Alebrahimi EA

Thanks for your interest in "Alebrahimi EA".

I have been trading since 2015. I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I usually don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades, but I do take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. There will be some trades held for long periods of time, like weeks, even months. Don't worry, it's part of my trading system. 

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!


I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system, but sometimes I do use averaging technic, that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction. 


I use EA (Robot), this is 100% Automatic trading. Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get proper results, copy my trades for at least 30 days.


Minimum Deposit: $1000
Leverage: 500:1
Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 10% +/-
Draw-down: The average drawdown is 10% to 20%

Please create an account from the following brokers to get good results while copying.
  1. Equiti - Zero
  2. Roboforex - Pro Account


N.B:
  1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
  2. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account.
  3. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

Live results for our EA 

Anyone can join my Telegram group for more updates about "Steady Source" and free signals. 


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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