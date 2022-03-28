Tredi
- Indicators
- Vitaliy Davydov
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 28 March 2022
- Activations: 5
The indicator Tredi shows the direction of the price channel and its correction. The indicator shows the points of support and resistance of the price channel with thin lines, the thick lines show the narrowing or expansion of the price channel, as well as the simplest patterns - the triangle and the flag. Divergence confirms or refutes this direction. The indicator works on any charts and time frames, both on the currency exchange and others. Has clear and simple settings.