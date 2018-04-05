Adama MT5

Adama EA is true trend-following, optimized specifically for trading GBPJPY on timeframe M30.
This currency pair has a significant pip value, and with the right configurations, it is an ideal choice for traders seeking to capitalize on market moves.

Adama utilizes one of the oldest and most reliable trading strategies used by institutional traders, and along with internal calculations Adama is designed to provide a sustainable, realistic form of investment.
To achieve maximum efficiency and ensure that Adama is a reliable and powerful robot, the EA is thoroughly refined to distinguish between typical market noise and the actual trend direction.

Get in touch if you want to check out the performance history.

Adama has been backtested for 10 years, making it a robust and well tested forex robot.
100% modeling quality is always used and we do not filter bad candles or produce curve fitted systems to perform well in backtest.
Read about curve fitting here.

Benefits

  • FIFO compatible
  • RSI protection
  • Stop Loss on every trade
  • Trailing Stop
  • Timed exits
  • Adjustable settings
  • Properly tested with 100% modeling quality and real ticks
  • Reflects a realistic form of investment

Adama is FIFO compatible - you can configure the number of trades to be opened, buy or sell.
Adama does not use martingale or grid strategies and is based on a manual trading strategy to enhance our portfolio.

Adama executes trades automatically and is easy to install. You may use the default settings or adjust them according to your personal preferences.
For optimal performance, we recommend renting a VPS.
One of the key benefits of using an automated strategy is that it is based on objective analysis of market data, eliminating subjective opinions or emotions that can lead to poor trading decisions.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $50


 

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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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