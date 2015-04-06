Sentiment by Market

The sentiment is a reflection of the medium-term and long-term positions of speculators, and earnings of speculators on short-term positions, in which sentiment does not fall. Roughly speaking, what came into profit by traders is fixed in profit, and what did not go into profit begins to “sit out” and “average out” and these positions fall into the mood. And at the same time, major players are starting to work. When there are already few sellers left, the price starts to rise.


To work, you need to add the address " to the list of allowed URLs in the 'Advisors' tab


 Signal: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1379052



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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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An indicator in the form of a panel for collecting statistics on spreads from a specified list of pairs. It is enough to open one chart and set an indicator to collect statistics for all specified pairs. After completion of work, the panel writes values to a file, which allows not to interrupt statistics after completion of work. Input parameters: -Interval to update the spread for pairs (sec) Allows you to specify how often to collect statistics (allows you to reduce the load) -List of pair
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Andrii Miknevich
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This advisor is designed for testing the trading strategy of indicators in different variations (which have a clipboard in the COLORS tab). you can configure it so that it can give signals or be a filter for the trading system, and you can also test different methods of profit and stop-loss grids  It is not an advisor for the lazy, but with it, you can test a manual strategy that works on indicators.
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