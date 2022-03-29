Assistant for Reopen

Assistant_for_Reopen - an Expert Advisor that helps to re-set pending orders.

Many brokers force the order to expire at the end of the trading session or at the end of the trading day. Therefore, a trader has to restore all pending orders manually every time at the beginning of a new trading session.

Assistant_for_Reopen frees the trader from this routine work.

It controls expiration by the order expiration time and resets it if the trader ticked the checkbox.

The maximum number of orders the EA can handle is 10.

The EA does not take into account and does not control pending orders without an expiration date (GTC, with manual cancellation).

The Expert Advisor can be installed on any free chart. The timeframe and the chart tool do not matter. The EA works with all trading terminal tools.

Only one advisor can be installed on the trading terminal.

The Expert Advisor saves its state to a file, so the terminal can be turned off (for example, on weekends). After turning on the terminal, as soon as a new trading session starts, the adviser will restore all orders that were expired by the expiration date.

If the order was closed manually by the trader, it will not be restored.


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Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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TickScalp
Vitaliy Davydov
5 (5)
Indicators
Free version of the TickScalper indicator. The Tick Scalp indicator is a trading assistant for a scalping trader. Works in a separate window. Tracks the momentary activity of the market, shows the graph of the movement of ticks and the strength of bulls or bears. Sometimes it can anticipate the beginning of a strong movement before any other indicators. Helps the trader to make a decision to open the desired order. Designed to work on any instrument. Used timeframes from M1 to M15. Has simple a
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CandlestickForMt5
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Indicators
CANDLESTICK_MT5 A very interesting indicator of candlestick patterns, converted from the free version of the CANDLESTICK indicator for the MetaTrader4 terminal to the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal. In addition to candlestick patterns, it draws support and resistance lines, which are perfectly worked out by the price on the chart. It can work on any timeframe. Has simple settings. When converting, the logic of work and the design of the original CANDLESTICK indicator for the MT4 terminal
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NewsRForestExpert
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Trading assistant NewsRForestExpert v4.01 Purpose and principle of operation NewsRForestExpert is a trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, using the built-in economic calendar and the machine learning model "Random Forest" of the ALGLIB library (hereinafter simply "model"). The assistant: in this version works only on the EURUSD currency pair timeframes M1 – M5; loads news history for the selected period and forms training and test samples; trains on the obtained data or loads an already trained
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InfoLossLevel
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Risk Control Utility: Margin Call & Loss Level Calculator Info Loss Level is an information utility for MetaTrader 5 traders that monitors critical risk levels in real-time and provides clear visualization of deposit loss points.   Key Features Critical Risk Level Calculations Margin Call Level - price level where broker force-closes positions   Loss Level - theoretical price level for complete deposit depletion   The difference between levels shows your account's "safety buffer"   Critica
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Tredi
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The indicator Tredi shows the direction of the price channel and its correction. The indicator shows the points of support and resistance of the price channel with thin lines, the thick lines show the narrowing or expansion of the price channel, as well as the simplest patterns - the triangle and the flag. Divergence confirms or refutes this direction. The indicator works on any charts and time frames, both on the currency exchange and others. Has clear and simple settings.
SmartZigZag
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The SmartZigZag indicator is a generated system for successful trading, consisting of two indicators - a modified ZigZag and a trend indicator. The system automatically determines the expected reversal levels of the chart price, and also, using the Alert function, gives signals about a favorable situation for buying or selling. Has simple and straightforward settings. It can work in all foreign exchange and non-foreign exchange markets. Any timeframe.
Ziraf
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
This indicator is intended for both beginners and more experienced traders. The indicator is based on the price channel, which shows the direction of price movement: up (BUY), flat (sideways movement), down (SELL). The channel does not roll over when the price is corrected, but corrects with it. The indicator arrows show price fluctuations in the market and are not redrawn. The ExtrLineLenght lines can be increased to determine the nearest supports and resistances. The indicator is simple and ea
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
Super Cloud
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The Super Cloud indicator helps to determine the direction of the trend when trading. Shows on the chart signals about a possible upcoming trend change.   The indicator provides an opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. Works on all timeframes except MN.
FT Power
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The FT Power indicator system is designed to determine the trend direction of the price chart. Consists of two histograms. The central histogram Bull/Bear Power determines the predominance of bullish or bearish power. When the indicator value is above zero, Bull/Bear Power shows that the bulls are strong, and when the histogram goes below 0, the bulls are exhausted and further growth becomes doubtful. The main histogram is used to determine the trend or flat sections of the chart and confirm the
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
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VPaul
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VPaul 2022.03.29 16:55 
 

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