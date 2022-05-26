LevelsFib DTZ
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The combined Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps to determine the trend direction when trading.
Displaying signals on the chart about a possible upcoming trend change.
The indicator is a combination of Fibonacci levels with overbought and oversold zones and a trend indicator based on ZigZag and ATR indicators.
The Levels Ib DTZ indicator helps traders predict future price movements and adjust their strategy accordingly.
It works on all timeframes.