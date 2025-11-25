Supreme index

Title:  Institutional Breakout PRO: Multi-Currency Engine

Description:
Unlock the power of volatility with the  Institutional Breakout PRO. Originally designed for US Indices, this algorithm has proven to be a  Universal Trading Engine, capable of extracting profits from major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), Commodities (Gold/XAUUSD), and Indices.

🧠 The Strategy:
The EA does not use lagging indicators. Instead, it utilizes a  Dynamic Box Logic. It identifies periods of market consolidation and places strategic pending orders to capture the inevitable explosion in price (Breakout). Whether it is the London Open for GBPUSD or the New York Open for US500, this robot adapts.

Key Features:

  • 🌍 Multi-Asset Capable: Successfully tested on US500, XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD.

  • 📊 Elite Dashboard: Monitor your Max Drawdown, Daily Profit, and Market Status in real-time.

  • 🛡️ Risk Management: Includes Daily Profit Targets, Daily Loss Limits, and Time Filters to avoid bad market hours.

  • 🚀 Auto-Compounding: The EA grows with your account using smart AutoLot money management.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M1 or H1 (Adjust based on the asset).

  • Pairs: Majors (EURUSD, USDJPY), Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (US500, NAS100).

  • Setup: Please check the Comments section for optimized .set files for each currency.


