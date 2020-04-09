Close All Button to risk management

“One-Click Flatten — Fast, Clean, Reliable”

     Close all orders and positions in your account with a single click — no hassle, no fumbling through tabs.

     Time-saving tool for traders needing instant exit from the market—especially during volatile moves or news events.

     Emotion-free execution reduces human errors and hesitation—just click and it's done.

     Easy to use: load the EA in MT5 and let it handle the rest. Perfect for both beginners and seasoned traders.

     Full notifications: Get alerts on-screen and in the Journal every time it executes.

Tip: Ideal as your “panic button” when the unexpected strikes.


