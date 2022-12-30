CloseBarInfo
- Indicators
-
Dmitrii KorchaginHello everyone! My name is Dmitry Korchagin and I am a professional programmer with 15 years of experience in the field. I became familiar with programming back in middle school when it was still just a hobby for me.
- Version: 1.0
The indicator displays the current server time and the time until the current bar closes on the chart. The information can be very useful at the moments of news release, when traders are waiting for the candle to close, to start a trading session. The font size and color can be adjusted to your chart template.
Settings:
- Text color - the color of the display text
- Text size - the size of the display text
Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots -> Dmitrii Korchagin
See my other products on the market -> My Products
My robot will be released soon, but in the meantime, watch how it trades -> Hewer Signal