Goldsentinelgrid

Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind.

Key Features

News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's built-in economic calendar plus a fixed-time fallback schedule).

— Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's built-in economic calendar plus a fixed-time fallback schedule). Break-even Shift + Graduated Trailing Stop — Once floating profit reaches a set threshold, the stop loss shifts to break-even, then continues to ratchet up in steps as profit grows further.

— Once floating profit reaches a set threshold, the stop loss shifts to break-even, then continues to ratchet up in steps as profit grows further. Basket-Aware Risk Management — When using risk-percent lot sizing, the EA subtracts the estimated risk of all currently open positions before sizing a new order, preventing total basket risk from exceeding the intended amount when multiple positions are open at once.

— When using risk-percent lot sizing, the EA subtracts the estimated risk of all currently open positions before sizing a new order, preventing total basket risk from exceeding the intended amount when multiple positions are open at once. Loss Circuit Breaker — Automatically halts new orders once today's P/L reaches a set percentage, and resets automatically the next day.

— Automatically halts new orders once today's P/L reaches a set percentage, and resets automatically the next day. Weekend Gap Protection — Stops opening new orders after a set time on Fridays and clears existing positions/pending orders ahead of the weekend.

— Stops opening new orders after a set time on Fridays and clears existing positions/pending orders ahead of the weekend. On-Chart Dashboard — Displays live status, today's P/L, and circuit breaker state directly on the chart.

Backtest Results (for reference)

Period: 2017.05.01 - 2026.07.10 (approx. 9.2 years, ThreeTrader real tick data)

Symbol: XAUUSD

Profit Factor: 2.06

Trades: 181,693 (91.59% win rate)

Expectancy: 328.86 (account currency, average per trade)

Maximum Drawdown: 11.93% (balance) / 14.99% (equity)

Recovery Factor: 475.45

The figures above are simulated results based on historical price data and do not guarantee future performance.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only

Account type: Hedging account required (does not function correctly on netting accounts)

Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on ticks)

A VPS is recommended for continuous, uninterrupted operation

Risk Warning

This EA uses a grid-based approach, so under certain market conditions floating-loss positions may accumulate for a period of time. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and trading involves the risk of loss of capital.