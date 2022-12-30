CloseBarInfo

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  • Indicators
  • Dmitrii Korchagin
    Dmitrii Korchagin

    Dmitrii Korchagin

    Hello everyone! My name is Dmitry Korchagin and I am a professional programmer with 15 years of experience in the field. I became familiar with programming back in middle school when it was still just a hobby for me.
  • Version: 1.0

The indicator displays the current server time and the time until the current bar closes on the chart. The information can be very useful at the moments of news release, when traders are waiting for the candle to close, to start a trading session. The font size and color can be adjusted to your chart template.

Settings:

  • Text color - the color of the display text
  • Text size - the size of the display text
Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots -> Dmitrii Korchagin
See my other products on the market -> My Products

My robot will be released soon, but in the meantime, watch how it trades -> Hewer Signal


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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The script is very useful for those who work with a large number of orders. It happens that there is a profit on the account and you need to close all orders on the account at once. this is what the Full Closer script is for. Script Parameters: Close Type - specify the type of orders that you want to close. If you want to close only BUY orders. set the parameter to the Only BUY orders position, and if you want to close all orders, then leave the parameter in the All type position MagicNumber -
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Introducing – a new algorithmic multi-currency Adviser Hewer for automatic trading on the FOREX market! This is the latest product from a team of programmers with 12 years of experience in developing trading systems. The basic principle of Hewer's operation is that the Robot uses 3 profit-making strategies. They work consistently, transferring order management from the first to the next, and thereby minimize risks and consistently earn profit to the owner: 1. The first and main strategy brings t
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