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VR 4xEA is designed for traders looking for consistent Gains

This is an autonomous trading software programme designed for the Foreign Exchange Market. This is a stable and safe investment tool designed to trade its way out of adverse trade situations that would challenge most manual traders.

No Overoptimization and No false Claims. You can examine the EA working in strategy tester and can optimise it according to the way EA works😃

VR 4xEA

WARNING: VR4xEA is a grid based trading strategy. You should not use it, if you are not aware of the risks associated with this type of trading. Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose! The grid based trading techniques are a very controversial topic in the trader’s community. The reason for this is the following - used properly with proper risk and settings, they can generate consistent gains relatively safe with performance incomparable with any other trading strategy. On the other hand in certain circumstances they fail dramatically. The key elements for the success of any grid based trading are the applied risk and the right entry and exit trading logic.

VR 4xEA is designed to pick up the right moment for the initial market entry and for the following additional grid-based recovery trades. Moreover, VR 4xEA has a unique type of grid trailing which helps a lot for getting consistent gains.

Using risk level equivalent on 0.02 lots on $1000 account balance, or lower, is essential for long-term success with VR 4xEA!!!

VR 4xEA Features

Advance Technique for Trade Entry

Daily Distance Settings

Custom ATR based Algorithm for Daily Distance

Unique Type of Grid Trailing

Option to Limit the number of trading cycles in a day

New, improved and highly effective trading logic

Email and Push Notification System

Advanced Time & Days Management System

Information Box

Important Notes

The minimum starting capital is $1000

Works on All Timeframes, But recommended timeframes are M30 , H1 and H4

The default settings are not over optimised. Please perform your own backtests and optimise the EA according to your examination!

How to Install Click on Buy in MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. VR 4xEA will appear there. Click Install.

will appear there. Click Install. Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of any forex pair. (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)

Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the chart. Make sure Auto-trading is set to true. Smiley face appears on top right corner of the chart

Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal Tab

That's it! Happy Trading 😃 (Remember to withdraw your profit Regularly)

Few VR 4xEA Parameters

General Settings

Initial Lot Size: Starting Lots

First Lot Multiplier: It's the first trade multiplier

Next Lot Multiplier: It's for all next trades multiplier

Helper Points Away: Points away from the first order

Used Fixed Number Of cycles in a day: Filter to limit number of cycles in a day

Entry Settings Use ADR Percentage: Filter to use ADR as entry

ATR Ratio Settings

Distance Points used if ADR is False Exit Conditions Target TP: Initial Profit in Base Currency

Reduced Target: Target profit will be reduced on later stage if set to true

Trail Activating Amount

Trail Lock Amount and Many More.... 👉Click here to view my other Products



