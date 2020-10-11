WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro
- Experts
-
Nirundorn PromphaoI have my Ai Robot, EA for your success trading, See my portfolio http://winnerhost.com , https://winwifi.blogspot.com , https://facebook.com/WinWiFiRobot , https://youtube.com/Thechatthong , https://mrpwowdash.blogspot.com , https://60markets4you.blogspot.com , https://60axi.blogspot.com
- Version: 357.20
- Activations: 5
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า
Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies
Parameters
General Trade Settings
- Money Management
- Lot : Fixed (can change)
- Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
- Close Functions - M5 Strategies
- MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
- NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 120 seconds is default, can change it
- MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
- MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
- Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
- MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
- MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
- Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.
for Example you can set follow this, Funding 100$
M5 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH ZERO PLUS PRO CD3RV) on M5 chart, Lot0.01 , NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 120 seconds, Close function using default functions. recommended Lowest spread <1pip, Entries_Today = 5 and Total Open Profit = 12USD/cycle, Max Open trades = 200 to 1000 upto broker limit.