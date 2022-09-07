RedeeCash RSI
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
Version History
|Date
|Version
|Changes
|07/09/2022
|1.10
|Initial released
Description
The RedeeCash RSI is your typical RSI indicator with the three latest RSI calculations exposed as global variables for easier integration with scripts and expert advisors.
Code Sample
To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function,
iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Market/RedeeCash RSI",14,1,0); string RSIVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_rsi"); string RSIPosVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_rsipos"); string RSINegVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_rsineg"); double rsi = GlobalVeriableGet(RSIVarName); bool trade_ready = false; if (rs < 70 && rsi > 30) { trade_ready = true; }
Usage
Invoke the RedeeCash RSI indicator from your script or expert advisor using th iCustom function passing a single parameter for RSI Period.