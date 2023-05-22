RedeeCash Interest

About:

THIS EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) IS FOR ACCOUNTS WHICH PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST LIKE THE US-BASED OANDA ACCOUNT. TO MAXIMIZE EARNINGS, CHOOSE A COMMISSION-FREE, FIX SPREAD ACCOUNT. IF YOUR BROKER DOES NOT PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST, THEN DO NOT USE THIS EA ON YOUR ACCOUNT!

This Expert Advisor (EA) is like a high-yield savings account (EXCEPT YOUR ACCOUNT IS NOT FDIC-INSURED) because a trade will occur on currency pairs that pay(earn) overnight interest (when SWAPRATE_LONG and SWAPRATE_SHORT are positive). The entry and exit positions are based on the lookback period Lowest/Highest and Highest/Lowest prices for buy and sell orders respectively.

Common Inputs:

SINGLE_CURRENCY = true, permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.

CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts the number of multiple orders from being opened concurrently.

PIPS=1000, the profit PIPS (default is 100 but increasing to 1000 will increase profit potential while earning overnight interest)

MAX_AUTOLOTS_TRADE=2, the maximum trades that will use the AUTO LOTS algorithm with LOTS=-1

MAX_BROKER_LOTS=100, the maximum lots your broker permits, as MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOTS) may return a value larger than your broker will permit.

MAX_PIPS=1000, the maximum PIPS distance between the highest and lowest low with the Ask and Bid prices.

MAX_LOTS=100, the maximum LOTS permitted on your trading account.

WAIT_TIME=1000, time in milliseconds, which specify the delay between expert advisor operations.

DODDFRANK_COMPLIANCE=false, if trading on a US-based account, you will need to enable FIFO to prevent receiving FIFO violations?

LOTS=-1, When the LOTs parameter is less than zero (or negative), the lot size is calculated using the internal algorithm based on 0.01 lots per every $100 USD of account equity (not balance). If the Account Currency is NOT USD, then the Account Equity is converted to USD for calculation (v1.31)

when LOTS=0, will fail the trade (like testing on a live account without risking funds, trade results saved in the log files),

When LOTS > 0 will override the algorithm without an error checking and send the lots in the order trade.

MYFXBOOK_SESSION="" LEAVE EMPTY TO IGNORE SENTIMENT ANALYSIS.

SENTIMENT=0|1|2, method to obtain market/symbol sentiment

USE_GITPAGES=false, when set to true will use the static files available at github.com/pingleware/pingleware.github.io

OANDA_HOSTNAME="", the host name for either live or practice OANDA V2.0 API

OANDA_TOKEN="", the API token for either live or practice.

MAX_SENTIMENT_PERCENTAGE=75, this up to the maximum short and long percentage that will permit a short or long trade. If the long|short percentage is this value or higher the long|short trade will NOT be sent. See the attached Youtube video that explains sentiment trading.

SYMBOL_SUFFIX="", MyFxBook uses six character symbols, you broker may add a suffix to the symbol. In order to match the global variables of the sentiment analysis long and short percentages, a suffix may be needed?

IMPORTANT

BEFORE YOU ATTACH THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TO A CHART, you must select the currencies pairs that you want to trade in the Market Watch, because this EA is architecture to use the metatrader SymbolsTotals and SymbolsName functions to obtain a list of tradeable currency pairs, so you only need to attach this EA to a single chart and trade multiple currency pairs. YOU DO NOT NEED TO ATTACH THIS EA TO EACH CHART OF THE DESIRED TRADEABLE CURRENCY PAIR.

RISK WARNING:

DRAWNDOWN MAY EXCEED 50% OF THE ACCOUNT BALANCE.

LIVE EXAMPLE:

The following public signal at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1623053 and https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1697630 uses the production version of the RedeeCash Interest.

A live example of a signal which took a loss and built back up the account without any additional deposits and took another loss on 11/11/2022 when the CPI was lower than expected, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1614372

RECOMMENDATION(S):

Set the CONCURRENT_ORDERS parameter to 0 (zero), which will only permit one trade open at a time when the AUTO LOTS feature is ENABLED (LOTS=-1) to prevent early margin calls that would deplete profits.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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