Scalping Skill MT5
- Experts
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 4 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Scalping Skill is a safe scalping Expert Advisor for working during quiet hours. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. The EA does not use Martingale or a grid of orders. All orders are accompanied by a virtual stop loss and take profit in pips from 1 point, and there are also breakeven and trailing stop functions. The chart displays information about the speed of execution of orders and slippage. Timeframes for calculations are set in the advisor settings.
Recommendations
- before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trading account;
- minimum deposit - $ 300 per 0.01 lots;
The advisor provides protection for your deposit:
- The EA will stop losing trade if the number of losing orders in a row exceeds the specified value ✔.
- If the broker uses the plugin and deliberately slows down the execution of transactions, the adviser will automatically stop trading ✔.
- The EA will automatically stop trading if the slippage is greater than the maximum value you specified ✔.
- The EA will stop trading if the profit or loss is equal to the specified maximum values ✔.
Parameters:
- MAGIC_NUMBER - magic number of the transaction;
- COMMENT - advisor comments in the order;
- TIMER_SECONDS - signal refresh rate, set in seconds;
- TIMEFRAME_1 - timeframe No. 1 for calculations;
- PERIOD_1 - the number of bars;
- APPLIED_PRICE - selection of prices for settlements;
- MAX_LEVEL_1, MIN_LEVEL_1 - maximum and minimum levels;
- TIMEFRAME_2 - timeframe No. 2 for calculations;
- PERIOD_2 - the number of bars;
- MAX_LEVEL_2, MIN_LEVEL_2 - maximum and minimum levels;
- MAX_OPEN_ORDERS - the maximum number of simultaneously open orders for one trading instrument;
- MAX_SLIPPAGE - maximum slippage when opening a deal;
- COMMISSION_CONTROL - if the broker has a transaction fee, set the flag COMMISSION_CONTROL = true. To check the commission, the adviser will immediately open a deal with a minimum lot for the symbol. Do not be alarmed. This will happen only 1 time;
- COMMISSION_PER_LOT - or you can set the commission size manually, then the adviser will take this value into account when opening and closing orders, set as a commission for 1 lot;
- MAX_SPREAD - maximum spread when opening a deal;
- MIN_OPENING_INTERVAL - minimum interval between opening new orders in seconds;
- CLOSE_ORDER_DELAY - minimum transaction duration in seconds;
- TAKEPROFIT - take profit in pips;
- STOPLOSS - stop loss in pips;
- USE_BREAKEVEN - use breakeven of open positions;
- BREAKEVEN_START - profit in pips, after which the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- BREAKEVEN_PROFIT - the number of profit points when closing orders at the breakeven level;
- USE_TRAILING - use a virtual trailing stop. If USE_BREAKEVEN = true, then the trailing stop will start working only when the stop loss is set to breakeven + BREAKEVEN_PROFIT pips;
- TRAILING_STEP - the step of the trailing stop in pips that remains for the price movement after modifying the stop loss, is set in points;
- TRAILING_STOP - the size of the trailing stop in pips, by which the fixed profit will change, is set in points;
- RISK_PERCENT - calculation of a trading lot depending on the risk per trade. If = 0, then not used;
- FROM_BALANCE - calculation of the trading lot from the balance. Formula: Balance / FROM_BALANCE * LOTS. If = 0, then not used;
- LOTS - fixed lot if RISK_PERCENT = 0 and FROM_BALANCE = 0;
- MAX_LOTS - maximum lot;