storting $1000, hefboom 1:500.

*Schrijf me na de aankoop om de tweede versie cadeau te krijgen.

If you need a discount, then write me in private message





Ingangsparameters:

SD_TIMEFRAME - tijdskader voor het zoeken naar signalen;

SD_APRICE - prijstype;

STDDEV - parameters voor optimalisatie. start 10, stap 10 einde 1000;

AVSD_PERIOD - periode van middeling van waarden van de standaardafwijking van de prijs;

AVSD_DEVIATION - coëfficiënt van de standaardafwijking van de prijs;

START_LOT - startpartij voor elk N-saldo;

FROM_BALANCE - N saldo voor de berekening van de partij;

STEP_ORDERS - stap van de orders;

STEP_MULTIPLIER - vermenigvuldigingsfactor van orders;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - partijvermenigvuldigingsfactor;

STOPLOSS_PCT - stoploss in % van het saldo;

TAKEPTROFIT_PCT - TakeProfit in % van saldo ;

MAX_SPREAD - maximale spreiding;

NEW_CYCLE - nieuwe ordercyclus;

MAGIC - magic number;

COMMENTAAR - commentaar op orders;

START_TIME, END_TIME - begin- en eindtijd van de transactie;

ATIREQUOTE_COUNT, ATIREQUOTE_PAUSE - instelling van antirequote functie;

SYMBOLS_1, SYMBOLS_2 - handelssymbolen (NIET VERANDEREN);

BREAK_1, BREAK_2 - pauze in minuten tussen het openen van orders;

MAX_ORDERS - maximale orders van één symbool;

TRADE_ON_MONDAY...FRIDAY - handel per dag van de week;

TRAILING_STOP, TRAILING_STEP - handelsstop;

INFO - informatie tonen;

USE_BALANCE - gebruik % balans voor handel, analoog aan auto-flow;

CLOSE_ALL_FRIDAY - sluiten op vrijdag, als de drawdown minder dan n% is;

CLOSE_HOUR, CLOSE_MINUTE - sluitingstijd;


Bewertungen 1
mctien
380
mctien 2023.01.28 10:41 
 

this ea not open trade every day , but generate profit every time , I give 5 star to this EA and this author Vladimir Gribachev ,

20230215

I bought it at Jan 10th , After a months , this ea make me dream every night , I dream to become a billionair very soon , make me very happy

20230531

after a few months , this ea still make profit every month , but it need to low down the risk

Empfohlene Produkte
RobotX
Andrey Karyaka
Experten
Dieser Roboter hat ein großes Potenzial. Agloballyhidden Intelligenz Berechnungssystem. Dieser Experte hat flexible Einstellungen. Ich bin sicher, Sie werden keine Probleme damit haben. Das Prinzip ist laufen lassen, einrichten und vergessen. Er macht alles selbst. Das ist sehr praktisch. Versuchen Sie ein monatliches Abonnement. Ich bin sicher, mit einem hohen Grad an Wahrscheinlichkeit. Sie werden die unbegrenzte Version wollen. Das ist genau das, wofür Sie hier sind.
Cherokee
Andrey Kolmogorov
5 (2)
Experten
Cherokee - ist ein professioneller Berater, der auf einem Trendfolgesystem mit einem adaptiven Algorithmus basiert. Neue Sätze sind im Abschnitt "Kommentare" Kommentare #2-3. Signal: 6 Währungspaare Wichtigste Vorteile 6 Währungspaare; Der EA verwendet kein Martingale; Die Mindesteinlage zu Beginn beträgt 300 $; Es ist nicht notwendig, den Roboter während der Veröffentlichung von Nachrichten zu schließen; Er arbeitet mit 4- und 5-stelligen Kursen; Ein mehrstufiges Modell eines Quantensatzes. A
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experten
Empfohlen: Es ist besser, in Konten mit niedrigeren Swap oder Swap-freie Konten zu verwenden . SEHEN UND VERGLEICHEN SIE MIT ANDEREN EA's , Echte Überwachungssignale: Gierig Golden +1000% Signal Kontaktieren Sie mich nach der Zahlung, um Ihnen das Benutzerhandbuch als PDF-Datei zu schicken. Sehen Sie das echte Überwachungssignal in meinem Profil. Verwenden Sie nur auf Gold und auf die BUY Richtung. Der Handel mit Gold ist für viele Trader aufgrund der hohen Volatilität und Tiefe des Marktes. So
Jobot Basic Martingale
Jakkarin Chinsuwan
Experten
Dieser EA kann auf allen Währungspaaren laufen empfohlen EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD Zeitrahmen 30 Minuten (M30) Der große Vorteil dieses EAs ist, dass Sie mit einer Mindesteinlage von $1000 in den Handel einsteigen können und dass der Roboter Ihre manuellen Transaktionen auf EURUSD unterstützen kann. KONTO-HEBELWIRKUNG: 1:100 ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% oder weniger KONTOTYP: Echtes Konto KONTO-MODUS: Absicherungskonto Take Profit: Automatisch Stop Loss: Automatisch LOS-Größe: Manuelle erste Ord
Insight AInvestor 4
Oleksii Ferbei
Experten
Insight Investor: Fortgeschrittener Multi-Währungs-Devisenhandels-Bot Einführung In der schnelllebigen Welt des Devisenhandels können die richtigen Werkzeuge Ihre Handelserfahrung erheblich verbessern. Insight Investor ist ein fortschrittlicher Multiwährungs-Handels-Bot, der entwickelt wurde, um Ihre Handelsoperationen zu automatisieren und zu optimieren. Dieser Expert Advisor setzt moderne Algorithmen ein, um die Marktbedingungen zu analysieren und Trades auszuführen, mit dem Ziel, konsistente
KT Market Structure EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experten
KT Market Structure EA ist ein vollständig automatisierter Expert Advisor, der auf unserem beliebten KT Market Structure Indikator basiert. Er verwendet Break of Structure (BOS) und Change of Character (CHoCH) Signale direkt vom Indikator und bietet zahlreiche Optionen zur Automatisierung von Trades.  Durch die Kombination dieser Signale mit zusätzlicher Analyse bietet der EA eine intelligente und effiziente Möglichkeit zu handeln. Es ist kein separater Download erforderlich, da alle Abhängigkei
DSvoltage
Aliaksei Karalkou
Experten
Der DCvoltage Expert Advisor verwendet den MACD-Indikator. Das Handelsvolumen hängt von den Ergebnissen früherer Trades und der Größe des Indikators für die automatische Losgröße ab. Der DCvoltage expert Advisor sichert die Positionsgröße und -richtung durch blockierte Aufträge ab. Es gibt Trailing-Positionen, Floating Profit, Fixed Stop und Fixed Profit. Es ist möglich, die Arbeit des DCvoltage expert Advisors zeitlich zu begrenzen. Metod_1 Marcet-Auftrag Metod_2 Limit-Auftrag Metod_3 Stop-Au
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Experten
Wir stellen vor: Trade Vantage : Professioneller Marktanalyst Trade Vantage ist ein hocheffektives Analysetool, das einen speziellen Algorithmus für den Handel auf den Devisen- und Kryptowährungsmärkten verwendet. Sein Funktionsprinzip basiert auf der Preisanalyse für ein bestimmtes Zeitintervall, wobei die Stärke und Amplitude der Preisbewegungen mithilfe eines einzigartigen Anzeigesystems identifiziert werden. Wenn ein Trend seine Stärke verliert und seine Richtung ändert, schließt der Expert
As Capital PRO
Andres Sigala
Experten
Um den Gewinn zu maximieren, kann dieser EA 3 Trades pro Signal eröffnen und dabei jeweils unterschiedliche Strategien verwenden. Handel 1 ist vom Signal zum nächsten Signal. Verwenden Sie außerdem einen Trailing-Stop auf Basis von Fibonacci. Handel 2 Setzen Sie den Take Profit auf das Fibonacci-Niveau. Handel 3 Setzen Sie den Take-Profit auf das Fibonacci-Niveau. Verwenden Sie außerdem einen auf Fibonacci basierenden Trailing-Stop. Einstellungen Aktivieren Sie Buy 1 //--------, um Long-Trades
WOW Dash Scalper Ai Robot Pro1
Nirundorn Promphao
Experten
Ich werde nur meinen Kunden unterstützen. สำหรับลูกค้า Parameter Allgemeine Handelseinstellungen Geld-Management Lot : Fest (kann geändert werden) Strategien - H1 und H4 Strategien können Sie beide verwenden, es ist mit MA, Bollinger Band, Candlestick Levels festgelegt Close-Funktionen - H1- und H4-Strategien können Sie beide verwenden MagicNumber - individuelle magische Zahl. Der EA wird nur die Position des Chartsymbols mit dieser magischen Zahl verwalten. NextOpenTradeAfterMinutes - 20 Min
Stable Pulse
Ivan Simonika
Experten
Die Arbeit des Stable Pulse Bot wird in Form von mehreren Schlüsselmomenten dargestellt, die in den Screenshots zu sehen sind. Diese Entwicklung ist ein Scalping-System. Sie können den Bot kostenlos herunterladen und testen, um sich selbst von seinen Fähigkeiten zu überzeugen. Der Bot kann für verschiedene Währungspaare und verschiedene Zeiträume getestet werden. Das Wichtigste ist, dass Sie die Einstellungen des Testers wie im Screenshot gezeigt vornehmen, um den Bot korrekt zu testen. Sie müs
Panther
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experten
Der Expert Advisor sucht nach technischen Analysemustern, die auf dem höheren (stündlichen) Zeitrahmen gebildet wurden, um mit der Arbeit auf dem 5-Minuten-Chart zu beginnen. Verwendete technische Analysemuster: Double Top/Double Bottom, Kopf/Schulter, Flagge, sich ausdehnende/verengende Dreiecke. Der technische Indikator Relative Vigor Index wird als Filter für die Eröffnung von Geschäften verwendet. Er basiert auf der Idee, dass auf dem Bullenmarkt der Schlusskurs in der Regel höher ist als de
Perceptrader AI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experten
EA hat eine Live-Erfolgsbilanz mit 48 Monaten stabilem Handel mit geringem Drawdown: Live-Leistung Die MT5-Version finden Sie hier Perceptrader AI ist ein hochmodernes Grid-Trading-System, das die Möglichkeiten der künstlichen Intelligenz nutzt, indem es Deep-Learning-Algorithmen und künstliche neuronale Netze (ANN) einsetzt, um große Mengen von Marktdaten in hoher Geschwindigkeit zu analysieren und potenzielle Handelsmöglichkeiten zu erkennen und zu nutzen. Unterstützte Währungspaare: NZDUSD, U
Nasdaq Heist Robot
Teboho Moses Tefo
Experten
Dieser EA wird verwendet, um Nas100 /nasdaq 100 Index einmal pro Tag jeden Tag zur Zeit 16:30 +3gmt (hängt von Broker-Server-Zeit) während NYSE zu handeln, ist es mit intelligenten Geld-Management-Funktion kodiert, um jeden einzelnen Verlust zu erholen es gemacht, aber der Verlust kann nicht am selben Tag wiederhergestellt werden, ist dieser EA mit der einzigartigen Strategie kodiert, um die Richtung der NASDAQ 100 während NYSE Eröffnung zu erkennen. BITTE FINDEN SIE DIE EINSTELLUNGEN UNTER SCRE
VR 4xEA
Muhammad Ismail
Experten
50 % OFF LIMITED TIME OFFER! (regular price $ 200 ) VR 4xEA wurde für Trader entwickelt, die beständige Gewinne erzielen wollen . Es handelt sich um eine autonome Handelssoftware für den Devisenmarkt, ein stabiles und sicheres Anlageinstrument, das in der Lage ist, sich aus widrigen Handelssituationen herauszuwinden, die für die meisten manuellen Händler eine Herausforderung darstellen würden. No Overoptimization and No false Claims. You can examine the EA working in strategy tester and can op
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experten
Forex Workstation ist ein leistungsfähiger und effizienter Forex-Handels-Bot, der für die Nutzung von Mustern, Preis-Hold-Levels, Volatilitätsanalysen und Marktskalierung entwickelt wurde. Dieser Bot bietet einzigartige Möglichkeiten für den automatisierten Handel und die Optimierung von Strategien für verschiedene Währungspaare. Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Hauptfunktionen und Einstellungen von Forex Workstation: Hauptfunktionen: - Mehrwährung: Forex Workstation unterstützt eine breite Palett
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
Experten
Reversal Overlap Bot ist eine automatisierte Handelsstrategie. Bei der Arbeit werden keine technischen Indikatoren verwendet. Zu Beginn des Handels wird die erste Order in eine bestimmte Richtung platziert (nach Ihrer Wahl). Wenn Sie eine neue Kerze öffnen, wird diese Order geschlossen, wenn sie im Gewinn ist. Andernfalls wird die nächste Order in der entgegengesetzten Richtung eröffnet. Die Aufträge werden geschlossen, wenn der Gewinn erreicht ist. Wenn es unrentable Orders auf dem Chart gibt,
AI Holy Grail
Prawit Nimwong
Experten
***Importanr_1*** USE : All Time Frame M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN Lot size , Slippage > 1,000 for BTCUSD and Magic number can be adjusted. XAUUSD (GOLD) ,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,GBPJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,BTCUSD +++Set Parameter+++ 1.Set Fixed Lot = 0.01 ( Lotgröße 0.0 = Martingale System ) 2.Set Slippage = 1.000-10.000 ( Für XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) 3.Set Max Spread = 100-1.000 ( Für XAUUSD,ฺBTCUSD) ***Importanr_2*** Forex Trading Warnung: Der Devisenhandel birgt ein hohes Risiko und ist mögliche
Sentiment by Market
Andrii Miknevich
Experten
Die Stimmung ist ein Spiegelbild der mittel- und langfristigen Positionen der Spekulanten und der Erträge der Spekulanten aus kurzfristigen Positionen, bei denen die Stimmung nicht fällt. Grob gesagt, was von den Händlern in den Gewinn kam, ist im Gewinn fixiert, und was nicht in den Gewinn ging, beginnt zu "sitzen" und "Durchschnitt" und diese Positionen fallen in die Stimmung. Und zur gleichen Zeit beginnen die großen Akteure zu arbeiten. Wenn es nur noch wenige Verkäufer gibt, beginnt der Pre
GoldSSS
Ilia Serov
Experten
Der Roboter wurde entwickelt, um in einem 15-minütigen Zeitrahmen mit Gold zu arbeiten. Leicht optimiert, um auf allen Spot-Market-Tools zu arbeiten. Da Gold jedoch eine große Bandbreite im Intraday-Handel hat, ist es optimal, einen Roboter zu verwenden, um mit Gold zu arbeiten. Kann für jeden Zeitrahmen optimiert werden. Um mit Währungspaaren auf Konten mit 5 Dezimalstellen zu arbeiten, müssen Trailing Stop und Schritt mit 10 multipliziert werden. Trailing Stop ermöglicht es Ihnen, fast das ges
Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4
Tomas Vanek
Experten
Die EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 ist eine algorithmische Handelsstrategie für MetaTrader, die auf EURJPY mit dem M15-Zeitrahmen vom 1. April 2004 bis zum 24. April 2024 getestet wurde, ohne dass Parameter eingestellt werden müssen. Empfohlener Broker RoboForex wegen der EET-Zeitzone. Den Strategie-Quellcode für StrategyQuant finden Sie unter dem Link: https: //quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/ Die wichtigsten Details sind: MagicNumber: 201514104 Hauptchart: Aktuelles Symbol u
FREE
Primus Trading Engine
Philip Muga
Indikatoren
Primus Trading Engine ist ein Handelssystem, das Preisaktionen, Ratio-basierte Indikatoren und benutzerdefinierte Indikatoren kombiniert, um diesen führenden Indikator mit einem Multi-Timeframe-Ansatz zu erstellen, der Ihnen hochwahrscheinliche Handels-Setups für Forex, CFD Cash/Futures, Metalle und binäre Optionen bietet, um Vorhersagen darüber zu treffen, was am wahrscheinlichsten auf dem Markt passieren wird. Hauptmerkmale des Charts Preisaktionssignal-Pfeil, der auf einem bestimmten Balken
Synapse Trader MT4
Andrei Vlasov
5 (1)
Experten
Synapse Trader: Ein neuronales Netzwerk, das neue Horizonte im Trading eröffnet Stellen Sie sich einen Berater vor, der nicht nur den Markt analysiert, sondern Ihr intelligenter Assistent wird, der jeden Tag lernt und sich an die sich ändernden Marktbedingungen anpasst.   Synapse Trader   ist ein einzigartiges Tool, das auf fortschrittlicher neuronaler Netzwerktechnologie basiert und die subtilsten Marktsignale erfassen kann. Es ist nicht nur ein Expert Advisor – es ist ein lebendiges neuronales
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experten
Promo starten: Nur 1 Exemplare für 399 $ erhältlich Endpreis: 2000$ Es wird nur eine begrenzte Anzahl verkaufter Exemplare dieses EA geben Entfesseln Sie die Kraft der künstlichen Intelligenz und bringen Sie Ihren Handel auf beispiellose Höhen mit dem   Luna AI Pro EA   , dem fortschrittlichsten „Mean Reverse“-Handelsroboter auf dem Markt. Dieses hochmoderne KI-gesteuerte System wurde sowohl für erfahrene Trader als auch für Anfänger entwickelt und ist mit einer Vielzahl von Funktionen ausgest
Vikopo BB Candle Metatrader4
Farahbod Nikfar
Experten
Liebe Trader und Investoren, Wir stellen Ihnen Vikopo BB Candle MT4 vor , entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Trader mit mehr als 15 Jahren Handelserfahrung. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115114 Produkte Liste : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategie Einführung : Bei der Verwendung dieses Roboters haben wir uns die Kraft modernster neuronaler Plugins zunutze gemacht, um seine Fähigkeiten zu verbessern. Durch die Integration dieser neuronalen P
Euro Invester EA
Taman Talappetsakun
Experten
Dieser EA wurde auf der Grundlage eines RSI-Indikators entwickelt, der auf EUR/USD, GBP/USD und AUD/USD handeln kann. Er ist jedoch nur für den Handel auf H4 ausgelegt. Als Strategie wird das Martingal verwendet, aber auch die feste Losgröße funktioniert. Außerdem wird die Lot-Größe automatisch berechnet, wenn die Fix-Lot-Funktion ignoriert wird (Lot-Ratio = 10.000 wird empfohlen). Das Risikoverhältnis (SL:TP) beträgt 1:1,2. --> Dies ist das achte Weltwunder. (Zinseszins), also ist es die Invest
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indikatoren
Towers - Trendindikator, zeigt Signale an, kann mit optimalem Risikoverhältnis verwendet werden. Es verwendet zuverlässige Algorithmen in seinen Berechnungen. Zeigt günstige Momente für den Einstieg in den Markt mit Pfeilen, das heißt, die Verwendung des Indikators ist ganz einfach. Er kombiniert mehrere Filter, um Markteintrittspfeile auf dem Chart anzuzeigen. Unter diesen Umständen kann ein Spekulant die Geschichte der Signale des Instruments studieren und seine Effektivität bewerten. Wie Sie
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indikatoren
Einführung in den Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator bezieht sich auf einen technischen Indikator, der die fraktale Geometrie des Finanzmarktes nutzt. Fractal Pattern Scanner ist ein fortschrittlicher Fraktalindikator, der nach umfangreichen Forschungs- und Entwicklungsarbeiten im Bereich der fraktalen Geometrie auf dem Finanzmarkt die neueste Handelstechnologie bietet. Das wichtigste Merkmal von Fractal Pattern Scanner ist die Fähigkeit, die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Wendepunkts sowie die
ForexTrendex
Luciana Andrea Maggiori
Experten
Herzlich willkommen. ForexTrendex ist eine Scalping-Maschine (handelt ziemlich oft), die Trendlinien verwendet, bevor sie eine echte anständige bis perfekte Stellen öffnet. WICHTIG: Aufgrund der riesigen Menge an Variablen, die im Code des EA und die vielen Zeichnungen im Diagramm verwendet werden, wurde der Code des EA sehr schwer, was zu einer sehr sehr langsamen Prüfung in Ticks. Bitte beachten Sie , dass das Testen in Kontrollpunkten nicht die Stärke des EA zeigen wird, weil die Ergebnisse
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA3
Samir Arman
Experten
Der Experte arbeitet mit den Fibonacci-Niveaus der vorherigen Kerze Mit einer digitalen Methode zum Einstieg in den Handel Auf dem Fünf-Minuten-Rahmen Arbeitet nur mit Währungspaaren Verwenden Sie weder TakeProfit noch Stop Loss Wie der Experte arbeitet Er wird auf die drei Währungspaare gesetzt GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD EUR USD Dieselben Einstellungen, ohne etwas zu ändern Wenn er arbeitet, arbeitet er nur mit einer der Währungen, bis er mit einem Gewinn abschließt. Verfolgung des Gewinns durch de
Käufer dieses Produkts erwarben auch
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experten
Wir stellen vor       Quantum Emperor EA   , der bahnbrechende MQL5-Expertenberater, der die Art und Weise, wie Sie mit dem prestigeträchtigen GBPUSD-Paar handeln, verändert! Entwickelt von einem Team erfahrener Händler mit über 13 Jahren Handelserfahrung. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Kaufen Sie Quantum Emperor EA und Sie erhalten Quantum StarMan  kostenlos! *** Fragen Sie privat nach weiteren D
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experten
Vortex - Ihre Investition in die Zukunft Der Vortex Gold EA Expert Advisor wurde speziell für den Handel mit Gold (XAU/USD) auf der Metatrader-Plattform entwickelt. Dieser EA verwendet proprietäre Indikatoren und geheime Algorithmen des Autors und wendet eine umfassende Handelsstrategie an, die darauf ausgelegt ist, profitable Bewegungen auf dem Goldmarkt zu erfassen. Zu den Schlüsselkomponenten seiner Strategie gehören klassische Indikatoren wie der CCI und der Parabolic Indicator, die zusamme
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experten
Aura Black Edition ist ein vollautomatischer EA, der nur für den Handel mit GOLD entwickelt wurde. Expert zeigte im Zeitraum 2011-2020 stabile Ergebnisse bei XAUUSD. Keine gefährlichen Methoden des Geldmanagements verwendet, kein Martingal, kein Raster oder Scalp. Geeignet für alle Brokerbedingungen. EA, trainiert mit einem mehrschichtigen Perceptron. Das neuronale Netzwerk (MLP) ist eine Klasse von Feedforward-künstlichen neuronalen Netzwerken (KNN). Der Begriff MLP wird mehrdeutig verwendet, m
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experten
AI Forex Robot - Die Zukunft des automatisierten Handels. AI Forex Robot wird von einem System der nächsten Generation künstlicher Intelligenz angetrieben , das auf einem hybriden neuronalen LSTM-Transformer-Netz basiert und speziell für die Analyse der Preisbewegungen von Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem Devisenmarkt entwickelt wurde. Das System analysiert komplexe Marktstrukturen, passt seine Strategie in Echtzeit an und trifft datengestützte Entscheidungen mit einem hohen Maß an Präzision. AI Forex Robo
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experten
Aura Neuron ist ein einzigartiger Expert Advisor, der die Aura-Reihe von Handelssystemen fortsetzt. Durch die Nutzung fortschrittlicher neuronaler Netzwerke und hochmoderner klassischer Handelsstrategien bietet Aura Neuron einen innovativen Ansatz mit hervorragender potenzieller Leistung. Dieser vollständig automatisierte Expert Advisor ist für den Handel mit Währungspaaren wie XAUUSD (GOLD) konzipiert. Er hat von 1999 bis 2023 eine gleichbleibende Stabilität für diese Paare bewiesen. Das System
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experten
ULTRA-OPTIMIERTE VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 ist in der MT4-Version die bislang leistungsstärkste, stabilste und ausgereifteste Veröffentlichung. HFT ist ein Hochfrequenz-Scalper, der ausschließlich auf Gold (XAUUSD) im M1-Zeitrahmen handelt und täglich eine große Anzahl an Trades ausführt. Er unterstützt einen Hebel von bis zu 1:500 und arbeitet mit sehr vernünftigen Lotgrößen , was ihn zu einer echten Scalping-Strategie macht. Daher sind spezialisierte Scalping-Konten (RAW oder
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experten
Der XG Gold Robot MT4 ist speziell für Gold konzipiert. Wir haben uns nach ausgiebigen Tests entschieden, diesen EA in unser Angebot aufzunehmen. XG Gold Robot funktioniert perfekt mit den Paaren XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR . XG Gold Robot wurde für alle Trader entwickelt, die gerne mit Gold handeln , und enthält zusätzlich eine Funktion, die wöchentliche Gold-Levels mit dem Minimum und Maximum im Panel sowie im Chart anzeigt, was Ihnen beim manuellen Handel helfen wird. Es handelt sich um eine Strateg
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experten
24-Stunden-Blitzverkauf - Nur $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" ist ein Expert Advisor (EA), der speziell für die Teilnahme an der HFT-Herausforderung entwickelt wurde und mit dem Währungspaar US30 handelt. Für weitere erstklassige Expert Advisors und Indikatoren besuchen Sie: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Ich bin Los, bitte abonnieren Sie, um weitere Updates zu erhalten: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Was ist HFT? High-Frequency Trading (HFT) ist eine Ha
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experten
EvoTrade: Das erste selbstlernende Handelssystem auf dem Markt Darf ich Ihnen EvoTrade vorstellen? Ein einzigartiger Handelsberater, entwickelt mit modernster Technologie in den Bereichen Computer Vision und Datenanalyse. Es ist das erste selbstlernende Handelssystem auf dem Markt und arbeitet in Echtzeit. EvoTrade analysiert Marktbedingungen, passt Strategien an und reagiert dynamisch auf Veränderungen, um außergewöhnliche Präzision in jeder Umgebung zu gewährleisten. EvoTrade nutzt fortschritt
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experten
Stock Indexes EA ist ein hochentwickelter Handelsroboter, der sorgfältig entwickelt wurde, um aus der Dynamik des US30-Marktes Kapital zu schlagen . Dieser Expert Advisor nutzt fortschrittliche Algorithmen und sorgfältig ausgewählte technische Indikatoren, um Markttrends zu analysieren, optimale Einstiegs- und Ausstiegspunkte zu identifizieren und Trades mit hoher Präzision auszuführen. Eines seiner wichtigsten Merkmale ist der eingebaute Nachrichtenfilter, der verhindert, dass der Roboter bei
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experten
Multi Gold Ai Robot ist ein sicheres System für den Handel mit Forex und Kryptowährungen. Entwickelt ausschließlich für das Paar XAUUSD (GOLD) und andere Währungspaare. Jetzt ausprobieren! Die profitabelsten Strategien im Inneren Close Order mit Money Profit, CutOff Technologie, Cutloss nach Anzahl der Trades. Super Special Edition für Trader und Introducing Broker und Partner WOW!!! Sonderpreis: $650 für nur 99 Kopien, Normalpreis $2,999 !!! Sonderaktion jede Woche. Der Ai Robot ist so konzip
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experten
Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihnen unseren hochmodernen Roboter, den Big Forex Players EA , vorstellen zu können, der Ihr Handelspotenzial maximiert, den emotionalen Handel minimiert und mit Hilfe modernster Technologie intelligentere Entscheidungen trifft. Das gesamte System dieses EA hat uns viele Monate gekostet, um es zu entwickeln, und dann haben wir viel Zeit damit verbracht, es zu testen. Dieser einzigartige EA enthält drei verschiedene Strategien, die unabhängig voneinander oder zusammen verwe
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experten
$10 bis $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Plattform:MT5 Kontotyp:Live Login-Nummer:40912 Anleger-Passwort:Leclote123# Liebe Nutzer, ich möchte Ihnen meinen neuen Trading Advisor The Tinga EA vorstellen. Der Tinga Advisor arbeitet auf der Plattform des Advisors, aber im Gegensatz zu diesem arbeitet er auf niedrigeren Zeitrahmen von M15 und verwendet andere Indikatoren, um Trades zu generieren, während er auch auf zwei Währungspaaren, XAUUSD und USDJPY, handelt, was un
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experten
Der       Opening Range Breakout Master   ist ein professionelles algorithmisches Handelssystem, das darauf ausgelegt ist, institutionelle Handelskonzepte wie       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) und liquiditätsbasierte Strategien   . Dieser Expert Advisor automatisiert die Erkennung und Ausführung von       Eröffnungsbereichsausbrüche (ORB)       an wichtigen globalen Forex-Sitzungen, einschließlich       London, New York, Tokio und Midnight Killzones   , sodass Händler s
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experten
ThraeX – Scalping auf M1   (DAX, XAU, etc) Inspiriert von der Disziplin und Präzision der römischen Ära ist ThraeX ein spezialisierter Expert Advisor (EA) für MetaTrader 4 , der speziell für den Hochfrequenzhandel auf dem 1-Minuten-Chart (M1) entwickelt wurde. Er ist darauf ausgelegt, schnelle Marktschwankungen zu verarbeiten und kurzfristige Preisbewegungen mit hoher Geschwindigkeit und Anpassungsfähigkeit zu erkennen und darauf zu reagieren. Hauptmerkmale: ️ M1-Scalping-Logik – Entwickelt fü
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experten
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 ist ein intelligentes Handelssystem, das entwickelt wurde, um den BTCUSD-Handel mit Hilfe der Grid-Handelsstrategie zu automatisieren. Diese Methode macht sich Marktschwankungen zunutze, indem sie eine strukturierte Reihe von Kauf- und Verkaufsaufträgen zu vordefinierten Kursniveaus platziert. Der Roboter überwacht kontinuierlich die Marktbedingungen und führt die Trades gemäß den voreingestellten Parametern aus, so dass ein konsistentes Marktengagement ohne manuelles Ein
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experten
VORSICHT vor SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT wird nur von MQL5.com vertrieben. Bitte beachten Sie: dies ist kein kommerzieller BOT, sondern ein professioneller. Der Vertrieb ist auf 100 Exemplare insgesamt begrenzt, und der Preis kann ohne vorherige Ankündigung zu erhöhen. Dies ist die MT4-Version, die Mt5-Version finden Sie hier: https: //www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Die Unterschiede, die SCIPIO EA einzigartig machen, sind : + keine variablen Einstellungen oder Einstellungen, die der Trader ei
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experten
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA – Geschmiedet aus Verlusten. Perfektioniert durch Schmerz. Entfesselt durch Zielstrebigkeit. ️ STRUKTUR. KEINE SPEKULATION. Three Little Birds EA ist nicht nur ein weiterer Trading-Roboter. Es ist eine kampferprobte Maschine, entwickelt durch jahrelanges Scheitern und konzipiert für eine Mission:   Ihr Kapital zu schützen, wiederherzustellen und zu vermehren – wenn der Markt hart auf hart kommt. Es kombiniert   drei leistungsstarke Strategien   in perfekter Sy
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experten
Bitte schreiben Sie mich nach dem Kauf an, um das Handbuch als PDF und einen Link zu einem ausführlichen Erklärvideo zu erhalten!!! Starten Sie den EA immer mit einem Setting!!! Hier SETFILE und Anleitung herunterladen  Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Aktienstrategie für den S+P 500 . Fünf kombinierte Strategien als Portfolio-Ansatz – entwickelt für volatile Marktphasen, Korrekturen und als mögliche taktische Portfolio-Absicherung. _______________________________________________________________
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experten
Der Bitcoin Robot MT4 wurde entwickelt, um Bitcoin-Trades mit unvergleichlicher Effizienz und Präzision auszuführen . Entwickelt von einem Team aus erfahrenen Händlern und Entwicklern, verwendet unser Bitcoin Robot einen hochentwickelten algorithmischen Ansatz (Preisaktion, Trend sowie zwei personalisierte Indikatoren), um den Markt zu analysieren und Trades schnell mit M5-Zeitrahmen auszuführen , um sicherzustellen, dass Sie niemals lukrative Gelegenheiten verpassen. Kein Raster, kein Martingal
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experten
Der beste Öl-Handelsroboter der Welt: Crude Oil Robot ist der unangefochtene Spitzen-Handelsroboter für den XTIUSD oder jedes andere von Ihrem Broker angebotene Rohöl-Instrument . Es handelt sich hierbei nicht um einen generischen Algorithmus, sondern um ein hochspezialisiertes System , das ausschließlich für den Rohölmarkt entwickelt wurde und einzigartige Technologien nutzt , die in keinem anderen Handelsroboter verfügbar sind. Crude Oil Robot ist mit exklusiven Funktionen ausgestattet , die
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experten
Der "M1 Gold Scalper" ist ein Hochfrequenz-Scalper, der ausschließlich mit Gold (XAUUSD) auf dem M1-Zeitrahmen handelt und täglich viele Trades durchführt. Er arbeitet mit sehr vernünftigen Losgrößen, die mit einer echten Scalping-Strategie vereinbar sind. Die vollständige Liste finden Sie unter https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Diese Strategie wurde entwickelt, um von kleinen Schwankungen des Goldpreises zu profitieren, indem Mikrotrends und kurzfristige Impulse genutzt werden. D
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experten
Weihnachten & Neujahr sind da — wie sieht dein Trading-Plan für 2026 aus? 40% RABATT auf Dynamic Pips EA — jetzt nur $799 inklusive 8 Aktivierungen . Und das ist noch nicht alles: Boring Pips EA (MT4 oder MT5) gratis , falls du es noch nicht besitzt. Zusätzliche 10% Rabatt , wenn du bereits Kunde bist. Schnell sein! Dieses Angebot gilt für die ersten 5 Käufer oder bis zum 7. Januar 2026 — je nachdem, was zuerst eintritt. Für weitere Details oder um das Angebot zu nutzen,
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experten
️ Hedging Forex EA1 - Intelligente Risikokontrolle mit ATR & Hedge-Strategie Jetzt mit erweiterten Funktionen und virtueller Strategie-Tester-Anleitung --- Überblick Hedging Forex EA1 ist ein intelligenter, risikogeführter Expert Advisor, der für volatile Währungspaare mit einer Hedge-Strategie entwickelt wurde. Dieser EA bietet eine erweiterte Kontrolle über die Positionsgröße, das Handels-Timing und die Take-Profit-Strategien mit ATR-Integration. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder erfahren
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experten
Extraktoren für XAUUSD Extractors für XAUUSD ist ein professioneller Expert Advisor für Händler, die Wert auf Präzision, kontrolliertes Risiko und eine flexible Handelslogik beim Handel mit Gold (XAUUSD) legen. Er integriert zwei fortschrittliche integrierte Strategien und fünf flexible Marktansatzmodi und gibt Händlern die volle Kontrolle darüber, wie das System Trades unter verschiedenen Marktstrukturen interpretiert, eingibt und verwaltet. Extractors basiert auf umfangreichen Forschungs- und
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experten
SIEHE KOMMENTARBEREICH FÜR BACKTESTING-PARAMETER... Das ChimeraFxTool Best EA für Prop-Firmen (MFF/FTMO) Das ChimeraFxTool Bester EA für Prop-Firmen (MFF/FTMO) - Kein Martingale - Kein Grid - Kein Hedging Bestes Risikomanagement - Tägliches Verlustlimit - Stop-Loss und TP-Schutz Bester Gewinnfaktor - Täglicher Max-Profit-Lock-Schutz - Monatlicher Profit-Lock-Schutz Beste Signalgenauigkeit - Beste Kerzenmuster - Bestes Timing Strategie - Trend Tracker - Neurologisches Basissystem - Counte
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experten
Real Miner EA ist ein intelligenter Trenddetektor-Roboter, der fortschrittliche mathematische und statistische Theorien verwendet. Die Einstiegsfilter haben leistungsstarke und erweiterte Korrekturen an den Einstiegspunkten. Alle Trades werden durch TP/SL angetrieben, um das Risiko des Kontos zu kontrollieren. Außerdem wurden einige intelligente Algorithmen in den EA eingebaut, um einige Einstellungen basierend auf ausgewählten Symbolen und Zeitrahmen automatisch anzupassen. So ist die Verwendun
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experten
Exorcist Bot ist ein multiwährungsfähiger, multifunktionaler Berater, der in jedem Zeitrahmen und unter allen Marktbedingungen funktioniert. - Die Funktionsweise des Roboters basiert auf einem Mittelwertbildungssystem mit einer nicht-geometrischen Progression beim Aufbau eines Handelsgitters. - Eingebaute Schutzsysteme: spezielle Filter, Spread-Kontrolle, interne Handelszeitbegrenzung. - Aufbau eines Handelsnetzes unter Berücksichtigung wichtiger interner Ebenen. - Die Möglichkeit, die Aggressi
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Experten
GridSync Pro       ist ein       anspruchsvoller Grid-Trading-EA       konzipiert für       MetaTrader 4       das kombiniert       vollautomatische Ausführung       mit       manuelle Handelsflexibilität   . Dies       Smart Grid EA       implementiert eine       Nicht-Martingal, erweiterte Rasterstrategie       mit       präzise Risikomanagementkontrollen   , einschließlich       tägliche Gewinnziele, Verlustlimits und Trailing Stops       zum Schutz des Kapitals während       volatilen Marktb
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experten
Sie können jetzt die Demo-Version von Aurum Apex im Reiter Kommentare herunterladen, um die Live-Performance bei Ihrem eigenen Broker zu bewerten! Aurum Apex EA ist ein leistungsstarkes zu 100 % automatisiertes Handelstool, das für die MT4-Plattform entwickelt wurde. Es analysiert den Markt in Echtzeit und erkennt verschiedene Handelsmöglichkeiten. Geeignet für Trader aller Erfahrungsstufen bietet Aurum Apex EA drei Risikomodi, die über den Risikoparameter einstellbar sind: Risiko = 0,1 (Niedri
Weitere Produkte dieses Autors
Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitys
Dies ist eine DEMO-Version des Kopierers mit einer Einschränkung - Kopien nur auf KAUFEN-Bestellungen. Bezahlte Version: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792 Copier MT5 ist der schnellste und zuverlässigste Kopierer von Transaktionen zwischen mehreren MetaTrader 4 (MT4) und MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Konten, die auf einem Computer oder VPS-Server installiert sind. Die Transaktionen werden vom MASTER-Konto auf das SLAVE-Konto kopiert, das Kopieren erfolgt durch den Austausch von Informationen ü
FREE
Telegram Trade Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitys
Kopierer von Transaktionen durch Telegram-Kanal . Hilft Ihnen, Ihren Handel sofort im Telegram-Kanal zu veröffentlichen oder Geschäfte aus dem Telegram-Kanal zu kopieren. Das Dienstprogramm kann in zwei Richtungen arbeiten, indem es Signale im MT5 empfängt und Signale an Telegram sendet . Telegram-Chat für Fragen und Diskussionen: https://t.me/forex4up_chat Keine verpassten Geschäfte mehr Keine Panik mehr Kapital-Management Einfacher Gebrauch PAY-Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produc
FREE
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitys
Das TELEGRAM BROADCAST Dienstprogramm hilft Ihnen, Ihren Handel sofort im Telegram-Kanal zu veröffentlichen. Wenn Sie schon lange Ihren Telegram-Kanal mit FOREX-Signalen erstellen wollten, dann ist dies, was Sie brauchen. ACHTUNG! Dies ist eine DEMO-Version, es hat Einschränkungen - Senden von Nachrichten nicht mehr als 1 Mal in 300 Sekunden . Bezahlte Version: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST kann Nachrichten senden: Eröffnen u
FREE
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dies ist ein vollautomatischer Expert Advisor für mehrere Währungen. Verwendet kein Martingale und kein Grid Trading. Verwendet Stop-Loss zum Schutz der Mittel. Er handelt mit schwebenden Aufträgen zu einer akzeptablen Zeit. Nicht ausgeführte schwebende Aufträge werden gelöscht, nachdem der EA den Handel beendet hat. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) - Market Execution wird angewandt - Take Profit und Stop Loss werden nach der Ausführung der Order platziert und durch die Einstellung
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf den Indikatoren MACD und Gleitender Durchschnitt. Sie kauft, wenn der schnelle MA über dem langsamen MA liegt und das MACD-Histogramm oberhalb der Signallinie liegt. Sie verkauft, wenn der schnelle MA unter dem langsamen MA liegt und das MACD-Histogramm unterhalb der Signallinie liegt. Entwickelt für 4- und 5-stellige Kurse, verwenden Sie ihn auf einem VPS-Hosting. Starten des EA Es wird empfohlen, den EA auf mehreren benachbarten Währungspaaren mit denselben magischen
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dieser Scalping Expert Advisor verwendet keine Indikatoren. Martingale wird ebenfalls nicht verwendet. Das Produkt zeigt einen Kanal an, zwei Linien von Ask und Bid. Wenn der Kanal vom Kurs berührt oder durchbrochen wird, wird der Timer aktiviert. Nach seinem Ablauf wird der Kanal auf der Grundlage der neuen Preise geändert. Schwebende BuyStop- und SellStop-Orders werden in der angegebenen Entfernung von den Kanalebenen platziert, schwebende Orders werden dem Kanal folgend geändert. Sobald eine
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf Einstiegen gemäß den Fibonacci-Levels und dem Stochastik-Indikator. Kauft, wenn die Linie des Stochastik-Indikators über dem angegebenen Niveau liegt und der Preis über oder gleich dem Eröffnungsniveau der Fibonacci-Stufen ist. Verkauft unter den umgekehrten Bedingungen, wenn die Indikatorlinie und der Preis unter den angegebenen Niveaus liegen. Entwickelt für 4- und 5-stellige Kurse, verwenden Sie ihn auf einem VPS-Hosting. Starten des EA Es wird empfohlen, den EA auf
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf den Indikatoren von Bill Williams und meiner universellen Vorlage. Sie verwendet die Indikatoren Alligator, Fraktale, AO und AC. Kaufeinträge: Die Alligator-Mündung zeigt nach oben, AO und AC sind in einer grünen Zone, der Preis ist höher oder gleich dem letzten "oberen" Fraktal. Das Produkt ist für 4- und 5-stellige Kurse ausgelegt und sollte auf einem VPS-Server gestartet werden. Installation des Expert Advisors Es wird empfohlen, den EA auf mehreren benachbarten Währ
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Der Expert Advisor verwendet keine Indikatoren. Er verfügt über eine virtuelle Trailing-Stop-Funktion und ist für 4-5-stellige Notierungen ausgelegt. Der EA eröffnet Geschäfte im Marktausführungsmodus. Take Profit und Stop Loss werden nach der Orderausführung gesetzt und entsprechend den EA-Einstellungen modifiziert. Parameter TimeFrame - Zeitrahmen für die Definition des Close-Preises des größten Balkens innerhalb der Zeitspanne n; StartBar - Balken, ab dem die Suche nach dem größten Balken beg
Super Martingale
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experten
Dieser Expert Advisor verwendet Martingale und Order Grid. Ein erstes Geschäft wird eröffnet, wenn der Preis einen Preiskanal berührt oder durchbricht. Der Preiskanal wird durch einen Timer in Sekunden geändert. Die folgenden Geschäfte werden nach bestimmten Parametern eröffnet. Der EA konfiguriert flexibel den Schritt und das Volumen, den Multiplikatorfaktor, die Anzahl der Marktaufträge, um einen Schritt zu erhöhen oder ein Volumen, um neue Aufträge zu eröffnen. Der EA wurde für 4-5-stellige K
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Ein multifunktionaler Handelsroboter für MetaTrader 4. Die Basisstrategie des EA wendet den Bereich der Preisabweichung von den durchschnittlichen Hoch-/Tiefwerten für einen bestimmten Zeitraum an. Er hat ein Minimum an konfigurierbaren Parametern, aber eine große Funktionalität - der Expert Advisor kann für jeden Handelsstil konfiguriert werden, was ihn nicht nur zu einem Handelsroboter, sondern zu einem multifunktionalen, flexiblen Konstrukteur macht. Der EA wendet Order-Levels, Stop-Loss-, Ta
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf dem Ausbruch aus dem Preiskanal. Für einen einwandfreien Betrieb ist ein VPS erforderlich, die empfohlene Mindesteinlage beträgt 1000 Einheiten der Basiswährung. Der EA soll auf M5-H1 von hochliquiden Währungspaaren mit einem kleinen Spread/Kommission verwendet werden (z.B. EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP und EURCHF). Merkmale Der EA verfügt über einen prädiktiven Algorithmus, der auf Preismustern sowie Stop-Loss- und Take-Profit-L
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dies ist ein automatisierter Forex Expert Advisor. Die Strategie basiert auf der Annahme, dass der Markt mehrere Male in die entgegengesetzte Richtung abprallt, bevor die großen Gebote erfüllt sind. Er verfügt über einen eingebauten Algorithmus zur Vorhersage der Preisbewegung, der es dem EA ermöglicht, Entscheidungen über die Eröffnung von Durchschnittsaufträgen oder die Erhöhung von Positionen zu treffen. Er arbeitet mit schwebenden Aufträgen (Stop, Limit) oder Marktaufträgen, je nach den fest
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Einstiegssignale beruhen auf einer gleichmäßigen Preisbewegung über eine bestimmte Strecke innerhalb eines bestimmten Zeitintervalls. VSP ist für einen einwandfreien Betrieb erforderlich, die empfohlene Mindesteinlage beträgt 1000 Einheiten der Basiswährung. Der EA soll auf hochliquiden Währungspaaren mit geringem Spread/Kommission eingesetzt werden (zum Beispiel EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP und EURCHF). Merkmale Anpassbare Pyramiding-, Hedging- und
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Experten
Strategie: basierend auf dem Kerzenschluss, Einstieg in die Bewegungsrichtung. Merkmale Die Vorlage verfügt über einen adaptiven Prognosealgorithmus, der auf den historischen Daten der Preisbewegung basiert; Sie verfügt über mehrere Filter für die Eröffnung neuer Aufträge; Kompatibel mit jeder Handelsstrategie, sowohl manuell als auch automatisch (Expert Advisors); Es verfügt über die maximal mögliche und kompatible Funktionalität: adaptives Order-Grid, Locking, Averaging, Rebuying. Installatio
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.75 (4)
Experten
Dieser Expert Advisor für mehrere Währungen verwendet eine fortschrittliche adaptive Handelsstrategie, die auf einem Positionsmittelwert basiert. Der Stop-Loss kann in der Währung oder als Drawdown in % des Saldos berechnet werden. Ich empfehle, dass Sie Ihren Gewinn regelmäßig abheben! Das Produkt ist für 4- und 5-stellige Notierungen ausgelegt. Ein VPS-Server wird empfohlen. Zeitrahmen: M30-H4. Empfohlene Mindesteinlage - 1 000 Einheiten der Basiswährung. Einrichtung Der EA wird auf mehreren S
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dies ist ein automatisierter Forex Expert Advisor. Das Handelssystem basiert auf dem Ausbruch des Kanals der Gleitenden Durchschnitte und meiner adaptiven Vorlage. Es verwendet einen völlig anderen Ansatz für den Handel. Das EA-Template wurde so entwickelt, dass die Signale nicht wortwörtlich befolgt werden, sondern einen Grund für eine bestimmte Aktion liefern, da sich das Signal als falsch herausstellen kann, während der Preis in die entgegengesetzte Richtung gehen kann. Je nach den Grundeinst
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experten
Dies ist ein adaptiver Expert Advisor, der Fraktale und Fibo-Levels anwendet und auf dem Kursverhalten basiert. Ein durchschnittlich gewichteter Stop-Loss kann zur Verlustbegrenzung verwendet werden. Durchschnittliche Volatilität, Geschwindigkeit und Richtung werden ebenfalls von der Strategie angewendet. Der Expert Advisor ist für den maximal effektiven realen Handel unter den heutigen Marktbedingungen konzipiert. Er erfordert keine besonderen Bedingungen und ist nicht abhängig von der Art des
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experten
Dies ist ein Nachrichten-Expert Advisor, der nach dem Wirtschaftskalender handelt. Er verfügt über die folgenden Arbeitsmodi: Manuell - der Trader legt die Nachrichtenzeit selbst fest Automatisch - der EA übernimmt die Zeit der Nachrichtenveröffentlichung und deren Bedeutung von der Nachrichten-Website Mehrere Modi mit anpassbaren Parametern ermöglichen eine bequeme Anpassung des EA an Ihre Handelsstrategie. Der Handelsroboter bestimmt automatisch die Zeitzone, die Wichtigkeit der Nachricht, die
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dies ist ein nicht-indikatorischer Expert Advisor, der auf einer stetigen Kursbewegung (keine Rollbacks) basiert. Wenn sich der Preis eine bestimmte Strecke bewegt, ohne die Richtung zu ändern, geht ein Punkt an die Bullen oder Bären, je nach Richtung der Preisbewegung. Wenn eine vordefinierte Anzahl von Punkten erreicht ist, wird eine Position eröffnet. Der Expert Advisor verwendet durchschnittlich gewichtete Stop-Loss-, Take-Profit-, Breakeven- und Trailing-Stop-Level. Parameter PriceMove - An
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Experten
Dieser Expert Advisor ist für ein effektives Anlagemanagement und den mittelfristigen Handel konzipiert. Anders als die übliche Version von Butterfly beginnt er zu arbeiten, wenn die erforderliche Mindestanzahl von High/Low-Balken innerhalb der festgelegten Preisspanne liegt. Die Strategie basiert auf der Annahme, dass der Markt mehrere Male in die entgegengesetzte Richtung abprallt, bevor die großen Gebote erfüllt sind. Verwenden Sie keine Martingale-, Grid- und andere risikoreiche Handelsstrat
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Expert Advisor-Strategie basiert auf dem Durchbruch des gleitenden Durchschnittskanals. VSP ist für einen einwandfreien Betrieb erforderlich, die empfohlene Mindesteinlage beträgt 1000 Einheiten der Basiswährung. Der EA soll auf M5-H1 von hochliquiden Währungspaaren mit geringem Spread/Kommission (z.B. EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP und EURCHF) eingesetzt werden. Merkmale Der EA verfügt über einen prädiktiven Algorithmus, der auf Preismustern sowie Sto
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Vollautomatischer Advisor mit einem fortschrittlichen Gitteralgorithmus und einer Funktion zum Schutz vor erhöhter Volatilität während der Veröffentlichung von Nachrichten. Der Advisor sucht nach voraussichtlichen Umkehr-/Fortsetzungsniveaus in einer engen Preisspanne (das vorgeschlagene neue Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveau) auf der Grundlage früherer Bewegungen. Wendet unsichtbar für den Broker dynamische Ebenen der Einstellung neuer Aufträge, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit und Trailing-Stop. Wenn S
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Arbitrage-Nachrichten-Handels-EA. Arbeitet mit einer benutzerdefinierten Abweichung vom Preis während der Nachrichtenveröffentlichung (optional). Der Handel wird eröffnet, wenn der schnelle Broker dem langsamen Broker um die angegebene Anzahl von Punkten voraus ist. Die Geschäfte werden nach der Richtung der Preisbewegung des schnellen Brokers eröffnet, funktioniert sowohl während der Nachrichtenveröffentlichung als auch ohne den Nachrichtenfilter. Der Nachrichtenfilter bestimmt automatisch die
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experten
Neue Version des Semi-Scaler Multicurrency Expert Advisors, der eine fortschrittliche adaptive Handelsstrategie verwendet, die auf einem Positions-Averaging basiert. Er verwendet eine völlig andere Strategie für Markteintritte. Die neue Version verfügt über eine neue Funktion - Gesamt-Trailing-Stop der eröffneten Positionen nach Eigenkapital in der Depotwährung oder als Prozentsatz des Gewinns. Ein virtueller Trailing-Stop kann auf den ersten eröffneten Handel angewendet werden. Ein Stop-Loss ka
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dieser Scalper Expert Advisor verwendet sofortige Ausführung schwebender Aufträge. Kein Raster und Martingal. Jeder Handel ist durch einen engen Stop-Loss geschützt. Er ist für 4-5-stellige Notierungen ausgelegt. Der EA wird für den Einsatz auf EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, und EURCHF empfohlen. VPS ist für einen einwandfreien Betrieb erforderlich, die Mindesteinlage beträgt 100 Einheiten der Basiswährung. Zeitrahmen - von M15 bis H4. Optimierungs-Tipp!
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf meiner eigenen Vorlage, sie nutzt den Stochastik-Indikator. Sie kauft, wenn die Linien unter einem vorgegebenen Niveau liegen und die Signallinie die Hauptlinie nach oben kreuzt; sie verkauft, wenn die Linien über einem vorgegebenen Niveau liegen und die Signallinie die Hauptlinie nach unten kreuzt. Der EA wurde für vier- und fünfstellige Notierungen angepasst. Ein VPS-Server wird empfohlen. Bevor Sie den EA auf einem realen Handelskonto starten, empfehle ich Ihnen, sei
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Experten
Dies ist ein Grid Expert Advisor. Er bietet mehrere Handelsstrategien, die auf gleitenden Durchschnitten basieren. Er arbeitet mit Open-Bar-Kursen im Minutentakt. Virtueller Trailing-Stop, Stop-Loss und Take-Profit können in Pips, in der Einzahlungswährung oder als Prozentsatz des Saldos festgelegt werden. Je nach den Einstellungen können verschiedene Aufträge zur Risikodiversifizierung eröffnet werden. Ihr Abschluss kann entweder ein gegenläufiger oder ein unidirektionaler Orderkorb sein. Das O
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Die Strategie basiert auf der Arbeit mit dem Kanal, der aus dem gewichteten Durchschnitt der OHC- und OLC-Preise gebildet wird. Eingaben werden automatisch sowohl für einen Durchbruch als auch für einen Rollback durchgeführt. Der EA arbeitet mit den Eröffnungskursen eines neuen Balkens, so dass die Test-/Optimierungsergebnisse dem realen Handel so nahe wie möglich kommen. Er wendet dynamische Levels an, um neue Orders, Stop Loss, Take Profit und Trailing Stop für einen Broker unsichtbar zu setz
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experten
Dies ist ein automatisierter Forex Expert Advisor. Das System basiert auf dem Handel in möglichen flachen Emergenzzonen. Der EA verfügt über einen eingebauten Algorithmus zur Vorhersage von Preisbewegungen, der es dem EA ermöglicht, eine Entscheidung über die Eröffnung von Durchschnittsaufträgen oder die Skalierung einer offenen Position zu treffen. Abhängig von den Parametern arbeitet er mit schwebenden (Stop, Limit) oder Markt-Orders. Um Risiken zu diversifizieren, arbeitet der Expert Advisor
Auswahl:
mctien
380
mctien 2023.01.28 10:41 
 

this ea not open trade every day , but generate profit every time , I give 5 star to this EA and this author Vladimir Gribachev ,

20230215

I bought it at Jan 10th , After a months , this ea make me dream every night , I dream to become a billionair very soon , make me very happy

20230531

after a few months , this ea still make profit every month , but it need to low down the risk

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60737
Antwort vom Entwickler Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.01.28 20:56
Thanks for the feedback
Antwort auf eine Rezension