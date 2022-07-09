Eve

This EA is fully automated and uses a highly intelligent system to enter the market and manage the positions with accuracy and precision. 
The strategy is based on price action and the EA uses advanced filters to identify the most rewarding trading opportunities.

Each potential trade is analyzed inside out and bad entries are excluded. 
Eve EA is optimized for long-term stability and robustness.


Benefits

  • High spread protection
  • Two level trailing stop 
  • Smart Recovery Module
  • FIFO compatible
  • Money Management module 
  • Flexible trading filters
  • Pending orders which significantly reduces slippage



Recommendations

  • Recommended currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit per pair: $100
  • Leverage: >1:100

The EA is very easy to install and set up.
You may use default settings, or change parameters according to your preferences.
Please contact me after purchase if you want to use a news protection filter.


PM me if you want information on recommended brokers, VPS services or how to install/set up.
 


High risk: >2%
Mid risk:    1-2%
Low risk: <1%


EVE EA's Smart Recovery Module is a built-in secondary module to protect the profit. 
When necessary, the EA activates this module instead of using the visual Stop Loss. The Recovery Module opens orders in the same direction using a soft lot multiplier where each pair uses its own value from 1.1-1.2. This module is usually activated during sudden and short market changes. You can set maximum trades according to your preference and you can disable the use of the Recovery Module by setting the MaxTrades parameter in Inputs to 0 (zero). Then the EA will use the visual Stop Loss.



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Sveske 2022.10.01 10:07 
 

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