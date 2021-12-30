Multi Timeframe Drawing Support Resistance

Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis?

Well, if you are Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem.

Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol.

You can draw rectangles, lines, arrows, and eclipse.

It will give an alert when touched/break on line and arrow.

It work's on all Timeframe.





Major Update



Added::



1}Triangle

2}Fibonacci Retracement

3}Text Label

4}Up/Down Arrow

5}Each Button Has Show Option

6}All Object Hide/Un-hide

