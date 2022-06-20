DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES 1.00 2022-09-06 Initial release

The RedeeCash Triangular Arbitrage Opportunities shows the available currency triads and each currency trade position setup as a global variable, in the fomat of

AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: AAA/BBB -1|0|1

AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/AAA -1|0|1

AAA/BBB, CCC/AAA, CCC/BBB: CCC/BBB -1|0|1

where the value is the trade direction of either OP_BUY or OP_SELL. If the trade direction indicates -1, then no trade should occur for that currency pair.

Triangular Arbitrage trading is useful for US-based accounts where hedging is no longer permitted. There are actually more arbitrage opportunities, and this indicator shows all of those opportunities in the form of trade setups. You just need to read the global variable and decide which opportunity to trade?

When you open a trade, you should use a take profit of at least 200 PIPS, otherwise the trade may open without a take profit value.







