CloseBarInfo

Full Closer Dmitrii Korchagin Utilities

The script is very useful for those who work with a large number of orders. It happens that there is a profit on the account and you need to close all orders on the account at once. this is what the Full Closer script is for. Script Parameters: Close Type - specify the type of orders that you want to close. If you want to close only BUY orders. set the parameter to the Only BUY orders position, and if you want to close all orders, then leave the parameter in the All type position MagicNumber -