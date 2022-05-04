Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT5

Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during all trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA not enters the market with market orders, it does not open trades. In terms of a trade duration, it's classical scalping: in and out of the trade within a few hours at the most. The EA uses a number of advanced techniques to identify the most accurate points of entry and exit, which is why win rate is high

Live signal - All Pairs


Supported all currency pairs, stocks, Oil, Gold, silver etc…


No recommended timeframe

MT4 version can be found here

EA is FIFO compatible

The EA does use martingale or grid. It only enters after manual trade with market orders and uses a stop loss for each trade if existed!

Features:
  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple all currency pairs support
  • Market execution
  • Self Diagnostic System
  • Negative Swap Filter
  • Back tests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers
  • How to install
  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one chart, EURUSD is recommended (because it has the most price ticks)
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) EA will update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

Requirements
  • The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during the rollover time. I advise using an excellent ECN broker. Write me personally for advice
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously


Setting
  • Allow Opening new Trades - on/off opening new trades
  • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot of sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade.
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
  • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
  • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
  • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time

Strategy
  • Symbols separated by underscore _ list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
  • Trade Comment - comment
  • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
  • Show Panel -  on/off Info-panel






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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5
Ramesh Maharjan
Utilities
WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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Zistilo EA X01 — MT5 Automated Trading System Short Marketing Description Zistilo EA X01 is an automated MT5 trading system built around the proprietary Zistilo multi-timeframe signal engine. It analyzes trend alignment and signal strength across multiple timeframes, automatically executes BUY and SELL opportunities, manages individual and grouped trades, applies basket-level profit targets, and includes configurable spread, session, news, loss-protection, and daily profit controls. The EA is pr
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Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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Secure Stoplose with Martingale MT4
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Hussein Adnan Kadhim
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Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are :  1. Market Structure Screener. 2. Bullish Pullback Zone. 3. Bearish Pullback Zone. 4. Daily Pivots Points 5. weekly Pivots Points 6. monthly Pivots Points 7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume. 8. Bank Level Zones. Key Features All in one level indicator. All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts.
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Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Experts
Thanks for your interest in "Alebrahimi EA". I have been trading since 2015. I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I usually don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades, but I do take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. There will be some trades held for long periods of time, like weeks, even months. Don't worry, it's part of my trading system.  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! I don't use
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Hussein Adnan Kadhim
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Novice or Expert, our top of the line multi-time span Turn Prof will upgrade your exchanging and carry you extraordinary exchange amazing open doors with the Help and Obstruction levels that experts use. Turn exchanging is a straightforward compelling technique for entering and leaving the market at key levels and has been utilized by experts for quite a long time and chips away at all images: Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indicies and so on. Turn Prof carries premium levels to the broker where the
TradeMetrics Pro
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The TradeMetrics Pro indicator enhances trade analysis and performance evaluation by presenting trade history and metrics directly on the chart. It accomplishes this through three key features: Summary Trade Panel: The Summary Trade Panel provides a concise overview of open and closed trades. It organizes trade summaries by symbol, lots traded, pips gained or lost, profit, and advanced statistics. This panel enables quick assessment and comparison of trade performance across different symbols.
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Zistilo AI Gold
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