Thanks for your interest in "Alebrahimi EA".





I have been trading since 2015. I usually trade on reversal patterns on a Daily and Weekly basis. I usually don't use 'Stop Loss' or 'Take Profit' on my trades, but I do take losses when my initial trading reason has changed. There will be some trades held for long periods of time, like weeks, even months. Don't worry, it's part of my trading system.

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

I don't use martingale or grid or any dangerous system, but sometimes I do use averaging technic, that's why sometimes I take multiple entries in the same direction.





I use EA (Robot), this is 100% Automatic trading. Remember, every day is not going to be profitable. To get proper results, copy my trades for at least 30 days.









Minimum Deposit: $1000

Leverage: 500:1

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 10% +/-

Draw-down: The average drawdown is 10% to 20%





Please create an account from the following brokers to get good results while copying.

Equiti - Zero Roboforex - Pro Account









N.B:

Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks. This is a Swap Free account, no swap will be charged on this account. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.





Live results for our EA





Anyone can join my Telegram group for more updates about "Steady Source" and free signals.