Primus Trading Engine
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.7
- Updated: 24 September 2020
- Activations: 5
Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market
Main Chart Features
- Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is likely to go LONG; Bearish arrow on a bearish bar,price is likely to go SHORT;Bullish arrow on a bearish bar,price is likely go LONG momentarily before going SHORT; Bearish arrow on a bullish bar,price is likely go SHORT momentarily before going LONG
- Entry Zone-Dynamic rectangular(Green/Red)box to show future price moves;Green rectangle for LONG moves;Red rectangle for SHORT moves;When there is NO entry zone stay out of the market
- Target One-Dynamic low risk target from entry zone
- Target Two-Dynamic medium risk target from entry zone
- Target Three-Dynamic high risk target from entry zone
- Stop Loss-Dynamic stop loss from entry zone
- Change Focus-When breached future price moves change from LONG to SHORT & viceversa
Left Hand Panel Features
- Market Price-Shows market price cycle (Green:Bullish;Red:Bearish;Gray:Sideways)
- Option Type
Boundary-Shows Inside/Outside boundary optionOne Touch-Shows Touch/No Touch optionTurbo-Shows Short Term below 15 min option(Scalping One Bar)
- Analysis-Shows the current chart analysis
- High Low-Shows mid-term trend
- Probability-Shows probability of success for specific setups (Forex:Long/Short; Binary:One Touch,Reversal Bounce/Breach)
- Overall Trend-Shows long-term trend
- Current Momentum-Shows momentum
- Future Price Moves-Shows future price moves or direction of the entry zone
Parameters
- Trade Period - Default set to 100
- BUY & SELL Signal - Screen pop up alert when there is a High Probability valid Entry at the Entry Zone
High Probability Trade Setups
Forex, Metals, CFD Cash/FuturesTHERE MUST BE STRUCTURE OUTSIDE THE TRADING RANGE TO THE LEFT BEFORE YOU TAKE A TRADE
- LONG-Trade when price enters the LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel,set stop loss & targets
- SHORT-Trade when price enters the SHORT entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel,set stop loss & targets
Binary OptionsPICK ONE..MASTER ONE..TRADE ONE
- Inside Boundary-Trade when boundary option type is available;wider the range the better
- Outside Boundary-Trade when boundary option type is available;narrower the range the better
- Touch-Trade with momentum when One Touch option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel (trade to HIT a price level)
- NoTouch-Trade with momentum when One Touch option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel (trade NOT to HIT a price level)
- Turbo-Trade with momentum when turbo option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel
- Reversal Bounce-Trade when price has bounced off the SHORT/LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel.Price MUST be INSIDE/BELOW the SHORT entry zone for a PUT OR INSIDE/ABOVE the LONG entry zone for a CALL
- Reversal Breach-Trade when price has breached the SHORT/LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel.Price MUST be INSIDE/ABOVE the SHORT entry zone for a CALL OR INSIDE/BELOW the LONG entry zone for a PUT
N.B: Inside/Outside Boundary,Touch/No Touch assets,price levels & availability will vary from broker to broker
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DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO