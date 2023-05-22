RedeeCash Interest
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 22 May 2023
About:
THIS EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) IS FOR ACCOUNTS WHICH PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST LIKE THE US-BASED OANDA ACCOUNT. TO MAXIMIZE EARNINGS, CHOOSE A COMMISSION-FREE, FIX SPREAD ACCOUNT. IF YOUR BROKER DOES NOT PAY OVERNIGHT INTEREST, THEN DO NOT USE THIS EA ON YOUR ACCOUNT!
This Expert Advisor (EA) is like a high-yield savings account (EXCEPT YOUR ACCOUNT IS NOT FDIC-INSURED) because a trade will occur on currency pairs that pay(earn) overnight interest (when SWAPRATE_LONG and SWAPRATE_SHORT are positive). The entry and exit positions are based on the lookback period Lowest/Highest and Highest/Lowest prices for buy and sell orders respectively.
Common Inputs:
SINGLE_CURRENCY = true, permits operations on a single currency, when disabled (FALSE), will trade the currencies selected in the market watch window on metatrader.
CONCURRENT_ORDERS=0, restricts the number of multiple orders from being opened concurrently.
PIPS=1000, the profit PIPS (default is 100 but increasing to 1000 will increase profit potential while earning overnight interest)
MAX_AUTOLOTS_TRADE=2, the maximum trades that will use the AUTO LOTS algorithm with LOTS=-1
MAX_BROKER_LOTS=100, the maximum lots your broker permits, as MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_MAXLOTS) may return a value larger than your broker will permit.
MAX_PIPS=1000, the maximum PIPS distance between the highest and lowest low with the Ask and Bid prices.
MAX_LOTS=100, the maximum LOTS permitted on your trading account.
WAIT_TIME=1000, time in milliseconds, which specify the delay between expert advisor operations.
DODDFRANK_COMPLIANCE=false, if trading on a US-based account, you will need to enable FIFO to prevent receiving FIFO violations?
LOTS=-1, When the LOTs parameter is less than zero (or negative), the lot size is calculated using the internal algorithm based on 0.01 lots per every $100 USD of account equity (not balance). If the Account Currency is NOT USD, then the Account Equity is converted to USD for calculation (v1.31)
when LOTS=0, will fail the trade (like testing on a live account without risking funds, trade results saved in the log files),
When LOTS > 0 will override the algorithm without an error checking and send the lots in the order trade.
MYFXBOOK_SESSION="" LEAVE EMPTY TO IGNORE SENTIMENT ANALYSIS.
SENTIMENT=0|1|2, method to obtain market/symbol sentiment
USE_GITPAGES=false, when set to true will use the static files available at github.com/pingleware/pingleware.github.io
OANDA_HOSTNAME="", the host name for either live or practice OANDA V2.0 API
OANDA_TOKEN="", the API token for either live or practice.
MAX_SENTIMENT_PERCENTAGE=75, this up to the maximum short and long percentage that will permit a short or long trade. If the long|short percentage is this value or higher the long|short trade will NOT be sent. See the attached Youtube video that explains sentiment trading.
SYMBOL_SUFFIX="", MyFxBook uses six character symbols, you broker may add a suffix to the symbol. In order to match the global variables of the sentiment analysis long and short percentages, a suffix may be needed?
IMPORTANT:
BEFORE YOU ATTACH THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TO A CHART, you must select the currencies pairs that you want to trade in the Market Watch, because this EA is architecture to use the metatrader SymbolsTotals and SymbolsName functions to obtain a list of tradeable currency pairs, so you only need to attach this EA to a single chart and trade multiple currency pairs. YOU DO NOT NEED TO ATTACH THIS EA TO EACH CHART OF THE DESIRED TRADEABLE CURRENCY PAIR.
RISK WARNING:
DRAWNDOWN MAY EXCEED 50% OF THE ACCOUNT BALANCE.
LIVE EXAMPLE:
The following public signal at https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1623053 and https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1697630 uses the production version of the RedeeCash Interest.
A live example of a signal which took a loss and built back up the account without any additional deposits and took another loss on 11/11/2022 when the CPI was lower than expected, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1614372
RECOMMENDATION(S):
Set the CONCURRENT_ORDERS parameter to 0 (zero), which will only permit one trade open at a time when the AUTO LOTS feature is ENABLED (LOTS=-1) to prevent early margin calls that would deplete profits.