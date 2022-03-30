Super Cloud
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 30 March 2022
- Activations: 5
The Super Cloud indicator helps to determine the direction of the trend when trading.
Shows on the chart signals about a possible upcoming trend change.
The indicator provides an opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye.
Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.
Works on all timeframes except MN.