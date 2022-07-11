Fidelity EA : Description of Settings + Recommended Values
Analytics & Forecasts

Fidelity EA : Description of Settings + Recommended Values

11 July 2022, 06:03
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3
2 291

    Fidelity EA

    MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83910

    MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83911


    Description of Input Settings :

    • General Options
    • Trade Type : Long/Short/Both/No-Hedge
    • Stop Opening New Positions : if true, EA will not open a new position. Only will manage already opened positions.
    • Maximum Spread to Open Position : Spread to stop trading (Use large values to disable this filter)
    • Magic Number : Any constant ID.
    • Order Comment : A 3-length string to identify comments of orders
    • Show Panel On Chart : Shows report of positions on chart with the option of manual closing them. (Disable on tester for faster testing)
    • Signal Settings

      • Signal Amplitude : Any value. Larger values for larger trends. The recommended value is 1.
      • Double Verification of Signals : Will check more rules for entry. Enabling this option will open a lower number of trades. The recommended value is True.
      • Filter Signals Using Candle Types : Will consider candles bearish/bullish type for entry. The recommended value is True.
      • Verify Signals on Daily Timeframe Also : Will check entry conditions on D1 timeframe also. The recommended value is True.
      • Closing Positions
      • Take Profit Mode : Options available :
        • Disabled : Orders will not close on profit. They must be closed manually or by Trailing/BreakEven (If Enabled)
        • Automatic : Orders on profit will close if opposite signal is detected
        • Manual : Will use user manual input value to take profit. (Recommended)
      • Manual Take Profit (points) : Manual TP value based on points (if Mode=Manual). Recommended values on below table.
      • Stop Loss Mode : Options available :
        • Disable SL : Orders will not close on loss. They must be closed manually or by Trailing/BreakEven (If Enabled)
        • Automatic SL :  Orders on loss will close if opposite signal is detected
        • Manual SL : Will use user manual input value for stop loss.
      • Manual Stop Loss (points) : Manual TP value based on points (if Mode=Manual). Recommended values on below table.
      • Grid Settings
      • Grid (Averaging) Mode : Options available :
        • Disable Grid (Averaging) : The grid (averaging) settings will be ignored. All orders will be single.
        • Grid Using Add Volumes : Averaging will be used for losing orders. The volume will be increased by adding on each step.
        • Grid Using Multiply Volumes : Averaging will be used for losing orders. The volume will be increased by multiplying on each step.
      • Averaging Distance (points) : Distance of orders for averaging.
      • Averaging Volume Multiplier : Multiplier of volume on each step of averaging
      • Averaging Volume Add : Add volumes on each step of averaging
      • Averaging Maximum Volume Per Trade : Parameter to control maximum volume of averaging
      • Averaging Maximum Number of Trades : Parameter to control maximum number of averaging orders
          • Volume Settings
          • Volume Calculation Method : Options available :
            • Fixed
            • Dynamic Lots based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin
            • Risk Percent based on Balance/Equity/Free Margin
          • Fixed Lots : Volume of trading on Fixed Mode.
          • Lots Per 1000 Balance/Equity/FreeMargin : Volume per 1000 Balance/Equity/Free Margin (If Dynamic Lots options selected)
          • Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/FreeMargin : Risk Percentage of Balance/Equity/Free Margin (If Risk Percent options selected). This option will use Manual Stop Loss input to calculate risk of trade.
          • Maximum Volume Per Trade : Maximum allowed volume
          • Minimum Volume Per Trade : Minimum allowed volume
          • Trailing/Break Even
          • Trailing Stop Loss : Enable/Disable Trailing Stop Loss
          • Trailing Start : Trailing Start Distance in Points.
          • Trailing Stop : Trailing Stop Loss Distance in Points.
          • Trailing Step : Distance to apply Trailing Stop Loss in Points.
          • Break Even : Enable/Disable Break Even
          • Activate Break Even After Loss : Distance to apply Break Even in Points
          • Note : These settings will be applied to single orders only. If grid order(s) opened, trailing or BE will be disabled automatically.
          • Date and Time Filter
          • On this section you can define valid trading time for each day of week separately.
            • News Filter
              • Block Trading During Low Impact News
              • Minutes Before Low Impact News
              • Minutes After Low Impact News
              • Block Trading During Medium Impact News
              • Minutes Before Medium Impact News
              • Minutes After Medium Impact News
              • Block Trading During High Impact News
              • Minutes Before High Impact News
              • Minutes After High Impact News
              • To enable News Filter, Visit How to Setup News Filter.


              Some Recommended Values for Manual TP/SL :

              TimeFrame
              		TP (Points)
              		 SL (Points)
              M5
              		 70
              		 700
              M15
              		 150
              		 800
              M30
              		 300
              		 1000
              H1
              		 400
              		 1200
              H4
              		 600
              		 1500

              * These are typical settings. Traders can use any other values if they find them better on optimizations and backtests.


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