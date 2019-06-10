Export Pairs name
- Utilities
-
Hussein Adnan KadhimIf you want to check our System live check my account please use this
MT5
Login: 68287600
Server: RoboForex-Pro
Investor: 146284!Z&zER
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This product is design to export all pairs that you have it in your meta trade
if you have too many pairs , shares , indicators , CFDs etc you just need 1 click to export all or them to txt file
Works as an Script, reading all pairs .
There's no option to change. There's no Web Request. There's no DLL use.
File location: MQL5\Files . with name broker name._Symbols.txt