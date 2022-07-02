KT SSL Indicator MT4
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
SSL stands for Semaphore Signal Level channel. It consists of two moving averages applied to high and low, respectively, to form a price following envelope.
- Buy Signal: When the price closes above the higher moving average.
- Sell Signal: When the price closes below the lower moving average.
Features
- It comes with a multi-timeframe scanner that scans for the new signals across all the timeframes.
- A straightforward personal implementation of the classic SSL effortlessly finds the trend direction.
- All MetaTrader alerts included.
SSL Formula
- Upper Line: Moving average applied to the bars high.
- Lower Line: Moving average applied to the bars low.
- Buy Entry: When price closes above the upper SSL line.
- Buy Exit: When price closes below the lower SSL line.
- Sell Entry: When price closes below the lower SSl line.
- Sell Exit: When price closes above the upper SSL line.
One of the best trend indicators. I really appreciate your work with this easy-to-use indicator. Thank you so much for this wonderful indicator and especially for your kind support. Best regards.