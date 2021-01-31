NightVision MT5

4.44

NightVision EA MT5 - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation.

Live signal for NightVision EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78

Ask me for the recommended FX broker for better results

MT4 version is here.


Features

  • Does not use dangerous (toxic) trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire Deposit (martingale, grid, arbitrage, etc.).);
  • Every trade has it's  Stop Loss and Take Profit protecting your Deposit;

NightVisionEA works on the following currency pairs: GBPUSD;GBPCAD;USDCAD;GBPAUD;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURGBP;GBPCHF;EURUSD;USDCHF;NZDUSD;EURNZD;USDJPY;EURCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD


For best results, it is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spread and Commission.


Characteristics

  • Supported TradingPairs - the supported Trading pairs to trade;
  • TradingPairs- select pairs (from supported TradingPairs) you want to trade;
  • Fix Lot - fix lot size. Used if the Risk %= 0 and lot per Depo = 0;
  • Risk % - % of deposit under risk at a single order/trade;
  • 0.01 lot per Deposit - deposit used for every 0.01 trading lot;
  • Max Total Orders - max allowed number of open orders (for NightVision EA) at the same time. No limit if = 0;
  • MaxAmountCurrency - max allowed number of currency in the same direction. No limit if  = 0;
  • MaxAmountCurrencyPair max allowed number of the same currency pair in the same direction. No limit if  = 0;
  • GMT Offset - broker's time offset;
  • DaylightSavingTime - set true if your broker uses DST change;
  • Trade Friday - open trades at Friday;
  • Comment - comment to a order/trade


Reviews 9
Stanislav Svirskiy
868
Stanislav Svirskiy 2024.01.04 11:10 
 

More than 1 year of great performance! Hope very much for continued support of this nice EA

MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
6172
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2023.11.20 09:06 
 

Good robot. Works on the feet. I tested it for three months. In general, the opinion is positive. In the discussion I will present a table of tests on different brokers.

Nicolás B.
42
Nicolás B. 2022.11.06 19:57 
 

Dejo un (5) estrellas para este EA, teniendo mas de 5 años de experiencia en el campo del trading manual y algoritmico, afortunamdamente he encontrado un algoritmo que logra ser rentable en el mediano y largo plazo, demostrado en los track records de las cuentas auditadas por el autor Alex y la que mantengo auditada con uno de los mejores brokers regulados. Sin mas que agregar NightVision EA lo recomiendo al 100%!

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
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NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Lucky Price Action
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Lucky Price Action   Lucky Price Action  – fully automated Expert Advisor that trades volatility breakouts ( Price Action ). Lucky Price Action (LPA) Expert Advisor has a number of filters that significantly decrease the market entries at false breakouts.   Lucky Price Action supports the following currency pairs:  EURUSD, EURAUD, GBPUSD; YOU NEED TO PLACE LPA EA only on 1 chart (EURUSD M5 timeframe). Lucky Price Action  has high expectance (in pips, as per the backtests) and therefore is not ve
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Ralphor
506
Ralphor 2024.10.09 22:05 
 

Outdated account killer

3der
794
3der 2024.01.07 23:38 
 

last update 2 years ago ( march 2022 ) i have impression project is abandoned, a old strategy without any updates it is slowly failing, development is fundamental nowdays to stay in focus with current market beahaviour, and even to give an optimized to the EA with last 2 years of data. Hope Alex will think not only to talk about an imminent release of the new version, but also will think to release that to loyal buyers that are waiting for it...

Stanislav Svirskiy
868
Stanislav Svirskiy 2024.01.04 11:10 
 

More than 1 year of great performance! Hope very much for continued support of this nice EA

MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
6172
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2023.11.20 09:06 
 

Good robot. Works on the feet. I tested it for three months. In general, the opinion is positive. In the discussion I will present a table of tests on different brokers.

Nicolás B.
42
Nicolás B. 2022.11.06 19:57 
 

Dejo un (5) estrellas para este EA, teniendo mas de 5 años de experiencia en el campo del trading manual y algoritmico, afortunamdamente he encontrado un algoritmo que logra ser rentable en el mediano y largo plazo, demostrado en los track records de las cuentas auditadas por el autor Alex y la que mantengo auditada con uno de los mejores brokers regulados. Sin mas que agregar NightVision EA lo recomiendo al 100%!

琮hui qq2117721312
476
琮hui qq2117721312 2021.11.21 15:12 
 

不错的头皮，官网买的很多ea了，可以加qq2117721312讨论。

Mark
2133
Mark 2021.05.16 20:40 
 

Good EA

Hydee
233
Hydee 2021.02.10 05:06 
 

Good performance as well as MT4 edition. Author peformed continious improvements so far. I am looking forward to further improvements.

Rios Su
339
Rios Su 2021.02.09 07:44 
 

Good track of record from author's real account!! I just started to use this MT5 version this week and will keep running it. Author is also very friendly & responsive to the questions you might have!! Will get back and post my result after 1~2month. May the pips be with us!!

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