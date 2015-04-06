Ilan Gold H1
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Ilan Gold H1 is an enhanced version of the famous Ilan robot designed for the XAUUSD currency pair. This robot is highly optimized for trading gold. The recommended timeframe is H1. The robot actively opens trades throughout the day and closes open orders either using Take Profit or by averaging the overall profit of the grid orders. It uses signals from multiple technical indicators for market entry.
Advantages of the robot:
- Optimized for XAUUSD.
- Compatible with all brokers offering XAUUSD with 2 decimal places.
- Scalping robot, trading within the day.
- Works with a fixed lot size.
- Very stable robot.
- Improved version of the Ilan robot.
Robot settings:
- Robot start time - the starting time of the robot's trading.
- Robot end time - the time when the robot stops working.
- Lot size - the size of the lot.
- iStochastic Period - the period of the Stochastic indicator.
- iStochastic maximum limit - the upper limit of the Stochastic for opening trades.
- Minimum iStochastic border - the lower limit of the Stochastic for opening trades.
- TakeProfit - the size of the Take Profit in points.
- We close all trades at a loss - close all open order grids if the overall grid loss exceeds this value.
- We close all transactions upon profit - close all open order grids if the overall grid profit exceeds this value.
- Parabolic period - determine the trend using the SAR (Stop and Reverse) indicator.
- Distance between orders in the grid - the spacing between orders in the grid.
- Magic - a unique magic number.