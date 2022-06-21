RedeeCash Volumes Indicator

Version History:

Date Version Changes
6/20/2022 1.00 Initial release
6/21/2022  1.10 Add global variables for Minimum (SYMBOL_volume_min) and Maximum (SYMBOL_volume_max) History Volumes 

Description:

RedeeCash Volumes Indicator is the Volumes indicator that you have come to trust for market entry and exit with the added benefit of exposing key metrics as global variables. Including global variables in an indicator permits easier interaction with expert advisors (EA) and scripts.

When attaching the indicator to a chart, you will have a visual representation of both increasing (GREEN) and decreasing volumes (RED). The increasing volume indicates buyer's and seller's interest in the currency through increased long and short trades, while the decreasing volume indicates the buyers and sellets no longer interest in the currency through decreased long and short trades.

Code Sample:

To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function,

iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"Market/RedeeCash Volumes Indicator",1,0);

string UpBufferVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_volume_upbuffer");
string DownBufferVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_volume_dnbuffer");
string VolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_volume");
string PrevVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_volume_prev");
string ActiveBufferVarName = StringConcatenate(Symbol(),"_volume_active_buffer");
string MinVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(symbol,"_volume_min");
string MaxVolumeVarName = StringConcatenate(symbol,"_volume_max");

double activeVolumeBuffer = GlobalVariableGet(ActiveBufferVarName);
double volume = GlobalVariableGet(VolumeVarName);
double previousVolume = GlobalVariableGet(PrevVolumeVarName);


if (activeVolumeBuffer == 2) {

Print("Active Volume Buffer: UP, Volume: ",volume,", Previous Volume: ", previousVolume);

} else if (activeVolumeBuffer == 3) {

Print("Active Volume Buffer: DOWN, Volume: ",volume,", Previous Volume: ", previousVolume);

}

result is,

        2022.06.20 03:48:24.711 RedeeCash_Volumes_Test EURUSD-5,H4: Active Volume Buffer: UP, Volume: 15693.0, Previous Volume: 14367.0

Usage:

Usage is based on defining your trading rules. For example, using the 50 and 200 simple moving averages on the daily chart to determine the trend direction, then use the "RedeeCash_Volumes Indicator" to determine the strength and whether byers or sellers are entering or exiting the market?


TREND
ACTIVE BUFFER
PREVIOUS VOLUME vs CURRENT VOLUME
 TRADE
UP UP PREVIOUS < CURRENT VOLUME
ENTER BUY
DOWN UP PREVIOUS > CURRENT VOLUME
ENTER SELL



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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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DATE VERSION DESCRIPTION OF CHANGES  2022-08-31 1.00 Initial release.  2022-09-01  1.01 (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.1 on MQL5.COM) Fixed New York active time  2022-09-03 1.02   (on the Indicator dialog, but is v1.2 on MQL5.COM)   Fixed Sydney active on Saturday  This indicator will show the active and inactive trading sessions as well as set global variables as whether the trading session is active (1) or inactive (0). Using the iCustom library function, you can invoke this indicator fr
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About : Based on the strategy identified at https://tradingstrategyguides.com/williams-percent-range-strategy/ but automated to support multiple currencies from a single expert advisor instance. Also uses the SMA slow and fast crosses to determine the trend direction. The basis for the external strategy is to open a BUY trade when Williams %R crosses the -50 on an uptrend and open a SELL trade on the down trend. You have control over the trend period and Williams %R range from the midpoint throu
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About : Crossing Moving Averages on Multiple Timeframes. While a traditional trend strategy would be to choose one time frame like the Daily to estimate trend, this expert advisor will open a trade in the direction of the trend when ALL timeframes from 5M to Monthly, show the same trend.       SINGLE_CURRENCY = true,  permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.       CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts th
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Version History Date Version Changes 07/09/2022 1.10 Initial released Description The RedeeCash RSI is your typical RSI indicator with the three latest RSI calculations exposed as global variables for easier integration with scripts and expert advisors. Code Sample To invoke this indicator from an EA or script, call the iCustom metatrader function, iCustom ( Symbol (), PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market/RedeeCash RSI" , 14 , 1 , 0 ); string RSIVarName = StringConcatenate ( Symbol (), "_rsi" ); string RSIP
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