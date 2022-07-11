Fidelity EA : Description of Settings + Recommended Values

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Fidelity EA
MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83910
MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83911
Description of Input Settings :
- General Options
- Trade Type : Long/Short/Both/No-Hedge
- Stop Opening New Positions : if true, EA will not open a new position. Only will manage already opened positions.
- Maximum Spread to Open Position : Spread to stop trading (Use large values to disable this filter)
- Magic Number : Any constant ID.
- Order Comment : A 3-length string to identify comments of orders
- Show Panel On Chart : Shows report of positions on chart with the option of manual closing them. (Disable on tester for faster testing)
- Signal Settings
- Signal Amplitude : Any value. Larger values for larger trends. The recommended value is 1.
- Double Verification of Signals : Will check more rules for entry. Enabling this option will open a lower number of trades. The recommended value is True.
- Filter Signals Using Candle Types : Will consider candles bearish/bullish type for entry. The recommended value is True.
- Verify Signals on Daily Timeframe Also : Will check entry conditions on D1 timeframe also. The recommended value is True.
- Closing Positions
- Take Profit Mode : Options available :
- Disabled : Orders will not close on profit. They must be closed manually or by Trailing/BreakEven (If Enabled)
- Automatic : Orders on profit will close if opposite signal is detected
- Manual : Will use user manual input value to take profit. (Recommended)
- Manual Take Profit (points) : Manual TP value based on points (if Mode=Manual). Recommended values on below table.
- Stop Loss Mode : Options available :
- Disable SL : Orders will not close on loss. They must be closed manually or by Trailing/BreakEven (If Enabled)
- Automatic SL : Orders on loss will close if opposite signal is detected
- Manual SL : Will use user manual input value for stop loss.
- Manual Stop Loss (points) : Manual TP value based on points (if Mode=Manual). Recommended values on below table.
- Grid Settings
- Grid (Averaging) Mode : Options available :
- Disable Grid (Averaging) : The grid (averaging) settings will be ignored. All orders will be single.
- Grid Using Add Volumes : Averaging will be used for losing orders. The volume will be increased by adding on each step.
- Grid Using Multiply Volumes : Averaging will be used for losing orders. The volume will be increased by multiplying on each step.
- Averaging Distance (points) : Distance of orders for averaging.
- Averaging Volume Multiplier : Multiplier of volume on each step of averaging
- Averaging Volume Add : Add volumes on each step of averaging
- Averaging Maximum Volume Per Trade : Parameter to control maximum volume of averaging
- Averaging Maximum Number of Trades : Parameter to control maximum number of averaging orders
- Volume Settings
- Volume Calculation Method : Options available :
- Fixed
- Dynamic Lots based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin
- Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin
- Fixed Lots : Volume of trading on Fixed Mode.
- Lots Per 1000 Balance/Equity/FreeMargin : Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin (If Dynamic Lots options selected)
- Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/FreeMargin : Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/Free Margin (If Risk Percent options selected). This option will use Manual Stop Loss input to calculate risk of trade.
- Maximum Volume Per Trade : Maximum allowed volume
- Minimum Volume Per Trade : Minimum allowed volume
- Trailing/Break Even
- Trailing Stop Loss : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop Loss
- Trailing Start : Trailing Start Distance in Points.
- Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.
- Trailing Step : Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.
- Break Even : Enable/Disable Break Even
- Activate Break Even After Loss : Distance to apply Break Even in Points
- Note : These settings will be applied to single orders only. If grid order(s) opened, trailing or BE will be disabled automatically.
- Date and Time Filter
- On this section you can define valid trading time for each day of week separately.
- News Filter
- Block Trading During Low Impact News
- Minutes Before Low Impact News
- Minutes After Low Impact News
- Block Trading During Medium Impact News
- Minutes Before Medium Impact News
- Minutes After Medium Impact News
- Block Trading During High Impact News
- Minutes Before High Impact News
- Minutes After High Impact News
- To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.
Some Recommended Values for Manual TP/SL :
|TimeFrame
|TP (Points)
| SL (Points)
|M5
|70
|700
|M15
|150
|800
|M30
|300
|1000
|H1
|400
|1200
|H4
|600
|1500
* These are typical settings. Traders can use any other values if they find them better on optimizations and backtests.