NightVision MT5

NightVision EA MT5 - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation.

Live signal for NightVision EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78

Ask me for the recommended FX broker for better results MT4 version is here.



Features

Does not use dangerous (toxic) trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).);

Every trade has it's Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit;

NightVisionEA works on the following currency pairs: GBPUSD;GBPCAD;USDCAD;GBPAUD;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURGBP;GBPCHF;EURUSD;USDCHF;NZDUSD;EURNZD;USDJPY;EURCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD





For best results, it is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spread and Commission.





Characteristics

Supported TradingPairs - the supported Trading pairs to trade;

- the supported Trading pairs to trade; TradingPairs - select pairs (from supported TradingPairs) you want to trade;

- select pairs (from supported TradingPairs) you want to trade; Fix Lot - fix lot size. Used if the Risk %= 0 and lot per Depo = 0;

- fix lot size. Used if the Risk %= 0 and lot per Depo = 0; Risk % - % of deposit under risk at a single order/trade;

- % of deposit under risk at a single order/trade; 0.01 lot per Deposit - deposit used for every 0.01 trading lot;

- deposit used for every 0.01 trading lot; Max Total Orders - max allowed number of open orders (for NightVision EA) at the same time. No limit if = 0;

- max allowed number of open orders (for NightVision EA) at the same time. No limit if = 0; MaxAmountCurrency - max allowed number of currency in the same direction. No limit if = 0;

- max allowed number of currency in the same direction. No limit if = 0; MaxAmountCurrencyPair - max allowed number of the same currency pair in the same direction. No limit if = 0;

- GMT Offset - broker's time offset;

- broker's time offset; DaylightSavingTime - set true if your broker uses DST change;

- set true if your broker uses DST change; Trade Friday - open trades at Friday;

- open trades at Friday; Comment - comment to a order/trade



