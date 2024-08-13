Live Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alex.fincone/seller

Limited version of the Expert Advisor.

There are 7 copies left at a price of 240$ Next price 499$ Final cost of the Expert Advisor 1490$. Each buyer a full instruction + Unique settings + Gift =)

Smart Neural Network is an innovative solution for automating trading operations in financial markets. It is based on a powerful machine learning model developed using the Python language. The advisor analyzes historical data and identifies complex patterns that would help in predicting price movements. Using neural networks, Smart Neural Network EURUSD is able to adapt to changes in the market environment, trading with current trends and volatility. It provides users with the ability to optimize their trading strategies and minimize risks by automating the decision-making process. A user-friendly interface and a high degree of customization make it accessible to both beginners and experienced traders.





Powerful Neural Network: The Expert Advisor is built on a complex neural network architecture that is capable of analyzing huge amounts of data and identifying hidden patterns that are inaccessible to traditional analysis methods.

Deep learning: The model is trained using historical data of various financial instruments, which allows it to adapt to various market conditions and predict the most likely scenarios.

Automation of trading processes: Smart Neural Network EURUSD autonomously manages trading operations, minimizing the influence of the human factor and ensuring stability of operation in any conditions.

Adaptability and learning: The advisor constantly updates its models based on new data, which allows it to remain relevant and effective even under changing market conditions.Platform Integration: Easily integrates with popular trading platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Smart Neural Network EURUSD is designed for both beginners and professional traders looking to improve the accuracy of their trading decisions and optimize their strategies using advanced artificial intelligence technologies.





Tune:

Easy to run, no installation file required.

Symbol: EURUSD.

Lot Size: Choose between different risk levels or a fixed lot size.

Timeframe: M15 - M30 - H1

Capital: minimum 250 US dollars.

Brokers: All brokers (ideally ECN, low spread accounts)

Digits: Auto

Time zone and daylight saving time: Auto.

Built-in news filter: optional

Backtest:

Watch the video at the bottom of this page

Select EURUSD as symbol

Timeframe: M15

Click "Start with default settings."

Check the statistics at the end of the test, pay attention to the profit and drawdown numbers.

Repeat the above process with another type of money management.

Prop trading firm:

Compatible with most prop trading firms for MT4 and MT5, those prop trading firms that do not allow accumulated positions, do not allow news trading, do not allow holding trades over the weekend are not compatible. Smart Neural Network EURUSD can hold trades across weekends, can trade (open or close) on news and hold more than one position at a time, please check your prop trading firm's policies before using this EA on prop trading firm accounts.