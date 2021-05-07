VR 4xEA

50% OFF LIMITED TIME OFFER! (regular price $200)


 VR 4xEA  is designed for traders looking for  consistent Gains 

This is an autonomous trading software programme designed for the Foreign Exchange Market. This is a stable and safe investment tool designed to trade its way out of adverse trade situations that would challenge most manual traders.  

No Overoptimization and No false Claims. You can examine the EA working in strategy tester and can optimise it according to the way EA works😃

VR 4xEA  

WARNING: VR4xEA is a grid based trading strategy. You should not use it, if you are not aware of the risks associated with this type of trading. 
Do not risk money you cannot afford to lose!

The grid based trading techniques are a very controversial topic in the trader’s community. The reason for this is the following - used properly with proper risk and settings, they can generate consistent gains relatively safe with performance incomparable with any other trading strategy. On the other hand in certain circumstances they fail dramatically. The key elements for the success of any grid based trading are the applied risk and the right entry and exit trading logic.

VR 4xEA is designed to pick up the right moment for the initial market entry and for the following additional grid-based recovery trades. Moreover, VR 4xEA has a unique type of grid trailing which helps a lot for getting consistent gains. 

Using risk level equivalent on 0.02 lots on $1000 account balance, or lower, is essential for long-term success with VR 4xEA!!!

  VR 4xEA Features

  • Advance Technique for Trade Entry
  • Daily Distance Settings
  • Custom ATR based Algorithm for Daily Distance
  • Unique Type of Grid Trailing
  • Option to Limit the number of trading cycles in a day
  • New, improved and highly effective trading logic
  • Email and Push Notification System
  • Advanced Time & Days Management System
  • Information Box
Important Notes

  • The minimum starting capital is $1000
  • Works on All Timeframes, But recommended timeframes are M30 , H1 and H4
  • The default settings are not over optimised. Please perform your own backtests and optimise the EA according to your examination!

How to Install

  • Click on Buy in MQL5, Log into your MQL5 account at MT4 Tools/Options/Community, then Go to Market Tab, Choose Purchased. VR 4xEA will appear there. Click Install.
  • Open MT4/Navigator Menu, Open an empty chart of any forex pair. (Try on Demo account first, to see if everything is working properly for your MT4)
  • Drag the EA at Navigator menu, to the chart. Make sure Auto-trading is set to true. Smiley face appears on top right corner of the chart
  • Make sure that there are no errors in Experts/Journal Tab
  • That's it! Happy Trading 😃 (Remember to withdraw your profit Regularly)

Few VR 4xEA Parameters

General Settings

  • Initial Lot Size: Starting Lots
  • First Lot Multiplier: It's the first trade multiplier
  • Next Lot Multiplier: It's for all next trades multiplier
  • Helper Points Away: Points away from the first order
  • Used Fixed Number Of cycles in a day: Filter to limit number of cycles in a day

Entry Settings

  • Use ADR Percentage: Filter to use ADR as entry
  • ATR Ratio Settings
  • Distance Points used if ADR is False

Exit Conditions

  • Target TP: Initial Profit in Base Currency
  • Reduced Target: Target profit will be reduced on later stage if set to true
  • Trail Activating Amount
  • Trail Lock Amount


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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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