XP Moving Average
- Indicators
- Ahmed Soliman
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 17 May 2023
- Activations: 10
XP Moving Average – Your All-in-One Trading Powerhouse
Master the markets with XP Moving Average, the ultimate moving average indicator for MetaTrader 4. Whether you’re scalping, swing trading, or investing long-term, this versatile tool combines 9 advanced moving averages in one—enhanced with a modern graphical dashboard and real-time alerts. With AI-powered insights coming soon, XP Moving Average is your key to smarter, more profitable trades.
🔥 Why Choose XP Moving Average?
-
✅ 9-in-1 Flexibility
Seamlessly switch between:
-
Simple (SMA)
-
Exponential (EMA)
-
Smoothed (SMMA)
-
Linear Weighted (LWMA)
-
Double Exponential (DEMA)
-
Triple Exponential (TEMA)
-
Triangular (TMA)
-
T3 (T3MA)
-
Hull (HMA)
-
-
🖥️ Interactive Dashboard
Enjoy a sleek, colorful interface that displays real-time MA data and signals with dynamic visuals (new in version 1.2!)
-
🔔 Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead with customizable arrows, sound alerts, mobile notifications, and email alerts—never miss a trading opportunity.
-
🤖 Free Expert Advisor
Get a free EA in the comments to automate trades using XP Moving Average—perfect for both beginners and pros.
-
🧠 AI Integration (Coming Soon)
Predictive trend analysis powered by machine learning to boost your trading accuracy.
⚙️ Input Settings
Customize your trading experience with powerful, easy-to-use options:
-
Moving Average Type (Default: SMA)
Choose from 9 types to match your strategy:
-
SMA – Smooths price data for clear trend identification
-
EMA – Reacts faster to recent price changes
-
SMMA – Reduces noise for cleaner signals
-
LWMA – Prioritizes recent prices for dynamic trends
-
DEMA – Minimizes lag for faster signals
-
TEMA – Ultra-responsive for active traders
-
TMA – Balances smoothness and responsiveness
-
T3MA – Advanced smoothing for precise signals
-
HMA – Reduces lag while maintaining accuracy
-
-
Moving Average Period (Default: 14)
Set the number of candles (5–100) for scalping or long-term strategies.
-
Applied Price (Default: Close)
Options: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted Close.
-
Moving Average Shift (Default: 0)
Shift the MA forward/backward for strategic analysis.
-
T3MA Volume Factor (Default: 0.7)
Fine-tune T3MA responsiveness for volatile markets.
-
Show Arrows (Yes/No, Default: Yes)
Display buy/sell arrows for quick decision-making.
-
Alerts (Yes/No, Default: No)
Enable sound alerts for key signals.
-
Mobile Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)
Get instant push notifications on your phone.
-
Email Notifications (Yes/No, Default: No)
Receive email alerts for part-time trading.
-
Show Logo (Yes/No, Default: Yes)
Add a professional XP logo to your chart.
Funciona muy bien