Primus Trading Engine

Primus Trading Engine is a trading system that combines price action,ratio based indicators & custom indicators to create this leading indicator with a multi-timeframe approach to give you high probability trade setups for forex,CFD cash/futures,metals & binary option to assist in making predictions on what is MOST likely to happen in the market

Main Chart Features

  • Price Action Signal-Arrow displayed on a specific bar;NOT buy/sell arrow;DOES NOT repaint;Bullish arrow on a bullish bar,price is likely to go LONG; Bearish arrow on a bearish bar,price is likely to go SHORT;Bullish arrow on a bearish bar,price is likely go LONG momentarily before going SHORT; Bearish arrow on a bullish bar,price is likely go SHORT momentarily before going LONG
  • Entry Zone-Dynamic rectangular(Green/Red)box to show future price moves;Green rectangle for LONG moves;Red rectangle for SHORT moves;When there is NO entry zone stay out of the market
  • Target One-Dynamic low risk target from entry zone
  • Target Two-Dynamic medium risk target from entry zone
  • Target Three-Dynamic high risk target from entry zone
  • Stop Loss-Dynamic stop loss from entry zone
  • Change Focus-When breached future price moves change from LONG to SHORT & viceversa

Left Hand Panel Features

  • Market Price-Shows market price cycle (Green:Bullish;Red:Bearish;Gray:Sideways)
  • Option Type
Boundary-Shows Inside/Outside boundary option
One Touch-Shows Touch/No Touch option
Turbo-Shows Short Term below 15 min option(Scalping One Bar)
  • Analysis-Shows the current chart analysis
  • High Low-Shows mid-term trend
  • Probability-Shows probability of success for specific setups (Forex:Long/Short; Binary:One Touch,Reversal Bounce/Breach)
  • Overall Trend-Shows long-term trend
  • Current Momentum-Shows momentum
  • Future Price Moves-Shows future price moves or direction of the entry zone

Parameters

  • Trade Period - Default set to 100
  • BUY & SELL Signal - Screen pop up alert when there is a High Probability valid Entry at the Entry Zone

High Probability Trade Setups

Forex, Metals, CFD Cash/Futures

THERE MUST BE STRUCTURE OUTSIDE THE TRADING RANGE TO THE LEFT BEFORE YOU TAKE A TRADE
  • LONG-Trade when price enters the LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel,set stop loss & targets
  • SHORT-Trade when price enters the SHORT entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel,set stop loss & targets

Binary Options

PICK ONE..MASTER ONE..TRADE ONE
  • Inside Boundary-Trade when boundary option type is available;wider the range the better
  • Outside Boundary-Trade when boundary option type is available;narrower the range the better
  • Touch-Trade with momentum when One Touch option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel (trade to HIT a price level)
  • NoTouch-Trade with momentum when One Touch option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel (trade NOT to HIT a price level)
  • Turbo-Trade with momentum when turbo option type is available with HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel
  • Reversal Bounce-Trade when price has bounced off the SHORT/LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel.Price MUST be INSIDE/BELOW the SHORT entry zone for a PUT OR INSIDE/ABOVE the LONG entry zone for a CALL
  • Reversal Breach-Trade when price has breached the SHORT/LONG entry zone based on HIGH PROBABILITY CONFLUENCE from panel.Price MUST be INSIDE/ABOVE the SHORT entry zone for a CALL OR INSIDE/BELOW the LONG entry zone for a PUT

N.B: Inside/Outside Boundary,Touch/No Touch assets,price levels & availability will vary from broker to broker

Please share your comment, review & rating

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO


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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
The indicator of a professional trader
Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
THE GRAFF III
Charles Harper
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
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