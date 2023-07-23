Draga 13

The indicator is created using a unique algorithm that has no analogues. Based on the calculations, the contract price itself and the percentages displayed in it are calculated, which are displayed in the indicator in the form of histograms in two drawing options, as well as in six options for displaying prices on a chart in various combinations, which allows you to accurately see the interest of all trading participants in the form of drawing levels support and resistance. Trading decisions can be made both according to the trend and corrective price movements. The ability to trade on the breakout of levels also has clear marked levels. It is possible to filter the display by removing unnecessary market noise. All these features are included in the indicator settings. The indicator works on all time periods for all trading instruments, without exception, it is the best tool for market analysis in all its possible variants. The indicator pictures show six variants of indicator settings without applying filters. 


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Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Indicators
Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
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Robot nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Robot nest is a robot advisor working on price levels calculated using a quantum system. The advisor is made with static flexible settings, which allows you to most accurately determine the price levels. There is an opportunity to work with a change in the period of the estimated time. The Expert Advisor applies security varnishing orders and fixes the profit only with a positive balance. Suitable for any style of trading, scalping, medium and long-term trading. It is possible to use martingale
Quantum nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Quantum nest is a robot advisor using trade hedging. Refers to trend advisers, working on a quantum variable system.. The Expert Advisor applies security varnishing orders and fixes the profit with only a positive balance. Suitable for any style of trading, scalping, medium and long-term trading. It is possible to use martingale in trade. The Expert Advisor works on all market instruments of the MT4 platform. ATTENTION! First of all, before work, it is necessary to optimize the adviser on your
Nest888
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The Nest888 robot is more suitable for intraday trading, hedging orders are used, price zones are displayed in accordance with the estimated static time and displayed in the form of zones, it works on the MT4 platform. Profit is recorded in the accumulative order system. Flexible configuration of the adviser allows you to achieve the expected profit. The EA can work as an indicator when turning off the automatic trading mode. For the Expert Advisor to work correctly, optimization is necessary af
Aaanest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
AAA Nest works by using the imbalance between buyers and sellers in the form of signals that can be used as an indicator by disabling automatic trading. The bot uses hedging orders. Profit is fixed at the specified settings. The EA can be configured for scalping and intraday trading. Before starting work, you should optimize the robot, for the correct optimization, download the quotes archive in your MT4 terminal. I wish you all successful trading. 
Nest9
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The EA works on the calculated levels of the selected time period, trailing orders is used. Works on all tools. It is possible to use martingale. Advisor settings allow you to configure trading for any tactics of both intraday and long-term trading. Trading is fully automatic. Write about all your wishes to improve the product. AAA Category. the quality of trading depends on the settings of the robot. 
Nest balance
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot works by calculating the offset of the balance between buyers and sellers, depending on the market situation, the preservation of previously opened orders continues, upon reaching the profit specified in the settings, profit is fixed and the adviser again becomes in the operating mode. The adviser uses the hedging mode of transactions with a preponderance of more orders in the direction of the trend. The EA works on the MT4 platform. ATTENTION. Before starting work, it is necessary t
Aaa Bot Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The AAA Bot Nest robot works in all modes from scalping to long-term trading, just select the profit-taking profit, the robot will do the rest automatically. A prerequisite for the correct operation of the robot, the optimization of the robot to quotes higher than the broker, as well as the optimization, download quotes to your terminal for the pair you are interested in and the adviser is ready to work. I wish you all a good trade. 
Abc Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot works on secret algorithms for expanding activity and absorbing prices. It is adapted for work on any tools. Works on the MT4 platform. All settings are static and suitable for any trading tactic of all time periods. The quality of work depends on the settings of the robot. The robot is made on the basis of many recommendations of traders. If you have any suggestions for additions to the adviser, write in the comments to discuss everything. 
Nest xxx
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot works on the basis of two levels of support and resistance. Levels are calculated online and changed relative to the settings. The settings are simple and reliable. You can use trailing stop. It works on all trading instruments and at any time intervals. Settings allow you to use any trading strategy from scalping to long-term trading. I wish you a successful trading P.S. Nest. 
Pattern Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The robot is based on thirty of the 30 most popular patterns. You can work using all patterns and different currency pairs at the same time. It is recommended to start work with a minimum lot to cover the largest number of patterns and tools. You can disable the templates of your choice. There is also the possibility of changing each template. I wish you a successful trading P.S. Nest. 
Alliance Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The unique robot combines two robots "Next xxx" and "Robot nest". The algorithm of work was developed on neural networks. Advisors work both separately and individually, which is a unique alliance of two robots. Customizable to all trading instruments. For maximum efficiency, you need to do optimization. Optimization must be done together with both robots or each separately. The EA works efficiently in the flat and trend. Transactions can become hedged positions and exit them as efficiently as p
Money Nest
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I propose to get acquainted with the high-tech and multilateral advisor Money Nest. The Expert Advisor is developed on the basis of the "Nest" indicator and contains three robots at once. Advisor management allows you to work with each robot separately and together, which allows you to configure the work as safely as possible using hedged positions with the maximum profit as much as the adviser allows. For maximum efficiency, it is necessary to optimize the instrument y
Money Swinger
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all my friends! This advisor is made for you. Provides fully automated trading on all instruments. It includes two modes of opening orders, both single-sided and transaction lacquering mode. You can use open position tracking according to your settings. The dynamic operation algorithm takes into account the open interest of buyers and sellers at the same time based on the current price. It works softly and reliably. For a complete understanding of the work, we recommend installation
Fast Robot
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Советник основан на алгоритме превышения контрактов между покупателями и продавцами с точки зрения цены и котировок. Работает на полную мощность. Перед работой следует провести оптимизацию на интересующей паре. Оптимизация должна проводиться во всех отношениях, что позволит оптимизировать настройку. Торговля должна начинаться с 0,01 лота, постепенно увеличивая объем лота в зависимости от депозита. Всем удачной торговли. 
Zigzag of luck
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The EA is based on the zigzag indicator. The algorithm calculates each zigzag change based on the interest of buyers and sellers. This allows you to accurately determine the mood of the market. Works on all MT4 tools. Trading is carried out by a grid of orders. For the maximum result of the adviser, it is necessary to optimize these settings for each pair separately. All questions about the use and configuration write to the chat. All success and good luck. 
Money Aggregator
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Советник основан на алгоритме, который позволяет определять вход больших объемов как в текущем, так и в обратном направлении. Он имеет функцию защиты от отложений, когда функция активируется без потерь. В этом случае рентабельность будет ниже, но с повышенной безопасностью для аккаунта. Настройки позволяют использовать как среднесрочную торговлю, так и скальпинг, все зависит от настроек. Он работает на всех временных интервалах и на всех инструментах с различной стабильной производительность
Nest Ammass
Yriy Doronin
Indicators
The indicator works on calculating the price delta. Most likely determines the direction of the market. It works in two modes, calculation for each candle and total calculation of a group of candles. It is used for MT4, works on all instruments. It does not require any settings. Easy to use for all even beginners. Market assessment can be done on all timeframes from 1 minute and above. Instructions for use in the video. Current issues can be discussed in telegram chat, link under the video. Good
Draga13
Yriy Doronin
Indicators
The indicator is created using a unique algorithm that has no analogues. Based on the calculations, the contract price itself and the percentages displayed in it are calculated, which are displayed in the indicator in the form of histograms in two drawing options, as well as in six options for displaying prices on a chart in various combinations, which allows you to accurately see the interest of all trading participants in the form of drawing levels support and resistance. Trading decisions can
KN13 Ind
Yriy Doronin
Indicators
The uniqueness of the KN-13 Ind indicator allows you to see order books on the chart. It is based on the algorithm for order book traders. The MT4 terminal chart displays the depth of the order book and the time of its formation. The direction displays the color, this allows us to understand the market mood in the most informative way. The settings allow you to dynamically adjust to any trading mode both for scalping and for medium and long-term trading.
The sensational Draga KN MIX indicator
Yriy Doronin
Indicators
The uniqueness of the Draga KN MIX Ind indicator allows you to see the order books on the chart. It is based on an algorithm for order book traders. The MT4 terminal chart displays the depth of the order book and the time of its formation. Direction reflects color, this allows us to most informatively understand the mood of the market. The settings allow you to dynamically adjust to any trading mode, both for scalping and for medium-term and long-term trading.
Blockchain
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The "Blockchain" Expert Advisor is based on the market consolidation algorithm. The algorithm is designed to determine the direction of price movement. Works on all instruments, including cryptocurrency. The Expert Advisor contains many combinations of trading settings, grid, using one order using stop orders. It is also possible to trawl the placed order. Enabling and disabling the EA operation mode. It can also be used as an indicator for manual trading. Sets are provided for three pairs of yo
Matrixx2
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Expert Advisor Matrixx2 . The ability to work in all trading modes, with one order, grid trading, using martingale, using reverse trading, increasing the lot size within the grid. Works stably, minimal drawdowns. Before use, it is recommended to optimize for the selected tool. On exchange transactions and their deviations when exiting the flat. You can see good trading results in the signals section. You will also receive a ready-made set with trading settings. 
Dhlplus
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The HL-Plus Expert Advisor has many settings for trading, the ability to trade one lot or a set of orders on a grid, the ability to work with a loop of orders, it is possible to increase the number of orders according to a given algorithm, as well as reduce the number of orders based on accumulated profit, there is also a functionality Expert Advisor settings for trading on a given trend.  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1749787?source=Site +Signals+My 
Pipsik2
Yriy Doronin
Experts
The EA works on the principle of scalping. It is possible to use pyramiding. Trade with one lot, without grid and martingale. Works exclusively in flat. Minimum functionality for customization. Works on all instruments on the MT5 platform. Starting capital from $100. It is recommended to use signal reverse for more efficient operation. Choose a broker with the smallest spread for the traded instrument, and an important criterion is to find the price in a flat. For all questions of interest, sett
Infoboxx1
Yriy Doronin
Indicators
The qualitative indicator calculates the difference between USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CHF, NZD, CAD currency pairs. The calculation is carried out online; it calculates supply and demand among themselves in various bundles. The display can be observed in two modes: general for all eight pairs and also specifically for the selected pair. An important indicator of the indicator is the zero axis, which indicates the general trend of currencies and their advantage relative to each other. The indicato
Cub6
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to your attention a new adviser Kub6 Works great as an indicator and adviser in automatic trading. Now there is a revision with orders, so I invite you to take part and get Kub6 to work. Write to me in a personal @draga1. The Expert Advisor calculates the time intervals set in the settings, you can use the outline offset. An important level is the average value of the indication at this level, trading decisions are made regarding whether the price is below or
Ussr Fris
Yriy Doronin
Experts
Greetings to all friends! I present to you an advisor and an indicator in one project. The advisor settings are displayed on the screens presented in the market. You choose the basic design principle yourself. The first thing you should do is set a specific price at which the advisor will start calculating and drawing the trading zone, the range is also set by you. The advisor trades on the principle of breaking out the previous or future zone.
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