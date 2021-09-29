ChannelVM - is a channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5.





In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag".





Helps to determine further price movement.





Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description.





When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.