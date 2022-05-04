Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT4

Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of advanced techniques to identify the most accurate points of entry and exit, which is why win rate is high

Live signal - All Pairs

Supported all currency pairs, stocks, Oil, Gold, silver etc…


No recommended timeframe

MT5 version can be found here

EA is FIFO compatible

The EA does use martingale or grid. It only enters after manual trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade if existed!

Features:
  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple all currency pairs support
  • Market execution
  • Self Diagnostic System
  • Negative Swap Filter
  • Back tests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers
  • How to install
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart, EURUSD is recommended (because it has the most price ticks)
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) EA will update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements
  • The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using an excellent ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously


Setting
  • Allow Opening new Trades - on/off opening new trades
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot of sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade.
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
  • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time

Strategy
  • Symbols separated by underscore _ list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
  • Trade Comment - comment
  • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
  • Show Panel -  on/off Info-panel







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4.76 (85)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Utilities
Coppy Master MT4   is a trade copier tool for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals. It supports copying in both directions: from MT4 to MT5, from MT5 to MT4, as well as between accounts of the same type MT4 to MT4. To work correctly, all terminals must be running on the same PC or VPS. [ Instruction  and Demo ]  For copying to MetaTrader 4, a separate version —   Coppy Master MT5   — is required. Main Features: Copying Modes Supports both Master and Receiver roles. Flexible setup for sending
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Utilities
TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
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automatically sets a pre set take profit and stop loss on all orders that lack the selected stop(orders without sl/tp or both). This enables quicker opening of orders especially if you use a common take profit, stop loss or both for all orders of a current pair. You only need to open orders without having to calculate your stops and no matter how many orders you have opened the EA will set stops for you as long as you have attached the EA on the currency pairs chart. For pending orders the EA
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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this Ea is helpful for closing all variety of orders at the same time, you'll be able to opt for either all orders shut straightaway or victimization the within profit/loss rule. if the "total profit" or "total loss" of the account be bigger than nominal profit/loss, this Ea can mechanically shut all of your open position along. Closing: you'll be able to opt for closing be straightaway when running Ea, or use the whole profit/loss rule, or use shut on a nominal time. Features Include Swap Inc
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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Alebrahimi EA
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Experts
Thanks for your interest in "Alebrahimi EA". I have been trading since 2015. I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I usually don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades, but I do take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. There will be some trades held for long periods of time, like weeks, even months. Don't worry, it's part of my trading system.  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! I don't use
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Utilities
This product is design to export all pairs that you have it in your meta trade  if you have too many pairs , shares , indicators , CFDs etc you just need 1 click to export all or them to txt file Works as an Script, reading all pairs . There's no option to change. There's no Web Request. There's no DLL use. File location: MQL5\Files . with name broker name._Symbols.txt
Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT5
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Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of adv
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Novice or Expert, our top of the line multi-time span Turn Prof will upgrade your exchanging and carry you extraordinary exchange amazing open doors with the Help and Obstruction levels that experts use. Turn exchanging is a straightforward compelling technique for entering and leaving the market at key levels and has been utilized by experts for quite a long time and chips away at all images: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies and so on. Turn Prof carries premium levels to the broker where the
TradeMetrics Pro
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The TradeMetrics Pro indicator enhances trade analysis and performance evaluation by presenting trade history and metrics directly on the chart. It accomplishes this through three key features: Summary Trade Panel: The Summary Trade Panel provides a concise overview of open and closed trades. It organizes trade summaries by symbol, lots traded, pips gained or lost, profit, and advanced statistics. This panel enables quick assessment and comparison of trade performance across different symbols.
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