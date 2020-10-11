WOW Dash ZeroPlus Pro

I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า


Current and M5 timeframe with Trend and zigzag upward, downward Scalping Strategies

Parameters


General Trade Settings
  • Money Management 
  • Lot : Fixed (can change)
  • Strategies - M5 Strategies it is fixed with MA, Bollinger band, Candlestick Levels
  • Close Functions - M5 Strategies
  • MagicNumber - individual magic number. The EA will only manage position of the chart symbol with this magic number.
  • NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds - 120 seconds is default, can change it
  • MaxSpread - upto currency pairs,
  • MaxSlippage - upto currency pairs,
  • Push Notifications - true is on for send alert to your Metatrader ID.
  • MaxLongTrades - Max Long positions you need.
  • MaxShortTrades- Max Short positions you need.
  • Hedging- true is on this function automatic hedging.

for Example you can set follow this, Funding 100$ 

M5 timeframe using Main Strategies (WOW DASH ZERO PLUS PRO CD3RV) on M5 chart, Lot0.01 , NextOpenTradeAfterSeconds = 120 seconds, Close function using default functions. recommended Lowest spread <1pip, Entries_Today = 5 and Total Open Profit = 12USD/cycle, Max Open trades = 200 to 1000 upto broker limit.


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In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
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The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7  Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Real m
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Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
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