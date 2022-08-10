TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System

Hello;

This indicator provides input and output signals of real volume levels with some mathematical calculations. It is simple and safe to use. As a result of the intersection of real volume levels with averages, it creates buy and count signals.

Indicator parameter descriptions:

A-PERIOD: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated.

B-GAMMA: A fixed Fibonacci trend average of 0.618 is used.

Use C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume as a constant.

D-HIGH LEVEL 2: Represents the level of the second highest band for the receive signal.

E- HIGH LEVEL 1: Indicates the level of the highest band first band gap for the receive signal.



D-LOW LEVEL 1:Denotes the level of the highest band first band gap for the sell signal.

E- LOW LEVEL2: Indicates the level of the second highest band for the sell signal.

F-Shift: Indicates the forward calculation shift amount.
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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