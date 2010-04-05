Forex Trading Profit Tracker

Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts.

This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account.

It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker.

Key features:

  • Track your profit over time
  • Check out your stats.
  • Track expected profits against actual profits.
  • Export account history to Excel.


MT5 version(*): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98816


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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Concept: This indicator will help you find Spike Bar. 1/ Check Yesterday Range (Open-Close )  2/ Check Today pips:   Price from Daily Open to current price (Bid/Ask) Then alert for you  when the pips range of current candle is equal to or greater than the user defined minimum range. This indicator is related to Strategy: Daily Range Spike and Pull Back, you can find it on FFX forum
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This indicator is adding two sets of Bollinger Bands.  The "Double Bollinger Bands" trading strategy can help the trader find out and validate trend-based opportunities in especially volatile market conditions, explains Kathy Lien.  More information, please get more explained by Kathy Lien in her Youtube.  Double Bollinger Bands is one of the best method of following a trend. Settings Bands Period: 20 Bands Deviations 1: // Bollinger Bands as BB1 Bands Deviations 2: // Bollinger Bands as BB2 Pi
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This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
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