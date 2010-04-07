Lot Calculator MT4

CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!!

Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your balance. 



It's free, be sure to check it out. Comment and tell me what you want me to include or the next tool you want me to develop for the community.

Happy Trading, Happy Automation!!!
More from author
Grid Feast MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trade and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. I am giving out the EA here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145867 RECOMMEN
FREE
Grid Feast MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, traders! A long time ago while I was streaming on YouTube, I came across a powerful grid strategy from Expert4x. As an enthusiastic forex trade and MQL4/5 programmer, I developed an Expert Advisor based on the strategy and I have been using the EA since then. I am giving out the EA here for you all as one of my way to contribute to the trading community. Kindly watch the video below where the strategy is been explained. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145866 RECOMM
FREE
Lot Calculator MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
CALCULATE YOUR LOTSIZE RIGHT HERE ON METATRADER!!! Hello, traders. Are you are a risk management-oriented trader? If Yes, then this is for you. My name is Ibrahim, I have developed a tool that can help you calculate your lotsize based on your risk percentage relative to your account balance. This tool can also help you to calculate your lotsize if you have an absolute value you wish to risk instead of specifying your risk in %. For example, you can specify that you wish to risk $100 from your
FREE
ATR SlTp MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
Hello, Traders! I have developed something for traders who uses Average True Range aka ATR value to determine their trade's Stoploss and Takeprofit. With this indicator you can easily set the Takeprofit and Stoploss with the multiplier of your choice. To use this, kindly adjust the ATR Period to your trading style, then adjust the Stoploss Multiplier and Takeprofit Multiplier accordingly. Happy Trading. Goodluck and Goodtrading!!!
FREE
Engulfing Candle Scanner
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Indicators
This is an indicator that helps you to scan the whole timeframe then informs you about the last candle position Engulfing Candlestick pattern was formed. The indicator also send alert to your mobile when a new engulfing candle is formed.  For the visual; 1. Green up arrow indicates a bullish engulfing candlestick pattern  2. Red down arrow indicates a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern
FREE
Breakeven Manager
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
AI Gold ATM
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Earn Massively while Trading Smartly! If you want to grow your trading equity with no stress, this fully automated, versatile, and adaptive system "AI GOLD ATM" is made for you Its job is to help you trade the XAUUSD pair with precision using an intelligent system that adapts to the market so you never miss profitable opportunities. Launch price = $299 Actual price = $1,499 The launch price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases until it reaches the actual price.  AI GOLD ATM uses
Breakeven Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. Have you experienced entering a position where the market initially moves in your favour or approach your takeprofit then suddenly the market reversed opposite your position? Well, it has happened to me numerous times and today I decide to fight back. I present to you a trade manager that help you protect your position(s). This project helps you set your position(s) to breakeven either when a certain amount of pips you specify is reached or a
FREE
Breakout Hunter MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have developed
AI Gold ATM MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Earn Massively while Trading Smartly! If you want to grow your trading equity with no stress, this fully automated, versatile, and adaptive system "AI GOLD ATM" is made for you Its job is to help you trade the XAUUSD pair with precision using an intelligent system that adapts to the market so you never miss profitable opportunities. Launch price = $299 Actual price = $1,499 The launch price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases until it reaches the actual price.  MT5 version:  http
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT4
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com
Breakout Hunter MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Experts
Hello, trading champs! I trust you are doing well. I have got you an interesting project based on price breakout. This project is best for traders who is interested in or who trade time-based range breakout. The project protects you from applying emotional decisions on your trading. The EA can also be used for prop firm challenges, you only need to adjust the time breakout range to your desire, adjust the account percent/fixed lot you wish to use then you are good to go. Recommendation The EA
Equity Security MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
THE DEFENSIVE MEASURE OF YOUR PROFIT MAKING STRATEGIES! As said by Master Sun Tzu: Security against defeat implies defensive tactics; ability to defeat the enemy means taking the offensive. Do you want to stop having ridiculous drawdown because of glitches incurred by your Expert Advisors(EA)? Do you want to track your wins and losses and take risk management seriously? Before you purchase your next prop firm account or your next Expert Advisor, hold on. First, Congratulations! I have develop
Martingale and Hedge Manager MT5
Ibrahim Olalekan Ganiu
Utilities
Hello, traders. Are you the kind of trader who is confident about his entry but usually end up as a subject of stoploss hunt? Your analysis are more than 70% correct but your trades usually hit stoploss due to stop hunt or market manipulations? If you are, then it's time to take over! With this tool you can win all your accurate trades with zero worries. This tool also help you trail your positions and lock-in your profits untill Mr. Market decides to reverse. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com
