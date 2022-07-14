TAwES
- Utilitaires
- Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
- Version: 1.1
Trading Assistant with Equity Security (TAwES)
This EA for helping manual trading (the EA will be activated when manual trade opened - Semi Auto)
- This EA will be triggered by manual trading/first OPEN TRADE
- If some manual trades have been opened and EA activated then all manual trades will be take over by EA separately.
- This EA feature can be a martingale with multiplier, max order, and the distance can be adjusted
- This EA will secure your Equity by max/loss Equity Setup.
