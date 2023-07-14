Trading Session ICT KillZone MT4

Clean Trading Sessions for MetaTrader 4

This indicator is a simple and clean MT5 session visualization tool designed to help traders clearly see the main market sessions directly on the chart.It highlights the Asia, London and New York trading sessions with visual background zones, helping you understand when the market is entering an active trading period.Many price action and Smart Money traders pay attention to session timing because market behavior often changes around London open, New York open, session overlaps, liquidity windows and high-volume trading periods.This tool helps you keep your chart clean while maintaining better timing awareness.

Main Features

Asia session background

London session background

New York session background

Session name display

Custom session colors

Custom text color

Filled or outlined session zones

Adjustable GMT session times

Broker server time conversion

Clean chart theme option

Bullish and bearish candle color settings

Grid on/off optionMaximum candle calculation control

Who Is It For?



This indicator is useful for:

Forex traders

Gold traders

Index traders

Crypto traders

CFD traders

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Price action traders

Smart Money Concepts traders

ICT-style traders



How You Can Use It

Use the session zones to observe:

When liquidity may increase

When volatility may change

When London session begins

When New York session begins

When session overlaps appear

Where intraday movement develops

How price behaves during different market sessions

This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.

It is a visual timing and chart organization tool.

Want More Than Session Timing?

This free indicator focuses on one thing: clean trading session visualization.

If you want a complete Smart Money Concepts visual analysis system for MetaTrader 4, check my StrataFlow Pro indicator.

StrataFlow Pro includes:



Fair Value Gaps

Order Blocks

BoS

CHoCH

Market Structure

Hull Trend Flow

UT Bot Signals

Three Bar Reversal

Reversal Momentum

Previous Day High and Low

4H High and Low

Trading Sessions

Auto Fibonacci Zones

On-chart control panel

Alerts

Clean, Balanced and Full visual presets

This session indicator helps you see when the market is active.

StrataFlow Pro helps you read what the market is doing.

Search for StrataFlow Pro in my products if you want the full MT5 Smart Money visual analysis system.



Related Keywords

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