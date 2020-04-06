Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video!!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions





Candle Power EA

Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500

Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge.

DESCRIPTION

This Expert Advisor follows a stock strategy on the S&P 500 that systematically exploits mean reversion during overextended market phases. The EA bundles five independent mean reversion strategies within a structured portfolio approach to specifically trade market exaggerations.

The focus is on stress and correction phases with increased volatility. In such market environments, the EA can be used as a potential crash hedge, hedge component, or tactical addition within an existing portfolio. In calm market phases, the strategy behaves close to the market and aims for additional, uncorrelated sources of return.

The strategy operates without Martingale and without Grid. Each of the five strategies uses different filter and entry logics, which reduces correlation and improves the stability of the equity curve.

BACKTEST & HISTORY

Long-term history instead of optimized short-term tests

The presented backtest is based on tick data since 11/2010 and includes several complete market cycles of the S&P 500 / S+P 500 – including strong corrections and pronounced stress phases.

In contrast to many offerings on the MQL5 Market with only 3–5 years of backtest history, a long, consistent test period was deliberately chosen. The goal is a realistic assessment of the strategy's characteristics across different market regimes – without curve fitting on individual phases, without Martingale, without Grid.

WHY THIS EA?

Crash Focus & Mean Reversion

Tactical use of volatility spikes and mean reversion effects in downtrend and stress phases of the S&P 500 – as a potential crash hedge and hedge within the portfolio.

Portfolio Approach Instead of Single Bet

Five independent strategy modules with different filter methods → lower correlation, more stable and smoother equity curve.

Practice Meets Technology

Designed by a certified stock trader and portfolio manager, implemented in collaboration with a graduate computer scientist with over 15 years of experience in EA development.

Flexibly Expandable

Additional presets for VIX, Gold (XAUUSD), and Oil (USOIL / UKOIL) are in development.

TRANSPARENCY & TRACEABILITY

Live tracking is active. The live operation was started only recently (reduced risk at launch) – the development can be transparently followed from the beginning.

Live Tracking (Started only a few days ago)

Transparency is mandatory. Current live results:

MQL5 Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2328739?source=Site+Profile

FX Blue Overview: https://www.fxblue.com/users/brainbuginvestment

Note: The signal contains additional strategies. In FX Blue, under https://www.fxblue.com/users/brainbuginvestment/stats and by specifying the Magic Numbers, the 5 strategies included in the EA can be tracked in isolation.

STRATEGY MODULES (INCLUDING MAGIC NUMBERS)

Terms: CPI = Candle Power Indicator, RSI = Relative Strength Index.

Big Bad Bug Bounce

Approach: RSI + Volatility Filter

Magic Number: 10001

Marauder Mondays

Approach: CPI + Weekday Filter

Magic Number: 10002

Arachnid Anchors

Approach: CPI + Daily High/Low Filter

Magic Number: 10003

CPI + Daily

Approach: CPI + Daily High/Low Filter + Exit Variant

Magic Number: 10004

Would you like to trade more?

Approach: CPI + CPI (multi-stage CPI signal confirmation)

Magic Number: 10005

SIGNAL ENGINE & FILTER (EXCERPT)

Entries: CPI (Candle Power Indicator), RSI, or combinations.

Exits: 7 variants (in addition to SL/TP/time stop), including RSI/CPI exits.

Money Management: 8 methods, risk in % per MM method.

Stops & Targets: 7 SL, 6 TP, 3 Break-Even methods, plus time stop.

Trend/Volatility: 2 moving averages (fully parameterizable), Volatility Filter (3 methods).

Regime/Timing: Daily high/low, closing price, month/week/anniversary day filters, seasonality, interest rate cycle, trading day, candle & previous day candle filters (color + %).

TEST & DATA BASIS

Tick data backtests from 15.10.2010.

Data comparison with S&P Futures Symbol = ES (M1) since 01.01.2008 (robustness check).

(Backtests/analyses are no guarantee for future results.)

TRADING FREQUENCY (ANNUAL AVERAGE)

Big Bad Bug Bounce: approx. 35 trades

Marauder Mondays: approx. 17 trades

Arachnid Anchors: approx. 12 trades

CPI + Daily: approx. 8 trades

Would you like to trade more?: approx. 21 trades

*Not every logic trades equally often: partly 8–17 trades/year, other modules more frequently. This ensures diversification over time and market regimes. The number of trades says nothing about performance.*

SYMBOLS & PRESETS

Primary : S&P 500

(Broker mapping e.g., US500, SPX500USD, .US500Cash)

Additional presets (planned, currently not included): VIX, Gold, and Oil

PRICE & LICENSE MODEL

Early Adopter Advantage:

Planned release of additional settings/presets for VIX, Gold, and Oil as well as possibly other instruments by early 2026.

Existing customers receive these at no extra cost as an update. For new buyers, the price may increase with the growing strategy scope.

SCOPE OF DELIVERY & SUPPORT

EA (.ex4) + 5 Setfiles (S&P Standard; presets for VIX/Gold/Oil to follow as available)

60-page manual available in English and German, translation into all languages possible via AI if needed (Quick Start, Parameters, Setups, Best Practices, and Risk Notes)



Explanatory video (DE & EN): private link only for buyers – each parameter explained in detail Template file for using the seasonality and interest rate cycle filters Support: via MQL5 messages; updates via the Market → Receive after purchase via MQL5 message to me (Buyer Verification)

TRANSPARENCY & LIABILITY

Trading involves risk. Past results (backtests/live tracking) do not guarantee future performance. Start conservatively, test in a demo account, scale up controlled. Not investment advice.