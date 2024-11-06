Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere!





GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of ANY indicators available on the chart without limits (both standard and custom), ANY candlestick patterns, as well as ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code. You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. Just place the indicators with the specified parameters and the builder on the chart, set open and close conditions in a few clicks and go: trade automatically in MT5 , as well as in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4) ) and even on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport or GRat_Crypto ), send signals to Telegram! is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals ofindicators available on the chart(both standard and custom),candlestick patternsas well asof their combinations,. You no longer need to bea programmer to test and automateyour trading ideas. Just place the indicators with the specified parameterson the chart, set open and close conditionsand: tradesend signals to





Features





1. A simple visual intuitive setting of conditions separately for buy (open and close) and sell (open and close).

2. In the conditions, you can use the buffer values ​​of ALL indicators added to the chart on any candle, as well as the current price, all data of any candle and constants as operands of comparisons. You can set the shift of the value up or down or a multiplier.

3. You can set complex conditions, every part of which must be met (AND) or at least one part (OR).

4. Possibility of automatic trading according to the given conditions. You can set: lot size (fixed, proportional or risk in % of balance), entry price and lifetime of a pending order, stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven with partial closing, trailing-stop, trailing-take, limit on the number of positions, pauses and distance between entries, session period, Zone Recovery, etc.

5. Possibility of notification on the specified conditions by all available methods (log, comment on the chart, alert, push notification, email, sound). Sending trading signals to Telegram. Setting the notification format using placeholders.

6. Possibility to send an HTTP(S) request under specified conditions (for example, for some external REST API). Setting the method (POST, GET, etc.) and URL using placeholders.

GRat_Crypto or GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport for automatic trading on crypto exchanges as well as into GRat_OrderImport (MT4). 7. Export orders to an external file wcich can be imported intoorfor automatic trading on crypto exchanges as well as into

8. Possibility to test any created strategy. Bonus For a good review, the buyer gets a strategy built according to buyer's description.



