Trading Session ICT KillZone MT4
- Indicators
-
Han Qin Lin🤖 **Gold & Forex Trader | MT5 Expert Advisor Developer**
- Version: 6.1
- Updated: 13 December 2023
Clean Trading Sessions for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is a simple and clean MT5 session visualization tool designed to help traders clearly see the main market sessions directly on the chart.It highlights the Asia, London and New York trading sessions with visual background zones, helping you understand when the market is entering an active trading period.Many price action and Smart Money traders pay attention to session timing because market behavior often changes around London open, New York open, session overlaps, liquidity windows and high-volume trading periods.This tool helps you keep your chart clean while maintaining better timing awareness.
Main Features
- Asia session background
- London session background
- New York session background
- Session name display
- Custom session colors
- Custom text color
- Filled or outlined session zones
- Adjustable GMT session times
- Broker server time conversion
- Clean chart theme option
- Bullish and bearish candle color settings
- Grid on/off optionMaximum candle calculation control
Who Is It For?
- This indicator is useful for:
- Forex traders
- Gold traders
- Index traders
- Crypto traders
- CFD traders
- Scalpers
- Intraday traders
- Price action traders
- Smart Money Concepts traders
- ICT-style traders
How You Can Use It
Use the session zones to observe:
When liquidity may increase
When volatility may change
When London session begins
When New York session begins
When session overlaps appear
Where intraday movement develops
How price behaves during different market sessions
This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.
It is a visual timing and chart organization tool.
Want More Than Session Timing?
This free indicator focuses on one thing: clean trading session visualization.
If you want a complete Smart Money Concepts visual analysis system for MetaTrader 4, check my StrataFlow Pro indicator.
StrataFlow Pro includes:
- Fair Value Gaps
- Order Blocks
- BoS
- CHoCH
- Market Structure
- Hull Trend Flow
- UT Bot Signals
- Three Bar Reversal
- Reversal Momentum
- Previous Day High and Low
- 4H High and Low
- Trading Sessions
- Auto Fibonacci Zones
- On-chart control panel
- Alerts
- Clean, Balanced and Full visual presets
This session indicator helps you see when the market is active.
StrataFlow Pro helps you read what the market is doing.
Search for StrataFlow Pro in my products if you want the full MT5 Smart Money visual analysis system.
Related Keywords
MT5 session indicator, MetaTrader 4 session indicator, Forex session indicator, trading session indicator, London session, New York session, Asia session, market session, session background, ICT session, Smart Money timing, price action timing, liquidity session, Forex trading, gold trading, indices trading, crypto trading, CFD trading, scalping, intraday trading, MetaTrader 4 indicator, StrataFlow Pro.
VERY USEFUL TRADING SESSION INDICATOR. I USE IT ALL THE TIME TOGETHER WITH MY REVERSAL INDICATOR. IT GIVES GREAT RESULTS.