Version History:

Date Version Changes 6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release 6/21/2022 1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes

Description:

RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts.

When attaching the indicator to a chart, you will have a visual representation of both increasing (GREEN) and decreasing volumes (RED). The increasing volume indicates buyer's and seller's interest in the currency through increased long and short trades, while the decreasing volume indicates the buyers and sellets no longer interest in the currency through decreased long and short trades.

Code Sample:

To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function,

iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/RedeeCash Volumes Indicator" , 1 , 0 ); string UpBufferVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_volume_upbuffer" ); string DownBufferVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_volume_dnbuffer" ); string VolumeVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_volume" ); string PrevVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_volume_prev" ); string ActiveBufferVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_volume_active_buffer" ); string MinVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(symbol,"_volume_min"); string MaxVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(symbol,"_volume_max"); double activeVolumeBuffer = GlobalVariableGet (ActiveBufferVarName); double volume = GlobalVariableGet (VolumeVarName); double previousVolume = GlobalVariableGet (PrevVolumeVarName); if (activeVolumeBuffer == 2 ) { Print ( "Active Volume Buffer: UP, Volume: " ,volume, ", Previous Volume: " , previousVolume); } else if (activeVolumeBuffer == 3 ) { Print ( "Active Volume Buffer: DOWN, Volume: " ,volume, ", Previous Volume: " , previousVolume); }

result is,

2022.06.20 03:48:24.711 RedeeCash_Volumes_Test EURUSD-5,H4: Active Volume Buffer: UP, Volume: 15693.0, Previous Volume: 14367.0

Usage: Usage is based on defining your trading rules. For example, using the 50 and 200 simple moving averages on the daily chart to determine the trend direction, then use the "RedeeCash_Volumes Indicator" to determine the strength and whether byers or sellers are entering or exiting the market?

TREND

ACTIVE BUFFER

PREVIOUS VOLUME vs CURRENT VOLUME

TRADE

UP UP PREVIOUS < CURRENT VOLUME

ENTER BUY DOWN UP PREVIOUS > CURRENT VOLUME

ENTER SELL





