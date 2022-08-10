TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System

Hello;





This indicator provides input and output signals of real volume levels with some mathematical calculations. It is simple and safe to use. As a result of the intersection of real volume levels with averages, it creates buy and count signals.





Indicator parameter descriptions:





A-PERIOD: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated.





B-GAMMA: A fixed Fibonacci trend average of 0.618 is used.





Use C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume as a constant.





D-HIGH LEVEL 2: Represents the level of the second highest band for the receive signal.





E- HIGH LEVEL 1: Indicates the level of the highest band first band gap for the receive signal.













D-LOW LEVEL 1:Denotes the level of the highest band first band gap for the sell signal.





E- LOW LEVEL2: Indicates the level of the second highest band for the sell signal.





F-Shift: Indicates the forward calculation shift amount.