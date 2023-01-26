Rubdfx Swing Trend





The Rubdfx swing indicator is a useful tool for traders looking to identify trend changes in a particular instrument they are trading. It is designed to draw a line on the main chart, and the signals are indicated by color changes with signal alerts. The color green is used to indicate a bullish trend, while the color pink is used to indicate a bearish trend. These colors can be customized to fit the trader's preferences or theme.

The Rubdfx swing indicator has the ability to spot both long-term and short-term trends in a particular instrument. This allows traders to make informed decisions about when to enter or exit a trade, based on the current trend of the instrument. By using the Rubdfx swing indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis tools, traders can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the market and make more informed trading decisions.





Latest Release





The latest release is the version 4.0





Indicator Settings



* Time frame: Enum options ( "1 minute","2 minutes","3 minutes","4 minutes","5 minutes","6 minutes","10 minutes","12 minutes","15 minutes","20 minutes","30 minutes","1 hour","2 hours","3 hours","4 hours","6 hours","8 hours","12 hours","daily","weekly","monthly")



___Alert Options___ * Alert of current Bar: Boolean ( Default is false :Recommended ) Boolean * Display Alert Pop up: True/false * Play Sound on alert: True /False * Send Email on alerts: True/False * Send Push Notification: True/false * Interpolate Multi timeframe Mode: True/False







#Indicator Usage







Buying: When the indicator color changes to Green, you can start looking for long/buy entries ,use confluence such demand Order blocks , Candle sticks patterns etc.Continue adding more buy positions and a good exit strategy would be when the indicator gives an opposite signal

Selling: Same rules apply when looking to short/Sell . When the indicator color changes to Pink, you can start looking for short/sell entries ,use confluence such Supply Order blocks ,Bearish candle sticks patterns such as Hammer, engulfing etc. C ontinue adding more sell positions and a good exit strategy would be when the indicator gives an opposite signal When the indicator color changes to, you can start looking for short/sell entries ,use confluence such Supply Order blocks ,Bearish candle sticks patterns such as Hammer, engulfing etc. Cgood exit strategy would be when the indicator gives an opposite signal







