Super Cloud

The Super Cloud indicator helps to determine the direction of the trend when trading.

Shows on the chart signals about a possible upcoming trend change.

  The indicator provides an opportunity to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye.

Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly.

Works on all timeframes except MN.


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Free version of the TickScalper indicator. The Tick Scalp indicator is a trading assistant for a scalping trader. Works in a separate window. Tracks the momentary activity of the market, shows the graph of the movement of ticks and the strength of bulls or bears. Sometimes it can anticipate the beginning of a strong movement before any other indicators. Helps the trader to make a decision to open the desired order. Designed to work on any instrument. Used timeframes from M1 to M15. Has simple a
FREE
CandlestickForMt5
Vitaliy Davydov
5 (8)
Indicators
CANDLESTICK_MT5 A very interesting indicator of candlestick patterns, converted from the free version of the CANDLESTICK indicator for the MetaTrader4 terminal to the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal. In addition to candlestick patterns, it draws support and resistance lines, which are perfectly worked out by the price on the chart. It can work on any timeframe. Has simple settings. When converting, the logic of work and the design of the original CANDLESTICK indicator for the MT4 terminal
FREE
Assistant for Reopen
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Assistant_for_Reopen - an Expert Advisor that helps to re-set pending orders. Many brokers force the order to expire at the end of the trading session or at the end of the trading day. Therefore, a trader has to restore all pending orders manually every time at the beginning of a new trading session. Assistant_for_Reopen frees the trader from this routine work. It controls expiration by the order expiration time and resets it if the trader ticked the checkbox. The maximum number of orders the EA
FREE
NewsRForestExpert
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Trading assistant NewsRForestExpert v4.01 Purpose and principle of operation NewsRForestExpert is a trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, using the built-in economic calendar and the machine learning model "Random Forest" of the ALGLIB library (hereinafter simply "model"). The assistant: in this version works only on the EURUSD currency pair timeframes M1 – M5; loads news history for the selected period and forms training and test samples; trains on the obtained data or loads an already trained
FREE
InfoLossLevel
Vitaliy Davydov
Utilities
Risk Control Utility: Margin Call & Loss Level Calculator Info Loss Level is an information utility for MetaTrader 5 traders that monitors critical risk levels in real-time and provides clear visualization of deposit loss points.   Key Features Critical Risk Level Calculations Margin Call Level - price level where broker force-closes positions   Loss Level - theoretical price level for complete deposit depletion   The difference between levels shows your account's "safety buffer"   Critica
FREE
Tredi
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The indicator Tredi shows the direction of the price channel and its correction. The indicator shows the points of support and resistance of the price channel with thin lines, the thick lines show the narrowing or expansion of the price channel, as well as the simplest patterns - the triangle and the flag. Divergence confirms or refutes this direction. The indicator works on any charts and time frames, both on the currency exchange and others. Has clear and simple settings.
SmartZigZag
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The SmartZigZag indicator is a generated system for successful trading, consisting of two indicators - a modified ZigZag and a trend indicator. The system automatically determines the expected reversal levels of the chart price, and also, using the Alert function, gives signals about a favorable situation for buying or selling. Has simple and straightforward settings. It can work in all foreign exchange and non-foreign exchange markets. Any timeframe.
Ziraf
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
This indicator is intended for both beginners and more experienced traders. The indicator is based on the price channel, which shows the direction of price movement: up (BUY), flat (sideways movement), down (SELL). The channel does not roll over when the price is corrected, but corrects with it. The indicator arrows show price fluctuations in the market and are not redrawn. The ExtrLineLenght lines can be increased to determine the nearest supports and resistances. The indicator is simple and ea
ChannelVM
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
ChannelVM - is a  channel indicator converted from an indicator for MT4 to an indicator for working in MT5. In addition to displaying price channels on a chart, it recognizes the simplest patterns - "triangle" and "flag". Helps to determine further price movement. Has simple and understandable settings that do not need a description. When redesigning for the MT5 trading terminal, the logic of work and the appearance of the original indicator were preserved as much as possible.
FT Power
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The FT Power indicator system is designed to determine the trend direction of the price chart. Consists of two histograms. The central histogram Bull/Bear Power determines the predominance of bullish or bearish power. When the indicator value is above zero, Bull/Bear Power shows that the bulls are strong, and when the histogram goes below 0, the bulls are exhausted and further growth becomes doubtful. The main histogram is used to determine the trend or flat sections of the chart and confirm the
LevelsFib DTZ
Vitaliy Davydov
Indicators
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading. Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change. The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators. The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly. It works on all timeframes.
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