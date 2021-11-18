Average True Ticks MT5

This indicator is designed for M1 time frame and shows 2 lines:

Sum of Points when the price goes up divided on Sum of Ticks when the price goes up (Aqua color).

when the price goes up divided on when the price goes up (Aqua color). Sum of Points when the price goes down divided on Sum of Ticks when the price goes down (Orange color).

You will see all major data as a comment in the left upper corner of the chart.

Keep in mind that Sum of Points will be greater or equal to Sum of Ticks.

Of course, the ATT is calculating all ticks forward only, beginning from the time you put this indicator on the chart.