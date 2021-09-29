ChannelVM
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ChannelVM - is a channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5.
In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag".
Helps to determine further price movement.
Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description.
When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
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