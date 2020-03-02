OnOff
- Experts
- Andriy Motuzka
- Version: 8.0
- Activations: 10
Perfect Set Files - m5 mini spread Set M15 m15 only one currency Set M1 only 0-3 spread M15 set - works based on the VolatilityAverageSingleHighLimit indicator
Settings:
- ModeIndicator - indicator operation mode, Off / Average / High
- WorkZeroBar - work on the zero bar (true) if false - we fix the intersection of the indicator lines on the formed bars
- VolatilityAveragePeriod - indicator period
- VolatilityAverageRatio - indicator ratio
- Lots - fixed lot
- LotsPercent - percentage of deposit
- MinPipsNewPos - step to open a grid of orders, in points
- ExpirationDel - lifetime of a failed order pair, in seconds, 0-disabled
- MaxGrids - the maximum number of simultaneously open grids (up to 200)
- NumberOrdersGrid - the number of orders in the grid from 1 to 3
- Distance1 - distance to set the first pending order, in points, 0-not set
- Distance2 - distance to set the second pending order, in points, 0-not set
- Distance3 - distance to set the third pending order, in points, 0-not set
- StopLoss1 - StopLoss of the first pending order, 0-not set
- StopLoss2 - StopLoss of the second pending order, 0-not set
- StopLoss3 - StopLoss of the third pending order, 0-not set
- VirtualStop - a virtual stop on a bunch of BuyStop-SellStop, in the deposit currency, 0-disabled
- VirtualProfit - virtual profit for a bunch of BuyStop-SellStop, in the deposit currency, 0-disabled
- TotalLoss - total allowable loss, in deposit currency, 0-disabled
- TotalProfit - total target profit, in the currency of the deposit, 0-disabled
- TotalTrailing - total trailing, in deposit currency, 0-disabled
- ChangeLossTime - StopLoss price correction interval, in seconds, 0-disabled
- ChangeLossPips - change StopLoss price, in points, 0-disabled
- ChangePendingTime - pending order price correction interval, in seconds, 0-disabled
- ChangePendingPips - change in the price of a pending order, in points, 0-disabled
- ControlGridsNumder - number of grids, flat control, 0-disabled
- PipsFlet - flat detection range, in points, 0-disabled
- PipsAntiFlet - range for determining the end of the flat, in points, 0-disabled
- MaxSpread - maximum spread, in points, 0-not checked
- StartTimeMonday "00:30 - start of trading, Monday," 00:00 "- disabled (hep and anti-swap insurance)
- StopTimeMonday "23:30" - end of trading, Monday, "00:00" - off
- StartTimeTuesday - start of trading, Tuesday, “00:00” - disabled
- StopTimeTuesday - end of trading, Tuesday, “00:00” - disabled
- StartTimeWednesday - start of trading, Wednesday, “00:00” - disabled
- StopTimeWednesday - end of trading, Wednesday, “00:00” - disabled
- StartTimeThursday - start of trading, Thursday, “00:00” - off
- StopTimeThursday - end of trading, Thursday, "00:00" - off
- StartTimeFriday - start of trading, Friday, “00:00” - disabled
- StopTimeFriday - end of trading, Friday, “00:00” - off
- Magic - Magic number
- NameBase = "EPOC" - the base name of the graphic objects
- TableDisplay - true - show the table, if false - disabled
In the table:
- Price of BUYSTOP SELLSTOP orders (yellow when a pending order did not open) (red when a pending order worked)
- Losstime - time indicator after how many seconds to do adjust stop loss of the open position to the distance change_loss_pips (only one way) (after a lapse of time the timer is updated to the specified parameter)
- pending_time - time indicator after how many seconds to move a pending order when one position from the link to Pending_pips is opened (fitting / moving only one way) (after a lapse of time the timer is updated to the specified parameter)
- DEL - Delete pending orders for the passage of time if none of the two positions in the bunch worked (opened) and we are below the indicator border 1 or 2 (depending on the setting (after a lapse of time the timer is updated to the specified parameter)
- Virtualstop - a virtual stop invisible to the broker (works in conjunction with the opposite order)
- Virtualprofit - virtual profit invisible to the broker (works in conjunction with the opposite order)
- Current profit - amount of profit / loss for the bundle
User didn't leave any comment to the rating