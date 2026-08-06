Scalping Gold Pro
- Experts
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Antonio Simon Del VecchioWho I am
Systems engineer and developer of Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. Focused on the design, modeling, and optimization of automated trading systems.
What I offer
1. Ready-to-use EAs for MT5 with different trading approaches
2. Set files by symbol ready to use
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Scalping Gold Pro — Multi-Strategy Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5
Multiple automated strategies. Independent basket management. Configurable equity protection.
Scalping Gold Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines several trading strategies that operate during different market sessions, allowing the EA to identify and manage short-term opportunities under different price conditions.
The price will increase soon.
The current price is the lowest you will see. The next price revision is getting closer.
Main features
- Developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD)
- Eight independent trading strategies
- Automatic Buy and Sell operations
- Time-based and price-distance entry systems
- Configurable market-movement activation filters
- Independent profit target for each strategy basket
- Optional global equity target for closing the complete trading cycle
- Fixed-lot, balance-based and automatic lot calculation
- Five selectable automatic risk levels
- Maximum spread and slippage controls
- Maximum total-position limit
- Trading-day and calendar filters
- Emergency drawdown protection
- Minimum margin-level protection
- Support for hedging and netting accounts
- Professional, movable and collapsible dashboard
- Fully automated operation for MetaTrader 5
Multiple strategies in one Expert Advisor
Instead of depending on a single entry system, Scalping Gold Pro combines several specialized strategies. Each strategy has its own trading direction, operating schedule, entry method, maximum number of positions and basket profit target.
This structure allows the EA to distribute its trading activity across different sessions and market behaviors while managing each strategy independently.
How the strategy works
The EA analyzes recent M1 price movement and trading range before activating each strategy. Depending on its configuration, a strategy can require a previous upward movement, a previous downward movement or operate regardless of the previous direction.
Once activated, the strategies open positions using one of two general entry methods:
- Periodic entries: positions are opened at configurable time intervals within a predefined trading session.
- Price-distance entries: additional positions are opened when price reaches the configured distance from the previous entry.
The internal rules, trading sessions and strategy combinations have been designed specifically for Gold and operate automatically without requiring manual signal confirmation.
Basket and equity-cycle management
- Each strategy manages its positions as an independent basket
- Basket profit targets automatically adapt to the total volume opened by the strategy
- Profitable baskets are closed independently
- An optional global equity target can close all EA positions when the complete trading cycle reaches its objective
- The maximum number of positions can be limited globally and individually for each strategy
- New entries can be paused without interrupting the management of existing positions
Important information about position protection
The strategy does not place an individual fixed Stop Loss on every position. Positions are managed through basket profit targets, the optional global equity target and the configured account-protection controls.
Because the EA can open multiple positions, the selected lot size, maximum number of positions, account leverage and broker trading conditions have a significant effect on risk.
Lot calculation methods
- Fixed lot: uses the selected trading volume on every entry
- Lot per balance: calculates the volume according to the account balance
- Automatic lot: combines balance-based calculation with the selected risk level
- Maximum lot: limits the volume calculated by the EA
Trading and account protection
- Maximum permitted spread before opening a position
- Maximum order slippage
- Minimum margin level required for new entries
- Optional emergency equity drawdown limit
- Choice between blocking new entries or closing all EA positions at the emergency limit
- Automatic verification that the market and symbol trading session are open
- Protection against merging with positions opened by another system on netting accounts
Calendar filters
- Individual activation for Monday through Friday
- Optional first-Friday-of-the-month filter
- Optional late-Friday entry block
- Optional year-end trading block
Professional on-chart dashboard
The integrated dashboard provides real-time information about the EA, the trading account and the current equity cycle.
- Balance and equity
- Floating profit or loss
- Current equity drawdown
- Margin level
- Daily and weekly results
- Equity-cycle target and progress
- Market, session and spread status
- Algo Trading status
- Active-position status
- EA version and Magic Number
- Movable, collapsible and hideable interface
Recommended configuration
- Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD)
- Timeframe: Any chart timeframe; the EA performs its internal market analysis using M1 data
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging recommended; netting accounts are also supported
- Trading conditions: Low spread and reliable execution
- Operation: A stable VPS is recommended for continuous execution
Getting started
- Attach Scalping Gold Pro to an XAUUSD chart
- Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5
- Review the lot-calculation method and maximum lot
- Verify the maximum number of positions and account-protection settings
- Test the EA using your broker’s XAUUSD specifications
- Use a demo account before trading with real money
- Keep MetaTrader 5 running continuously on a stable VPS
GET SCALPING GOLD PRO AT THE CURRENT PRICE
Access the complete multi-strategy system before the next scheduled price increase.
Important risk information
Trading involves risk. Scalping Gold Pro can open multiple positions and does not use an individual fixed Stop Loss for every trade. Market volatility, accumulated exposure, spread expansion, commissions, swaps, slippage, leverage and broker execution conditions may significantly affect the results. Historical tests and previous performance do not guarantee future results. Test the EA on a demo account and select a trading volume appropriate for your balance and risk tolerance before using it with real money.