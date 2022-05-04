Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT4

Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of advanced techniques to identify the most accurate points of entry and exit, which is why win rate is high





Live signal - All Pairs Supported all currency pairs, stocks, Oil, Gold, silver etc…





No recommended timeframe





MT5 version can be found here





EA is FIFO compatible





The EA does use martingale or grid. It only enters after manual trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade if existed!





Features:

One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols

Multiple all currency pairs support

Market execution

Self Diagnostic System

Negative Swap Filter

Back tests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

How to install

The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart, EURUSD is recommended (because it has the most price ticks)

If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) EA will update names in the Symbol parameter

Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA





Requirements

The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using an excellent ECN broker. Write me personally for advice

The EA should run on a VPS continuously







Setting

Allow Opening new Trades - on/off opening new trades

Lot-sizing Method - select the lot of sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade.

Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot

Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot

Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot

Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time





Strategy

Symbols separated by underscore _ list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!

Trade Comment - comment

UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it

Show Panel - on/off Info-panel



























