Adama MT4

Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30.
This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves.

Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment.
To achieve maximum efficiency and ensure that Adama is a reliable and powerful robot, the EA is thoroughly refined to distinguish between typical market noise and the actual trend direction.

Get in touch if you want to check out the performance history.

Adama has been backtested for 10 years, making it a robust and well tested forex robot.
100% modeling quality is always used and we do not filter bad candles or produce curve fitted systems to perform well in backtest.
Read about curve fitting here.

Benefits

  • FIFO compatible
  • RSI protection
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • Trailing Stop
  • Timed exits
  • Adjustable settings
  • Properly tested with 100% modeling quality and real ticks
  • Reflects a realistic form of investment

Adama is FIFO compatible - you can configure the number of trades to be opened, buy or sell.
Adama does not use martingale or grid strategies and is based on a manual trading strategy to enhance our portfolio.

Adama executes trades automatically and is easy to install. You may use the default settings or adjust them according to your personal preferences.
For optimal performance, we recommend renting a VPS.
One of the key benefits of using an automated strategy is that it is based on objective analysis of market data, eliminating subjective opinions or emotions that can lead to poor trading decisions.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $50


 


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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Pablo Salgado
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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
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Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
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