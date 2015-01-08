XP Moving Average – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse

Master the markets with XP Moving Average, the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or investing long-term, this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts. With AI-powered insights coming soon, XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades.

🔥 Why Choose XP Moving Average?

✅ 9-in-1 Flexibility

Seamlessly switch between: Simple (SMA) Exponential (EMA) Smoothed (SMMA) Linear Weighted (LWMA) Double Exponential (DEMA) Triple Exponential (TEMA) Triangular (TMA) T3 (T3MA) Hull (HMA)

🖥️ Interactive Dashboard

Enjoy a sleek, colorful interface that displays real-time MA data and signals with dynamic visuals (new in version 1.2!)

🔔 Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead with customizable arrows, sound alerts, mobile notifications, and email alerts—never miss a trading opportunity.

🤖 Free Expert Advisor

Get a free EA in the comments to automate trades using XP Moving Average—perfect for both beginners and pros.

🧠 AI Integration (Coming Soon)

Predictive trend analysis powered by machine learning to boost your trading accuracy.

⚙️ Input Settings

Customize your trading experience with powerful, easy-to-use options:

Moving Average Type (Default: SMA)

Choose from 9 types to match your strategy: SMA – Smooths price data for clear trend identification EMA – Reacts faster to recent price changes SMMA – Reduces noise for cleaner signals LWMA – Prioritizes recent prices for dynamic trends DEMA – Minimizes lag for faster signals TEMA – Ultra-responsive for active traders TMA – Balances smoothness and responsiveness T3MA – Advanced smoothing for precise signals HMA – Reduces lag while maintaining accuracy

Moving Average Period (Default: 14)

Set the number of candles (5–100) for scalping or long-term strategies.

Applied Price (Default: Close)

Options: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Close.

Moving Average Shift (Default: 0)

Shift the MA forward/backward for strategic analysis.

T3MA Volume Factor (Default: 0.7)

Fine-tune T3MA responsiveness for volatile markets.

Show Arrows (Yes/No, Default: Yes)

Display buy/sell arrows for quick decision-making.

Alerts (Yes/No, Default: No)

Enable sound alerts for key signals.

Mobile Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)

Get instant push notifications on your phone.

Email Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)

Receive email alerts for part-time trading.

Show Logo (Yes/No, Default: Yes)

Add a professional XP logo to your chart.

🚀 Get Started Now

Test XP Moving Average MT4 with the free demo in the MQL4 Strategy Tester and see why traders worldwide trust it to simplify analysis and maximize profits.

📌 Check the comments for the free EA

🎥 Watch our demo video for a live showcase

🤖 Stay tuned for AI-powered updates!



