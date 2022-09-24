Heist supply demand

Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease.

In this version of Heist I have eliminated instant market execution orders hedging candle support and resistance when running in profits with aligned pending order flow through the Daily or weekly candlesticks trading the consolidation at the open. Recommended for trading on daily and weekly timeframe.


The strategy is aimed at targeting a few trailing pips at the open, resistance and support levels ensuring consistent growth over time.

TRADE NASDAQ, US30, GERM30 and UK100.

Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations (if required), bonus equity protection EA & installation guide.


SEE RECOMMENDED BACKTESTING AND LIVE TRADING SETTINGS IN SCREENSHORTS AND DM FOR MORE INFO.


LIST OF PARAMETERS.

  • Works with any broker of your choice that allows hedging.
  • Lot size (MM PositionSizing: automatically calculated per your set units of account currency.
  • Scaling: adds set number of trades only above set number of points in profit.
  • Add-Position-Percent: multiplies the first lot size amount for scaling trades as per set percentage.
  • Weekdays filter: Select days you would like system to take trades.
  • Time-filter: Set your time-filter to start from market open time as per your broker time-zone shown on your chart. time of the day (from hour)  and (from min) This is where you set the time in which system will start trading. time of the day (to hour) and (to min) This is where you will set time when system will stop looking for trades.
  • CloseAtPL: Base currency Stop-loss and Take Profit threshold, when input with a minus (-) e.g. -100 it becomes a base currency stop loss and without a minus e.g. 100 it becomes a base currency take profit. We highly recommend using it as your base currency Stop-loss
  • Trail-points: only trails the stop-loss above the entry level. (we recommend that you do not set it too far in order to potentially win both market directions)
  • Trail-step: Set number the distance and sequence between price and stop loss when trailing has commenced.
  • Trail-Above: set number of points from entry.
  • Recommended to trade on daily, weekly or monthly timeframe.
  • Maximum Slippage and spread allowance has been adjusted accordingly for execution on all settings.
  • EA has an input setup to automatically receive push notifications in your MT4 whenever a new trade is opened and when a trade is modified/trailing stop loss has been triggered.
  • Hedging allowed. 
  • Full support and continuous maintenance.


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This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
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Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
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Jun Hu
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Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
Milch Cow Extra
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EA is primarily a Hedging and Multiples Strategy. It support to seize every opportunity in any direction as MILCH COW MIX but with multiple profit results without increasing the risk. Milch Cow Mix EA starts to open Hedge at first level only But EA opens Hedge at every level Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Experts inter
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Mohamed Nasseem
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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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Dmitry Shutov
Experts
Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
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Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
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