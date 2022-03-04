Scalping Skill MT5

Scalping Skill is a safe scalping Expert Advisor for working during quiet hours. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. The EA does not use Martingale or a grid of orders. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips from 1 point, and there are also breakeven and trailing stop functions. The chart displays information about the speed of execution of orders and slippage. Timeframes for calculations are set in the advisor settings.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36925


Recommendations

  1. before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account;
  2. minimum deposit - $ 300 per 0.01 lots;


The advisor provides protection for your deposit:

  1. The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value .
  2. If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading  .
  3. The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified .
  4. The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values .


Parameters:

  • MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
  • COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
  • TIMER_SECONDS - signal refresh rate, set in seconds;
  • TIMEFRAME_1 - timeframe No. 1 for calculations;
  • PERIOD_1 - the number of bars;
  • APPLIED_PRICE - selection of prices for settlements;
  • MAX_LEVEL_1, MIN_LEVEL_1 - maximum and minimum levels;
  • TIMEFRAME_2 - timeframe No. 2 for calculations;
  • PERIOD_2 - the number of bars;
  • MAX_LEVEL_2, MIN_LEVEL_2 - maximum and minimum levels;
  • MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
  • MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
  • COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot for the symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
  • COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the commission size manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
  • MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
  • MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
  • CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
  • TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips;
  • STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips;
  • USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
  • BREAKEVEN_START - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
  • BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
  • USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start working only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
  • TRAILING_STEP - the step of the trailing stop in pips that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
  • TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
  • RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
  • FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
  • LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
  • MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;



More from author
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57076 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Telegram Trade Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
Copier of transactions through       Telegram           channel. Will help you instantly publish your trade in       Telegram       channel or copy trades from       Telegram           channel. The utility can work in two directions by receiving signals in MT5 and transmitting signals to       Telegram   . Telegram chat for questions and discussion: https://t.me/forex4up_chat No more missed deals No more panic Capital Management Ease of use PAY version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
The TELEGRAM BROADCAST utility helps to instantly publish your trading in the Telegram channel. If you have long wanted to create your Telegram channel with FOREX signals, then this is what you need. ATTENTION. This is a DEMO version, it has limitations - sending messages no more than 1 time in 300 seconds PAID version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST can send messages: Opening and closing deals; Placing and deleting pending o
FREE
Copier MT5 DEMO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
This is a DEMO version of the copier with a restriction - copies only BUY orders. Paid version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45792 Copier MT5  is the fastest and most reliable copier of transactions between several MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts installed on one computer or VPS server. Transactions are copied from the MASTER account to the SLAVE account, copying occurs due to the exchange of information through a text file with a speed of less than 0.5 sec., The p
FREE
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZD
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ; or USD CAD, U
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalping Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. Martingale is not used as well. The product displays a channel, two lines from Ask and Bid. If the channel is touched or broken by the price, the timer is enabled. Upon its expiration, the channel is modified based on new prices. Pending BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed at the specified distance from the channel levels, pending orders are modified following the channel. As soon as a pending order becomes a market one, an opposite or
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the sam
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server. Expert Advisor Installation It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GB
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameters TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period; StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts; FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is
Super Martingale
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses martingale and order grid. An initial deal is opened when the price touches or breaks a price channel. The price channel is modified by timer in seconds. The following deals are opened by specified parameters. The EA flexibly configures step and volume, multiplier factor, amount of market orders to start increasing a step or a volume to open new orders. The EA has been adapted for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
A multifunctional trading robot for MetaTrader 4. The EA's basic strategy applies the range of price deviation from the average high/low values for a specified period. It has a minimum of configurable parameters, but has great functionality - the Expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot but a multi-functional flexible constructor. The EA applies order levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire t
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
The strategy is based on the price channel breakout. VPS is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Customizable pyramiding, hedgi
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The entry signals are based on steady price movement for a certain distance within a specified time interval. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features Customizable pyramiding, hedging and order grid functions; Position tracking can be one of
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Experts
Strategy: based on candle closure, entry in the movement direction. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must be predownloaded for all currency pairs
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.75 (4)
Experts
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AU
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Experts
This is an adaptive grid Expert Advisor that applies Fractals and Fibo levels and is based on the price behavior. An Average weighted stop loss can be used to limit losses. Average volatility, speed and direction are also applied by the strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. It works well with small and la
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Experts
This is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes: Manual – trader sets the news time on its own Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a char
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a non-indicator Expert Advisor based on steady (no roll-backs) price movement. When the price moves a defined distance without changing a direction, one point goes to bulls or bears depending on the price movement direction. When a predefined amount of points is reached, a position is opened. The Expert Advisor uses average weighted stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop levels. Parameters PriceMove – amount of points to be passed by the price without changing direction; Win
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the usual version of Butterfly , it starts working when the minimum required number of High/Low bars are within the specified price range. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. Do not use martingale, grid and other high-risk trading strategies similar to overstaying drawdown by keeping unprofitable
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the moving average channel breakthrough. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Cu
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Fully automated adviser using an advanced grid algorithm and a function to protect against increased volatility during news releases. The Advisor looks for anticipated levels of reversal / continuation in a narrow price range (the proposed new level of support / resistance) based on previous movements. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading.
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Arbitrage-news trading EA. Works at a user-defined deviation from the price during the news release (optional). The trade is opened when the fast broker gets ahead of the slow one by the specified amount of points. The trades are opened by the direction of the fast broker price movement, works both during the news release and without the news filter. The news filter automatically determines the time zone and the currency the news is released on. To enable the news filter you need to do the follo
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
New version of the semi-scalper multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. It uses a completely different strategy for market entries. The new version features a new function – total trailing stop of the opened positions by equity in the deposit currency or as a percentage of profit. A virtual trailing stop can be applied to the first opened trade. A stop loss can be used to protect the capital. The product is designed for 4 and 5-
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This scalper Expert Advisor uses instant execution pending orders. No grid and martingale. Each trade is protected by a tight stop loss. It is designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. VPS is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency. Timeframe – from M15 to H4. Optimization tip! Only several parameters should be optimized for the period of the last f
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on my own template, it utilizes the Stochastic indicator. It buys when the lines are below a predetermined level, and the signal line crosses the main one upwards; it sells when the lines are above a predetermined level and the signal line crosses the main downwards. The EA has been adapted for four- and five-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Before launching the EA on a real trading account, I recommend checking its parameters in the strategy tester using 99.90% qua
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market orders. If the price ha
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
The strategy is based on working with the channel built by weighted average OHC and OLC prices. Entries are performed automatically both for a breakthrough and a roll-back. The EA works by a new bar open prices, so that test/optimization results are as close to real trading as possible. It applies dynamic levels for setting new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop invisible for a broker. Their values can be calculated in pips, money, % of the balance or by volatility (ATR). The EA i
