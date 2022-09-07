Version History

Date Version Changes 07/09/2022 1.10 Initial released

Description

The RedeeCash RSI is your typical RSI indicator with the three latest RSI calculations exposed as global variables for easier integration with scripts and expert advisors.

Code Sample

To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function,

iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/RedeeCash RSI" , 14 , 1 , 0 ); string RSIVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsi" ); string RSIPosVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsipos" ); string RSINegVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsineg" ); double rsi = GlobalVeriableGet(RSIVarName); bool trade_ready = false ; if (rs < 70 && rsi > 30 ) { trade_ready = true ; }

Usage

Invoke the RedeeCash RSI indicator from your script or expert advisor using th iCustom function passing a single parameter for RSI Period.