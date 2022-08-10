TW79 BullsBears Tick Volume System
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 8
Hello;
This indicator provides input and output signals of real volume levels with some mathematical calculations. It is simple and safe to use. As a result of the intersection of real volume levels with averages, it creates buy and count signals.
Indicator parameter descriptions:
A-PERIOD: Indicates the number of bars to be calculated.
B-GAMMA: A fixed Fibonacci trend average of 0.618 is used.
Use C-VOLUME TYPE:Tick volume as a constant.
D-HIGH LEVEL 2: Represents the level of the second highest band for the receive signal.
E- HIGH LEVEL 1: Indicates the level of the highest band first band gap for the receive signal.
D-LOW LEVEL 1:Denotes the level of the highest band first band gap for the sell signal.
E- LOW LEVEL2: Indicates the level of the second highest band for the sell signal.
F-Shift: Indicates the forward calculation shift amount.