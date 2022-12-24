GRat BinanceImport

1

Trade on Binance with MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators!

GRat_BinanceImport is a tool for manual and automated trading, including ANY available EA, ANY cryptocurrency on the most popular crypto exchange Binance 24/7.

Features

1. ALL Binance instruments are available.
2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number.

3. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance currency all trades that are exported by:

4. Automatic display in MT5 of a chart of any available cryptocurrency at a specified frequency with the ability to select a timeframe and place any available indicators on it. Displaying current prices (Bid, Ask, Last), Tick Chart, Depth Of Market and Time & Sales. Displaying orders and positions (including closed) on the chart. Displaying positions liquidations on the chart.
5. Strategy testing on the downloaded history.



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Forget coding! You no longer need EAs! Any indicators (and not only) can now trade themselves anything anywhere! GRat_IndiTrade is a unique strategy builder for automatic trading by the signals of  ANY indicators available on the chart  without limits (both standard and custom), ANY  candlestick patterns ,  as well as  ANY of their combinations, without the need to write, generate or compile any code . You no longer need to be or hire a programmer to test and automate ALL your trading ideas. J
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Trade on Binance in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchange Binance in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the most popular crypto exchange  Binance . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete orders and close positions (even partially), to set trailing stop and trailing profit. 3
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madaozhu
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madaozhu 2023.02.01 11:26 
 

can't trade,just watch kline.

Ivan Titov
16320
Reply from developer Ivan Titov 2023.02.09 17:51
That's not true. It can trade actually - import(automatic copying) to the specified Binance currency all trades that are exported by: GRat_IndiTrade https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89420 - strategy builder for automatic trading using ANY available indicators;
GRat_OrderExport (MT5) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90082 - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT5;
GRat_OrderExport (MT4) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90617 - manual trades or trades of other EAs from MT4;
using the GRat Order Exchange library https://www.mql5.com/en/code/41580 . ------- If by "trade" you mean a manual trading panel (dashboard), then you can find it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93799
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