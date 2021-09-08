EA Martini MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
EA Martini MT5 is a multifunctional Expert Advisor with a sophisticated position determination and tracking system.
Builds very smart networks with and against the trend.
Trading with the trend works in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has Stop Loss at breakeven.
Trading against the trend is carried out with the aim of closing unprofitable positions with a profit.
You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile.
Advantages of EA Martini MT5 advisor:
- Easy to set up
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- Can trade on any timeframe
- Works with any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)
- Suitable for self-optimization
- Has several modes of trading both with the trend and against the trend
- Has several modes of averaging
- Conduct testing in conditions as close as possible to real
- Use demo accounts for tests
- For high-quality and reliable testing, use VPS servers
- Do not take big risks
- Do not leave the EA running 24/7, always monitor the EA's work and adjust the settings if necessary.
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