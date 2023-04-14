GMT Time MT5

This indicator shows both GMT time and your broker's time on the chart.
Simply attach the indicator to a chart, and you will see the GMT time and your broker's time displayed in the top left corner, as shown in the screenshot.

By using this indicator, you can always stay informed about your broker's time, which is especially useful during daylight saving changes.
You won't have to worry about whether your broker follows the US or EU schedule, as the indicator automatically adjusts to reflect any changes of time.


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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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