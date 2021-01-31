NightVision MT5
- Experts
-
Alexander KalinkinAsset Management and product development at Forex
Forex Broker I work with - IC Markets (Raw spread account type): http://icmarkets.com/?camp=54362
- Version: 7.5
- Updated: 17 February 2024
- Activations: 5
NightVision EA MT5 - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation.
Live signal for NightVision EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78
Ask me for the recommended FX broker for better results
MT4 version is here.
Features
- Does not use dangerous (toxic) trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).);
- Every trade has it's Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit;
NightVisionEA works on the following currency pairs: GBPUSD;GBPCAD;USDCAD;GBPAUD;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURGBP;GBPCHF;EURUSD;USDCHF;NZDUSD;EURNZD;USDJPY;EURCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD
For best results, it is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spread and Commission.
Characteristics
- Supported TradingPairs - the supported Trading pairs to trade;
- TradingPairs- select pairs (from supported TradingPairs) you want to trade;
- Fix Lot - fix lot size. Used if the Risk %= 0 and lot per Depo = 0;
- Risk % - % of deposit under risk at a single order/trade;
- 0.01 lot per Deposit - deposit used for every 0.01 trading lot;
- Max Total Orders - max allowed number of open orders (for NightVision EA) at the same time. No limit if = 0;
- MaxAmountCurrency - max allowed number of currency in the same direction. No limit if = 0;
- MaxAmountCurrencyPair - max allowed number of the same currency pair in the same direction. No limit if = 0;
- GMT Offset - broker's time offset;
- DaylightSavingTime - set true if your broker uses DST change;
- Trade Friday - open trades at Friday;
- Comment - comment to a order/trade
More than 1 year of great performance! Hope very much for continued support of this nice EA