Multi Timeframe Drawing Support Resistance


 Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis?

Well, if you are Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. 

Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol.

You can draw rectangles, lines, arrows, and eclipse.

It will give an alert when touched/break on line and arrow.

It work's on all Timeframe.


Major Update

Added::

1}Triangle
2}Fibonacci Retracement
3}Text Label
4}Up/Down Arrow
5}Each Button Has Show Option
6}All Object Hide/Un-hide

Video Multi Timeframe Drawing Support Resistance
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Time Session OHLC Mt5
Hiren Parekh
5 (11)
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Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
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CPR Pivot Lines Mt5
Hiren Parekh
4.63 (16)
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CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart.So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floting Style And Not Continues Mess.
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Sync Link MultiTimeframe Charts
Hiren Parekh
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If You Are Discretionary Trader This Tool Is A Must Chart Switcher ------> Linking Multi-Time Frame Charts / Syncing Indicators And Drawings. Main USP Of This Indicator: Is Opening Multi-Time Frame Multiple Charts {Up To 10 Charts} Of A Symbol With Just 1 Click. You Do not Have To Save Any Template As It has Been Save Auto When You Click Same Symbol Or Move To Another Symbol.   It Is Divided Into 2 Parts: 1}  COMMON MODE  and 2}  SYMBOL MODE   1} COMMON MODE: Under This Mode, You Can Sync Commo
Time Session OpenHighLowClose
Hiren Parekh
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Time Session OPEN-HIGH-LOW-CLOSE This Indicator Will Draw Lines Of OHLC Levels Of Time Session Defined By User. It Will Plot Floating Lines On Current Day Chart. Time Session Can Of Current Day Or Previous Day. You Can Plot Multiple Session Lines By Giving Unique ID To Each Session. It Can Even Show Historical Levels Of Time Session Selected By User On Chart To Do Backdating Test. You Can Write Text To Describe The Lines.
FREE
CPR Pivot Lines
Hiren Parekh
4.75 (4)
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CPR Pivot Lines It Will Draw Pivot   Point R1,R2,R3 S1,S2,S3 Tc Bc   Best Part Is That You Can Even Add Values Of High,Low,Close Manually Also To Get Your All Levels On Chart. So If Your Broker Data Of High ,Low ,Close Is Incorrect Then You Don’t Have To Depend On Them Anymore. You Can Even Modify All Lines Style. It Will Show Line In Floating Style And Not Continues Mess.
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Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Drawing
Hiren Parekh
1 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing Support & Resistance levels for all charts of the same Symbol while doing Multi-Timeframe analysis? Well, if you are a Price Action trader then this indicator will solve your problem. Draw on 1 Timeframe and it will auto-sync with other charts of the same Symbol. You can draw rectangles, lines, and eclipse. It will give an alert when touched/break on line. It work's on all Timeframes. Major Update Added:: 1}triangle 2}Fibonacci Retracement 3}Text Lable 4}Up/Down Arrow
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