The FT Power indicator system is designed to determine the trend direction of the price chart.

Consists of two histograms.

The central histogram Bull/Bear Power determines the predominance of bullish or bearish power. When the indicator value is above zero, Bull/Bear Power shows that the bulls are strong, and when the histogram goes below 0, the bulls are exhausted and further growth becomes doubtful.

The main histogram is used to determine the trend or flat sections of the chart and confirm the signals of the central histogram.

The coincidence of the readings of the central and main histograms can be a signal to open a deal.



