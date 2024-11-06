GRat IndiTrade

Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere!

GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of ANY indicators available on the chart without limits (both standard and custom), ANY candlestick patternsas well as ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code. You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. Just place the indicators with the specified parameters and the builder on the chart, set open and close conditions in a few clicks and go: trade automatically in MT5, as well as in MT4 (using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)) and even on crypto exchanges (using GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport or GRat_Crypto), send signals to Telegram!

Features

1. A simple visual intuitive setting of conditions separately for buy (open and close) and sell (open and close).
2. In the conditions, you can use the buffer values ​​of ALL indicators added to the chart on any candle, as well as the current price, all data of any candle and constants as operands of comparisons.  You can set the shift of the value up or down or a multiplier.
3. You can set complex conditions, every part of which must be met (AND) or at least one part (OR).
4. Possibility of automatic trading according to the given conditions. You can set: lot size (fixed, proportional or risk in % of balance), entry price and lifetime of a pending order, stop-loss, take-profit, breakeven with partial closing, trailing-stop, trailing-take, limit on the number of positions, pauses and distance between entries, session period, Zone Recovery, etc.
5. Possibility of notification on the specified conditions by all available methods (log, comment on the chart, alert, push notification, email, sound). Sending trading signals to Telegram. Setting the notification format using placeholders.
6. Possibility to send an HTTP(S) request under specified conditions (for example, for some external REST API). Setting the method (POST, GET, etc.) and URL using placeholders.
7. Export orders to an external file wcich can be imported into GRat_Crypto or GRat_BinanceImport or GRat_BybitImport for automatic trading on crypto exchanges as well as into GRat_OrderImport (MT4).

8. Possibility to test any created strategy.

Bonus

For a good review, the buyer gets a strategy built according to buyer's description.


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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT5 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported    by: GRat_BinanceImpor t  or  GRat_BybitImport or  GRat_Crypto   tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange; using the GRat Order Exchange library (in particular, by the GRat_OrderImport EA) in order to copy trades to another MT5 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT5 terminal; using GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to MT4 termina
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The GRat_OrderExport EA exports trades made in the MT4 (manual or any other Expert Advisor), which can later be imported  by: GRat_BinanceImport   or  GRat_BybitImport   or  GRat_Crypto tool in order to copy trades to the crypto exchange. using the  GRat Order Exchange  library (in particular, the  GRat_OrderImport  EA) in order to copy trades to MT5 terminal; GRat_OrderImport (MT4)   in order to copy trades to another MT4 terminal or to another correlating symbol of the same MT4 terminal . To
GRat OrderImport 4
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The GRat_OrderImport EA imports into MT4 on the symbol of its chart all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators; GRat_OrderExport (MT5) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5; GRat_OrderExport (MT4) - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4; using the GRat Order Exchange library. To start importing trades for the required symbol, just launch the EA on the chart of this symbol and set the parameters: Magic
GRat Clusters
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GRat Clusters  is an indicator that shows various data in the form of clusters on a price chart: volume, delta, ratio of sales and purchases, etc. It allows you to visually see the market profile in real time and on history at a given depth. Capabilities 1.8 types of cluster data: volume, delta, purchases   and sales , volume and delta, imbalance between sales and purchases , volume profile, delta profile, buy and sell profile. 2. A cluster period can be either any available in MT5 timeframe or
GRat Crypto
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Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
GRat BinanceImport
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Trade on Binance with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BinanceImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange  Binance  24/7. Features 1. ALL Binance instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specifie
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Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit. 3
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