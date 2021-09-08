EA Martini MT5 is a multifunctional Expert Advisor with a sophisticated position determination and tracking system.

Builds very smart networks with and against the trend.

Trading with the trend works in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has Stop Loss at breakeven.

Trading against the trend is carried out with the aim of closing unprofitable positions with a profit.

You can always request technical support, settings and installation assistance in my profile.

Advantages of EA Martini MT5 advisor:

Easy to set up

Suitable for beginners and professionals

Can trade on any timeframe

Works with any financial instrument (Forex, Crypto, CFD, Futures, Metals)

Suitable for self-optimization

Has several modes of trading both with the trend and against the trend

Has several modes of averaging